Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

215 Apartments for rent in Villas, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric...
Last updated June 13 at 12:59am
12 Units Available
Ashlar Apartment Homes
13001 Corbel Cir, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1470 sqft
Ashlar Apartment Homes located in Fort Myers, FL offers unlimited access to resort style amenities and is leasing now! A lakefront beach area, state-of-the-art health club, swimming pool and a lavishly appointed clubhouse are just a handful of the
Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
3 Units Available
Pine Meadows I Apartments
15025 Pine Meadows Drive, Villas, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$942
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pine Meadows invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Pine Meadows provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Fort Myers.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3260 Royal Canadian TRCE
3260 Royal Canadian Trace, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR THE MONTHS of May 1,2020 - April 30, 2021. Can be rented for shorter periods of 2 or more months. Great location close to the beaches off of College Parkway between 41 & Summerlin Rd. This two bedroom 1.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
14380 Riva Del Lago DR
14380 Riva Del Lago Dr, Villas, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1612 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nicely furnished three bedroom, three bath high-rise condominium with a sweeping view over 300-acre Lakes Park available for short term and seasonal rental. Ideal short term home for seasonal visitors and executives.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2249 Gorham AVE
2249 Gorham Avenue, Villas, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Booking now for 2021 Season. Seasonal rental available - 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Fenced yard with deck in back and screened lanai between house & laundry room. Small pet under 35 lbs allowed with owner approval.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5630 Chelsey LN
5630 Chelsey Lane, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
This beautiful 2 bedroom carriage home is a corner unit and is located in the heart of South Fort Myers! Bell Tower Park sits adjacent to Bell Tower Shops that offers upscale dining, shopping and entertainment.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
7128 Almendro TER
7128 Alamandro Terrace, Villas, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Rare find in a quiet community! A great 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse conveniently located near FSW & Barbara B Mann, near College Pkwy between US 41 and Summerlin Rd. Private courtyard features partial screened lanai and open patio.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5865 Trailwinds DR
5865 Trailwinds Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
WOW! Beautifully updated first floor 2BR + Den/2Bath "Turnkey" condo in quiet gated well maintained active golf course community. Great view, located across from pool and BBQ patio. Basic Cable TV and Water & Sewer included in rent.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5685 Trailwinds DR
5685 Trailwinds Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
GREAT 3BR/2BA "TURNKEY' ELEVATOR, END UNIT IN QUIET WELL MAINTAINED COMMUNITY, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO EVERYTHING IN FT. MYERS. TILE THRU-OUT, GLASS ENCLOSED LANAI AND WELL APPOINTED. SHORT WALK TO POOL, BBQ PATIO AND CLUBHOUSE.
Results within 1 mile of Villas
Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
18 Units Available
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.
Last updated June 11 at 12:05pm
11 Units Available
Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
Live the South Florida lifestyle at Cypress West Apartments. Our newly renovated community boasts upgraded features throughout our two bedroom floor plans like plank flooring, new cabinetry, granite countertops and so much more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
4 Units Available
Heronwood Apartments
13809 Heronwood Lane, Cypress Lake, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$953
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Heronwood Apartments is the perfect apartment community for you; we strive to give you all the comforts of home, at an affordable price. Our apartment community is loaded with amenities to make your life easier.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
7851 Lake Sawgrass LOOP
7851 Lake Sawgrass Loop, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Fabulous Community in one of the best locations in South Ft. Myers. This beautiful townhouse with master bedroom on the first floor is ready for you. Big walk-in closet in the master bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Cedar Bend
1 Unit Available
5241 Cedarbend DR
5241 Cedarbend Drive, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
Cozy 2/2 townhome in The Village of Cedarbend **available June 01st!** Complete with upstairs balconies from the bedrooms, and lovely, private courtyard to enjoy the Florida weather.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
6798 Overlook DR
6798 Overlook Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
4-2-2 Single Family Home. 3 lot site with over 2400 sq ft that was completely renovated. Beautiful Southwestern views overlooking the pond & located on the 3rd hole of Cypress Lake Country Club Golf Course in your own own backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
14001 Lake Mahogany BLVD
14001 Lake Mahogany Boulevard, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
Great South Ft. Myers location. Close to many amenities, beach, shopping, dining and list goes on. This Coach home is located in a gated community that offers, community swimming pools, club house, exercise room, tennis courts and more.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
8251 Pathfinder LOOP
8251 Pathfinder Loop, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This lovely end unit with two bedrooms + den is offered completely furnished. Nine foot ceilings, crown molding & over 1,300 sq ft of living space with loads of natural light. The two bedrooms are on opposite sides of the unit for added privacy.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13391 Fox Chapel Ct
13391 Fox Chapel Court, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
850 sqft
South Fort Myers Condo - Property Id: 252484 Close to shopping including Publix and Bell Tower. Recently remodeled, new flooring, washer/dryer, and large screened patio. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Quiet neighborhood.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Suntree
1 Unit Available
5327 Summerlin Rd. #2701
5327 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
577 sqft
MYSTIC GARDENS- 1 BED/1 BATH - Gated community Mystic Gardens. This condo features a compact kitchen, living room, an open bedroom with full bath and a balcony.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13140 Bella Casa Cir #2150
13140 Bella Casa Cir 2150, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1394 sqft
BELLA CASA-3 BED/2 BATH-SECOND FLOOR END UNIT-FULLY FURNISHED - FULLY FURNISHED-2ND FLOOR - 3 BEDROOM/2 BATH, CORNER UNIT IN 2 STORY BUILDING WITH PRESERVE VIEW.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Suntree
1 Unit Available
5305 Summerlin RD
5305 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community Mystic Gardens. Cozy one bedroom one bath with private screened in balcony. Mystic gardens also has a tennis court, swimming pool, coin operated washer and dryer and secured front gate.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
14811 Reflection Key CIR
14811 Reflection Key Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1504 sqft
Stunning Unit just near the Causeway to both Fort Myers Beaches and Sanibel Island. RENTAL ONLY! Available NOW! Max 6 Months Lease, Paid in Advance. NO PETS PLEASE! Association will not allow Tenants to have Pets.
Results within 5 miles of Villas
Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
Forum
8 Units Available
Cypress Legends
3247 Forum Blvd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in luxury at Cypress Legends at the Forum. At Cypress Legends we offer quality, comfort and remarkable services. Conveniently located near abundant shopping, dining and schools, Cypress Legends allows for quick access to Dr.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
11 Units Available
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Villas, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Villas renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

