Apartment List
/
FL
/
villano beach
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

44 Apartments for rent in Villano Beach, FL with garage

Villano Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1901 WINDJAMMER LN
1901 Windjammer Lane, Villano Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3005 sqft
Immaculate three story Mediterranean Townhouse overlooking the Intracoastal. This home is equipped with private elevator. Lot is like a manicured park with towering Oaks.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
405 2ND ST
405 2nd Street, Villano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1329 sqft
Welcome to the beach!! This charming beach cottage is located within walking distance of the beach and intracoastal waterway. Located minutes from Vilano Beach & historic St. Augustine. Ponte Vedra Beach & the city of Jacksonville are a short drive.
Results within 1 mile of Villano Beach

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
435 OCEAN GRANDE DR
435 South Ocean Grand Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2036 sqft
Beautiful executive style condominium in gated community with tennis courts and beach access. Rent includes water,gas,cable,internet,garbage. Electric usage will be reimbursed by tenant on a monthly basis. Upgrades throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Villano Beach
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
9 Units Available
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1372 sqft
Choose from one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with open-concept floor plans and sophisticated finishes, not to mention Intracoastal views of Old St. Augustine and the Lighthouse Museum.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
997 Oak Arbor Circle
997 Oak Arbor Circle, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1664 sqft
Beautifully Updated 4 Bedroom home in Heritage Park! - Come see this beautifully updated home in Heritage Park! This home features an open floorplan and serene lake views! All 4 bedrooms have carpet, and the main living areas are a beautiful

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
308 Wooded Crossing Circle
308 Wooded Crossing Circle, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1875 sqft
Memorial Day Special!! Rent By June 1 And Take $200 Off Each Of The First Three Month's Rent Amount. Terrific Family Home With Room For Two Cars,One In The Garage And One In The Driveway.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1801 KESWICK RD
1801 Keswick Road, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1971 sqft
Former model home in a Golf Course community, close to beach and St Augustine Premium Outlets. Lots of upgrades. No carpet on first floor. Master bedroom and two other bedrooms are downstairs, the 4th bedroom is upstairs.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
169 SUNSET CIR N
169 Sunset Circle North, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2171 sqft
Great opportunity in the quiet community of Sunset Point. Located in the heart of Saint Augustine Beach on Anastasia Island, this stylish town home features 2171 square feet of living space.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
45 Buckley Ct
45 Buckley Ct, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1410 sqft
This Fantastic,Newish 2br/2.5ba Sage Town-home With One Car Garage On A Quiet Street In Cypress Bay Is The Perfect Place To Call Home! The Sage Floor Plan Offers 1,410 Sq. Ft.

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1208 TURTLE HILL CIR
1208 Turtle Hill Circle, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2917 sqft
Why commute to the BEACH when you can live here? Multi-story house to take in the spectacular views. Highest house in the area offers expansive I/CW, marsh and rooftop VIEWS. Top level is OPEN living and kitchen areas.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
246 Ashby Landing Way
246 Ashby Landing Way, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1655 sqft
Conveniently Located Beautiful 3 Bedroom,2 Bath Home Close To Shopping,Schools,Historic Downtown And The Beaches. Fenced In Back Yard,With Many Upgrades.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4010 Grande Vista Blvd
4010 Grande Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1260 sqft
1260 Sq. Ft. New Engineered Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout,New Paint,New Fridge,1st Floor,Open And Split Floor Plan To Screened Lanai Overlooking Intra-coastal,Attached Large One-car Garage And Private Parking Space.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
12 Rachel Ct
12 Rachel Court, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
1200 Sq. Ft.,Townhouse,2-story Foyer Entrance,Open Floor Plan,Kitchen With Serving Counter,Slider To Patio,Lr,Dr,2 Mbr Suites W/2 Baths And Laundry Room W/W-d,On 2nd Level,Community Pool. Just Off S.r.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
600 ASHBY LANDING WAY
600 Ashby Landing Way, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1685 sqft
Ashby Landing is located within minutes of St. Augustine's fantastic shopping & dining, as well as its rich Historic District. Enjoy this quaint, beautiful community in highly sought after St. Johns County.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
210 Dartmouth Rd
210 Dartmouth Road, St. Augustine South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Beautifully Landscaped Cozy Cottage. Vaulted Lr With Fireplace,Tiled Main Living Area,Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances,Newly Remodeled Bathroom With Tiled Shower And River Rock Base,Double Sized Master Bedroom,Guest Bedroom Suite.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1924 E Lymington Way
1924 East Lymington Way, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1324 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom,Two Bath Single Family Home For Rent. One Year Lease.newly Repainted And New Flooring. Will Be Ready For Occupancy By April 17th. Applicants Must Have A Credit Score Over 600 & Verifiable Income/Employment.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
14 Park Terrace Drive
14 Park Terrace Drive, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2275 sqft
This Beautiful Home Is Available For Minimum 2 Months Rental Starting August 1,2020. Fully Furnished 3/2 With Sparkling Pool And Outdoor Living Area. All Utilites,Cable And Wifi Are Included.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
614 Wild Bird Ln
614 Wild Bird Lane, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2164 sqft
2164 Sf,Waterview Executive Home In Upscale Country Club Golfing Community W/24-7 Security. Home Features Fantastic Finishes Throughout. New Hardwood Floors In Dr To Lr.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
371 Hefferon Drive
371 Hefferon Drive, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2157 sqft
Spread Out In This 4 Bedroom,2 Bath Single Family Home Located In Heritage Park. Open Concept With A Split Floor Plan. Expansive Master Bedroom With Ensuite Featuring A Seperate Tub And Shower.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
10 6th Street
10 6th Street, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
780 sqft
Closer To The Beach Than Some Ocean Front Homes...this "great Beach Cottage" Is 100 Yards From The Best Part Of St Augustine Beach With Dunes And No Cars On The Beach.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
204 Pine Arbor Circle
204 Pine Arbor Circle, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2404 sqft
Expansive 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home Located In Heritage Park Features An Additional Bonus Room Upstairs As Well As A Screened In Lanai. You Will Have More Than Enough Room For Your Family In This Home.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1100 S MARSH WIND WAY
1100 Marsh Wind Way, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2592 sqft
Live at the BEACH! Popular ICI Homes floorplan with OPEN KITCHEN to great room and SOARING 18' ceiling. SPACIOUS Master Suite with roomy closet on first floor, other bedrooms and loft upstairs.

1 of 17

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
104 Casters Court
104 Casters Court, St. Augustine Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1630 sqft
Sweet location Close to beach, shops and in the midst of sought after St. Augustine Beach activity. Unfurnished 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath two story home Located in Serenity Bay, close to the beach, shopping and restaurants plus zoned for top schools.

1 of 38

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
747 E Red House Branch Rd
747 East Red House Branch Road, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2287 sqft
This Solid Brick Beauty Is Move In Ready. New Kitchen,Paint And Carpet! Oversize Lot That Backs Up To A Nature Preserve. Skillfully Landscaped To Give Privacy From The Neighbors With An Irrigation System.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Villano Beach, FL

Villano Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Villano Beach 2 BedroomsVillano Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVillano Beach 3 BedroomsVillano Beach Apartments with Balcony
Villano Beach Apartments with GarageVillano Beach Apartments with GymVillano Beach Apartments with ParkingVillano Beach Apartments with Pool
Villano Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerVillano Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsVillano Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLDaytona Beach, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FL
Yulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLAsbury Lake, FLButler Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Edward Waters CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Jacksonville University