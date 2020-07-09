130 Apartments for rent in Vero Beach South, FL with washer-dryer

/
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
865 10th Drive
865 10th Drive, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Available 8/1/20. Desirable culdesac location; Deed restricted manicured subdivision; lawn maintenance included.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2424 57th Circle
2424 57th Circle, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Perfect location for your next vacation. Within walking distance to shopping mall and restaurants. Easy drive to pristine beaches and charming Downtown Vero Beach.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1059 6th Avenue
1059 6th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Vero Beach, FL! Oak Villas Townhome! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome has been freshly painted, new flooring, new A/C, & updated kitchen with stainless appliances and your very own private patio & yard.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
415 E Waverly Place
415 East Waverly Place, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautifully furnished or optional unfurnished, spacious Town home villa in desirable Waverly Place. Attached private courtyard patio and garden makes added outside living space.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
306 Provence Place
306 Provence Place, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Beautiful FURNISHED annual rental in the gated community of Provence Bay. End unit with 3 beds 2.5 baths, large kitchen with island. Upstairs features a loft area. Cable tv and internet included in rent. Community Pool.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
259 Provence Place
259 Provence Place, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! PROVENCE BAY - 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHS- TOWNHOUSE WITH GATED COMMUNITY, COMMUNITY POOL, UNFURNISHED, ANNAUL RENTAL ONLY!!! WILL NOT LAST!!!
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
275 14th Place
275 14th Place, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Rental Available for OFF SEASON AND 2021 SEASON! Great water front Rental in Rock Ridge. Centrally located, close to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment either by car or by boat.
1 of 17
Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
2195 43rd Avenue
2195 43rd Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
LARGE2 Bedroom 2Bath 2 Car Garage in Golf Acres Subdivision. Plenty of old Florida charm.Large.This 2 bedroom is 1576 square feet. Hurry!Won't last.
Results within 1 mile of Vero Beach South
1 of 46
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
923 22nd Place Apt # 201
923 22nd Place, Vero Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - 1/1 Condo in Shadowlawn, unfurnished, annual rental, available now. Perfect central location near Miracle Mile, Vero Downtown.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
411 N Key Lime Sq SW
411 N Ky, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2329 sqft
411 N Key Lime Sq SW Available 08/01/20 Spacious~Sunny~Community Amenities~Pool~Tennis~Fitness~3/Garage~Hurricane Shutters! - Live the Good life in this beautiful manicured community.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2573 Stockbridge
2573 Stockbridge Sq SW, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
BRADFORD PLACE- SOUTH VERO GATED COMMUNITY WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE ONE STORY TOWN HOME. LAKE AND PRESERVE VIEW WITH SCREENED PORCH. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS AND UPDATED APPLIANCES. **DOGS WELCOME WITH FEES AND RESTRICTIONS**
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
900 White Tail Avenue SW
900 White Tail Ave SW, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Lovely furnished home on a lake in an upscale small community. Professionally furnished with elegant ambiance. Pool with spa overlooking lake. Outdoor summer kitchen with large grill.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
842 Langrove Avenue
842 Langrove Ave South West, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
BRADFORD PLACE 3/2 1/2, LARGE MASTER SUITE UPSTAIRS. GATED COMMUNITY WITH HEATED POOL AND CLUBHOUSE, SIDEWALKS, PRESERVE. GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, DINING AND BEACHES. SMALL DOGS CONSIDERED WITH FEE - NO CATS
1 of 43
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
14 Vista Palm Lane
14 Vista Palm Lane, Florida Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
Updated and nicely furnished condo for a short or long term rental. Super clean, private laundry. Enjoy 4 swimming pools and beautiful local beaches. Community is nestled on a golf course.
1 of 46
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
6168 Coverty Place
6168 Coverty Place, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2150 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3BR/2BA Centex home for rent in desirable Woodfield gated adult community. Spacious/open split-bedroom floor plan with 2-car garage, huge screened porch and lush landscaping.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1825 Tarpon Lane
1825 Tarpon Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Live on waterfront -- peaceful canal out back! Comfortable 2 BR condo ready for relaxation; efficient kitchen w/ passthrough, laundry inside home. Breakfast nook w pretty view.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
413 W Tangerine
413 W Tangerine Sq SW, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Citrus Village 3 bedroom, 2 bath, Large floo rplan, tile in main areas, carpeted bedrooms. Minutes to everything in Vero. Tenant occupied * 24 hr notice required.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
664 Tulip Lane
664 Tulip Lane, Vero Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
FURNISHED. Available May 1, this large home is close to everything plus is on a canal with dock & pool! Come enjoy this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that is the epitome of Florida living at it's best.
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1 Sailfish Road
1 Sailfish Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3000 sqft
Boater's Bliss! This West Indies inspired home is spectacular with 2 boat lifts,deep water mooring for a yacht and panoramic views of the intracoastal,both bridges and a park!Owners have thought of every detail to make your stay convenient,
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1901 Indian River Boulevard
1901 Indian River Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1152 sqft
This updated and tastefully decorated condo is located in walking distance to shopping and restaurants, and a short drive over the bridge to barrier island beaches and entertainment. No smokers please.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2646 12th Square SW
2646 12th Square SW, Florida Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE JULY 1st. Lakefront 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home for rent located just steps from the community pool in the gated community of Majestic Oaks. Brand new carpet, paint, appliances and more.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
601 E Causeway Boulevard
601 East Causeway Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Your own slice of paradise! This beautifully updated, waterfront barrier island home on a canal is close to South Beach, shops and restaurants.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1985 34th Avenue
1985 34th Avenue, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Turnkey rental fully furnished and close to everything! All the comforts of home. Spacious rental with oversized screen porch. All utilities included. Available now!
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
455 19th Place
455 19th Place, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1036 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Welcome to Pineapple Place! Named after the universal sign of hospitality, a fully furnished turnkey short-term rental less than 2.5 miles to the beach and a very short walk to the shops and eateries of Miracle Mile.
