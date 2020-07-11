Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:21 PM

127 Apartments for rent in Vero Beach South, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Vero Beach South apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1810 45th Avenue
1810 45th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
Come see this adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home with large eat in kitchen. Large corner lot with lush landscaping. Offers great additional space for office. Wonderful neighborhood come make it your own. Hook up available for washer/Dryer.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
865 10th Drive
865 10th Drive, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Available 8/1/20. Desirable culdesac location; Deed restricted manicured subdivision; lawn maintenance included.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
245 16th Avenue
245 16th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Remodeled furnished short term rental w/ fenced yard! Pets welcome w/ approval & nonrefundable deposit.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
306 Provence Place
306 Provence Place, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Beautiful FURNISHED annual rental in the gated community of Provence Bay. End unit with 3 beds 2.5 baths, large kitchen with island. Upstairs features a loft area. Cable tv and internet included in rent. Community Pool.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
259 Provence Place
259 Provence Place, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! PROVENCE BAY - 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHS- TOWNHOUSE WITH GATED COMMUNITY, COMMUNITY POOL, UNFURNISHED, ANNAUL RENTAL ONLY!!! WILL NOT LAST!!!

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1640 6th Avenue
1640 6th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Nice 3/2 in popular Rock Ridge Neighborhood. Close to Miracle Mile, shopping and beaches. Rent includes Lawn Care.

1 of 23

Last updated April 15 at 09:22am
1 Unit Available
1624 Willows Square
1624 Willows Sq, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Willows brand new home never lived in! Palmetto floor plan 1945 sf under air lakefront home with community pool. Open floor plan, light and bright 2Br, 2 Ba, den, 2CG, tiled living area, beautiful kitchen and baths with granite counters.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
504 10th Court
504 10th Court, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MONTHLY RENTAL!!! This gorgeous 3BD/2.5BA home w/ den/office offers great spaces for entertaining, has screened in pool w/ fenced in backyard. 2 car garage plus plenty of additional parking.

1 of 8

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
1830 50th Avenue
1830 50th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Completely renovated 3 Bedroom 1 bath home with stainless steel appliances and fenced in backyard. LED lighting installed to save energy and to lower the electric bill.

1 of 17

Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
2195 43rd Avenue
2195 43rd Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
LARGE2 Bedroom 2Bath 2 Car Garage in Golf Acres Subdivision. Plenty of old Florida charm.Large.This 2 bedroom is 1576 square feet. Hurry!Won't last.

1 of 27

Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
1430 10th Manor
1430 10th Manor, Vero Beach South, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
Immaculate 4 bedroom 2 bath lake home in desirable Waterford Lakes. Tree-lined neighborhood on quiet cul-de-sac. Large screened in patio offers panoramic views. Large master suite and multiple living areas.
Results within 1 mile of Vero Beach South

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
722 Broadway
722 Broadway, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Updated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car garage in - Desireable rental in Vero Country club area! Granite counters, Stainless steal appliances, unique wrap around breakfast bar.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1315 20th Ave SW
1315 20th Ave Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1132 sqft
Single Family Home~2Bed/2Bath~Clean~Garage~Yard~Great Central Location! - New to the market, this cute as a button home has been freshly painted through out. Offering an open kitchen and living area with lots of natural light.

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
831 Middleton Dr. SW
831 Middleton Drive Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1882 sqft
Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Available now, gorgeous! unfurnished annual rental, 2 story townhouse with lake front and view from covered patio.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
411 N Key Lime Sq SW
411 N Ky, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2329 sqft
411 N Key Lime Sq SW Available 08/01/20 Spacious~Sunny~Community Amenities~Pool~Tennis~Fitness~3/Garage~Hurricane Shutters! - Live the Good life in this beautiful manicured community.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
2549 Stockbridge SW
2549 Stockbridge Square Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Bright and airy three bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome located in a gated community. First floor with living room , kitchen, kitchen nook and a half bath all tiled on first floor.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
2573 Stockbridge
2573 Stockbridge Sq SW, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
BRADFORD PLACE- SOUTH VERO GATED COMMUNITY WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE ONE STORY TOWN HOME. LAKE AND PRESERVE VIEW WITH SCREENED PORCH. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS AND UPDATED APPLIANCES. **DOGS WELCOME WITH FEES AND RESTRICTIONS**

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
900 White Tail Avenue SW
900 White Tail Ave SW, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Lovely furnished home on a lake in an upscale small community. Professionally furnished with elegant ambiance. Pool with spa overlooking lake. Outdoor summer kitchen with large grill.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
842 Langrove Avenue
842 Langrove Ave South West, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
BRADFORD PLACE 3/2 1/2, LARGE MASTER SUITE UPSTAIRS. GATED COMMUNITY WITH HEATED POOL AND CLUBHOUSE, SIDEWALKS, PRESERVE. GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, DINING AND BEACHES. SMALL DOGS CONSIDERED WITH FEE - NO CATS

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
2333 Indian River Boulevard
2333 Indian River Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1076 sqft
Fresh, clean & spacious inside unit on 3rd floor with enclosed porch offering glimpses of the intracoastal. Great room w/dining & living room, kitchen w/granite & SS appliances, new carpet in bedrooms, window treatments.

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
6168 Coverty Place
6168 Coverty Place, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2150 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3BR/2BA Centex home for rent in desirable Woodfield gated adult community. Spacious/open split-bedroom floor plan with 2-car garage, huge screened porch and lush landscaping.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
413 W Tangerine
413 W Tangerine Sq SW, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Citrus Village 3 bedroom, 2 bath, Large floo rplan, tile in main areas, carpeted bedrooms. Minutes to everything in Vero. Tenant occupied * 24 hr notice required.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
664 Tulip Lane
664 Tulip Lane, Vero Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
FURNISHED. Available May 1, this large home is close to everything plus is on a canal with dock & pool! Come enjoy this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that is the epitome of Florida living at it's best.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1 Sailfish Road
1 Sailfish Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3000 sqft
Boater's Bliss! This West Indies inspired home is spectacular with 2 boat lifts,deep water mooring for a yacht and panoramic views of the intracoastal,both bridges and a park!Owners have thought of every detail to make your stay convenient,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Vero Beach South, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Vero Beach South apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

