pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:21 AM
80 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Viera East, FL
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Viera North
4951 Somerville Drive
4951 Somerville Drive, Viera East, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2275 sqft
**Application pending***4BR 3 Bath with a pool in Viera! Walk to Ralph Williams Elementary. Large open kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances.. Tile throughout main areas and laminate in the bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Viera East
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
35 Units Available
The Artisan at Viera
2560 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,281
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,653
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,913
1420 sqft
Welcome to The Artisan at Viera, where you'll enjoy luxury living in our new homes, located near shopping, dining and great entertainment.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
3 Units Available
Plantation Club at Suntree
201 Plantation Club Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1134 sqft
Welcome to Plantation Club at Suntree! Plantation Club has a new look. Visit today and see our upgraded homes! Our spacious, thoughtfully-designed apartments, located in Melbourne, FL, offer one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
13 Units Available
Highlands of Viera East
Highlands Viera West
2185 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1542 sqft
Can't miss amenities: wine tasting lounge, infinity pool, and tropical landscaping. Interiors include upscale features such as black-on-black appliances, custom tile flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and lake views. Walking distance to avenue shops.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
29 Units Available
Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1148 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! A great location at an affordable price! Ventura at Turtle Creek Apartment Homes in Rockledge, FL is located on Barnes Boulevard with easy access to Interstate 95 and US Highway 1.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
23 Units Available
Centre Pointe
6705 Shadow Creek Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,439
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,259
1472 sqft
Centre Pointe is designed to redefine the way you think about apartment living. Each apartment home was carefully thought out with every detail.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
99 Units Available
Olea at Viera
8920 Trafford Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1488 sqft
Olea at Viera embodies the spirit of friendship, peace, and prosperity of its namesake, the olive. Living is easy with concierge convenience, robust wellness offerings, and exciting pursuits just steps from your front door.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ashwood Lakes
3862 La Flor Drive
3862 La Flor Drive, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1865 sqft
3862 La Flor Drive Available 07/13/20 3862 LA FLOR DRIVE IN ASHWOOD LAKES, ROCKLEDGE - This spacious 3 BD/2 Full BA house features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, a formal dining room, two large living room areas, carpet and ceiling fans
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1576 Peregrine Circle
1576 Peregrine Circle, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1247 sqft
Enjoy the spectacular view and resort style living in one of the largest units in Ventura of Turtle Creek Condos.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Viera Central
8655 Eola Court
8655 Eola Court, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1902 sqft
Great 4 bedroom home in Wickham Lakes. This rental is located on a cul-de-sac and great for kids and pets! The property also backs up to a play area. All floors are either tile or wood laminate.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
4027 Meander Place
4027 Meander Place, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1484 sqft
Jameson Place in Rockledge! Spacious three bedroom two bath with one car garage! Super rare first floor unit with flex bedroom - great for office, den or playroom! Utility room with stackable washer/dryer unit. Extra storage room.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
4978 Sprint Circle
4978 Sprint Circle, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1362 sqft
Beautiful, Viera Builder Augustine townhome is located in the sought after community of Stadium Villas. This practically brand new, end unit with a lake view is absolutely stunning.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
7667 N Wickham Road
7667 North Wickham Road, Brevard County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1256 sqft
Perfectly located in the heart of Suntree, don't miss out on this beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in desirable Cypress Cove.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Capron Ridge
1247 Hasley Place
1247 Hasley Place, Brevard County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2042 sqft
Beautiful Immaculate Home! Welcome to desirable Capron Ridge! Gated Community with Amenities Galore in Viera. Home is in a cul-de-sac with Paver Driveway. Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Custom Cabinetry.
Results within 5 miles of Viera East
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
14 Units Available
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,327
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1307 sqft
$1,000 OFF RENT*-Move in by 7/31/2020$500 off your August rent and the other $500 off in September if you move in by 7/31/2020** Ask me how! Call today to schedule a virtual tour of our beautiful homes and community.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
18 Units Available
Polo Glen
3603 Middleburg Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,246
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,787
1568 sqft
Just seconds away from I-95 and the shopping along Route 519, this community offers resident a swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym to stay in shape. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Myrtle Park
708 S Wilson Avenue
708 South Wilson Avenue, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home in great location for everything.Owner will consider pet on case by case basis, no dangerous breeds with $275 non refundable pet fee.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Casa Loma
821 Faull Drive
821 Faull Drive, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1147 sqft
Four year old duplex style two bedroom two bath unit with one car garage. Airy bright floor plan! Tile floors throughout unit. Tray ceiling. Open concept kitchen and living room area. Breakfast bar. Ceiling fans.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
6794 Vista Hermosa Drive
6794 Vista Hermosa Dr, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2018 sqft
2019-BUILT HOME in Viera's Arrivas Village! 3 Bedrooms + Craft Room, 3 1/2 Baths, and a 2-car garage. The courtyard is great for entertaining and features a spectacular lakefront and Duran Golf Course view.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Bartons
31 Barton Avenue
31 Barton Avenue, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1 sqft
''Old Rockledge'' Barton Avenue is the oldest street in Brevard County. This historic home was built in 1875, and has seven private residences. Residence #7 is a two story home, loving area downstairs, bedrooms and bath upstairs.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Heritage Isle
6828 Toland Drive
6828 Toland Drive, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1194 sqft
Available now through 31 December! Fully furnished 2 bed, 2 bath condo with a 1 car carport. Lovely lake views and super amenities abound in this luxury 55+ community.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Cordial Manor
765 Sara Jane Lane
765 Sara Jane Lane, Merritt Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cute little Efficiency in the heart of south Merritt Island. Includes water, lawn, and pest control! Pets case by case scenario and No Smoking
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
4730 Portage Trail
4730 Portage Trail, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1837 sqft
Multiple pets welcomed here! Available August 8. Fabulous, well-maintained and upgraded 3/2/2 home with private pool/spa in the gated community of Summit at Sawgrass. The owner is looking for non-smokers with good credit.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
407 LOFTS DRIVE
407 Lofts Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1696 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Suntree Beauty - Located in the desirable Suntree community. This home shows beautifully. Open floor plan, granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, inside laundry and covered patio.
