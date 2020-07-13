Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:49 AM

59 Apartments for rent in Villano Beach, FL with parking

1 of 55

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
104 JEREZ CT
104 Jerez Court, Villano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1609 sqft
Life is good while you enjoy an Ocean Breeze a year-round! Just steps away from beach access, restaurants, and intercoastal waterway a short walk to Villano Pier. Cozy completely renovated 3 bedrooms 2 baths will make it a perfect sunshine rental.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1901 WINDJAMMER LN
1901 Windjammer Lane, Villano Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3005 sqft
Immaculate three story Mediterranean Townhouse overlooking the Intracoastal. This home is equipped with private elevator. Lot is like a manicured park with towering Oaks.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
405 2ND ST
405 2nd Street, Villano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1329 sqft
Welcome to the beach!! This charming beach cottage is located within walking distance of the beach and intracoastal waterway. Located minutes from Vilano Beach & historic St. Augustine. Ponte Vedra Beach & the city of Jacksonville are a short drive.
Results within 1 mile of Villano Beach

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
315 S OCEAN GRANDE DR
315 South Ocean Grand Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2036 sqft
EXPANSIVE VIEWS FROM THIS TOP FLOOR PENTHOUSE, THREE BEDROOM, THREE BATH CONDO. DIRECT ELEVATOR ACCESS. GARAGE WITHIN STEPS OF ENTRANCE.
Results within 5 miles of Villano Beach
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
$
6 Units Available
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1356 sqft
Choose from one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with open-concept floor plans and sophisticated finishes, not to mention Intracoastal views of Old St. Augustine and the Lighthouse Museum.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
947 sqft
Offering one- and two-bedroom floorplans, this community features a stunning beach location, grassy areas, and pet-friendly units with in-unit air conditioning, dishwasher and recent renovations. Kitchens feature refrigerators and ranges.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
124 Plantation Point Drive
124 Plantation Point Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1186 sqft
•Newer construction duplex •Living room and dining area combo •Kitchen offers:stainless steel appliances including over the stove microwave, dark wood cabinets and a breakfast bar •Carpet in main living areas and bedrooms •Split bedroom

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
440 S Villa San Marco - Building 6 302
440 South Villa San Marco Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1085 sqft
VILLA SAN MARCO - Gated Community - VILLA SAN MARCO - Gated Community 2/2 Apartment, 3rd level private screened balcony looking over the lake featuring 1,085 sq ft. of living space near historic downtown.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
997 Oak Arbor Circle
997 Oak Arbor Circle, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1664 sqft
Beautifully Updated 4 Bedroom home in Heritage Park! - Come see this beautifully updated home in Heritage Park! This home features an open floorplan and serene lake views! All 4 bedrooms have carpet, and the main living areas are a beautiful

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1831 Vista Cove
1831 Vista Cove Road, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1459 sqft
Second Floor Unit With Nice Screened In Patio. 3 Br/2ba Split Floor Plan. The Community Has A Clubhouse,Pool & On-site Rv Boat Storage. Great Location Close To Everything. Sorry,No Pets Considered.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
11 3Rd St
11 3rd Street, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome To 11 3rd Street! Location Location Location!!! This Home Is Fully Furnished,All Appliances Plus W/D Included. Featuring 2 Bedrooms,2 Bathrooms,& A Private Fenced In Backyard With Paved Patio.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
614 Wild Bird Ln
614 Wild Bird Lane, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2164 sqft
2164 Sf,Waterview Executive Home In Upscale Country Club Golfing Community W/24-7 Security. Home Features Fantastic Finishes Throughout. New Hardwood Floors In Dr To Lr.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
204 Pine Arbor Circle
204 Pine Arbor Circle, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2404 sqft
Expansive 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home Located In Heritage Park Features An Additional Bonus Room Upstairs As Well As A Screened In Lanai. You Will Have More Than Enough Room For Your Family In This Home.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Lincolnville
123 Moore St
123 Moore Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
A beautifully furnished, like new home in the Lincolnville neighborhood. Home is walking distance or a short bike ride to downtown St Augustine or Flagler College.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1001 Bella Vista Blvd 105
1001 Bella Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
978 sqft
Las Palmas Condo With Attached Garage! 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo With Open Living Space On 2nd Floor. Great Opportunity To Live In This Beautiful Gated Community Situated On The Instracoastal With Pool,Tennis,Clubhouse & Tennis Courts.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Flagler's Model Land
97 ORANGE ST
97 Orange Street, St. Augustine, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
2082 sqft
********UNDER RENOVATION*********** ***COMMERCIAL OR RESIDENTIAL********Location, Location, Location! Currently being renovated inside and out, located in the heart of downtown St.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
40 Avery St
40 Avery Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
720 sqft
Offered For Rent Is A 2 Bedroom,1 Bathroom Cottage On A Large Lot And Close To Town! This Historic Cottage Is Just A Few Minutes From Downtown And The Beaches. Nicely Updated And Ready For Occupancy In Mid June.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Magnolia
1 E San Carlos Ave.
1 East San Carlos Avenue, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
750 sqft
800 Sq Ft.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
600 ASHBY LANDING WAY
600 Ashby Landing Way, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1685 sqft
Ashby Landing is located within minutes of St. Augustine's fantastic shopping & dining, as well as its rich Historic District. Enjoy this quaint, beautiful community in highly sought after St. Johns County.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
210 Dartmouth Rd
210 Dartmouth Road, St. Augustine South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Beautifully Landscaped Cozy Cottage. Vaulted Lr With Fireplace,Tiled Main Living Area,Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances,Newly Remodeled Bathroom With Tiled Shower And River Rock Base,Double Sized Master Bedroom,Guest Bedroom Suite.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
14 Park Terrace Drive
14 Park Terrace Drive, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2275 sqft
This Beautiful Home Is Available For Minimum 2 Months Rental Starting August 1,2020. Fully Furnished 3/2 With Sparkling Pool And Outdoor Living Area. All Utilites,Cable And Wifi Are Included.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1005 Bella Vista Blvd 305
1005 Bella Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Yearly Rental! This Condo Located In Beautiful Las Palmas Has 2 Bedrooms And 2 Full Baths. Enjoy The Privacy Of This 3rd Floor Condo And All The Amenities Las Palmas Has To Offer.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
371 Hefferon Drive
371 Hefferon Drive, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2157 sqft
Spread Out In This 4 Bedroom,2 Bath Single Family Home Located In Heritage Park. Open Concept With A Split Floor Plan. Expansive Master Bedroom With Ensuite Featuring A Seperate Tub And Shower.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
10 6th Street
10 6th Street, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
780 sqft
Closer To The Beach Than Some Ocean Front Homes...this "great Beach Cottage" Is 100 Yards From The Best Part Of St Augustine Beach With Dunes And No Cars On The Beach.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Villano Beach, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Villano Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

