94 Apartments for rent in Vero Beach South, FL with garage

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
487 6th Street
487 6th Street, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Don t pass this one up, centrally located, 3 bedrooms, new paint inside home and garage, new air conditioning. Ready to move in, great club house and community.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
572 7th
572 7th Street, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely, freshly painted, tiled 2/2 condo with beautiful views of pond and foundation. Shows pride of ownership. Washer and dryer in unit. Separate bedrooms, walk in closet. Garage available.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
259 Provence Place
259 Provence Place, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! PROVENCE BAY - 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHS- TOWNHOUSE WITH GATED COMMUNITY, COMMUNITY POOL, UNFURNISHED, ANNAUL RENTAL ONLY!!! WILL NOT LAST!!!

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1220 Cheval Drive
1220 Cheval Drive, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Two story 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse close to the beach, shopping, & river. Gated community, heated community pool. Washer/dryer upstairs. 1 car attached garage.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
504 10th Court
504 10th Court, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MONTHLY RENTAL!!! This gorgeous 3BD/2.5BA home w/ den/office offers great spaces for entertaining, has screened in pool w/ fenced in backyard. 2 car garage plus plenty of additional parking.

Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
2195 43rd Avenue
2195 43rd Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
LARGE2 Bedroom 2Bath 2 Car Garage in Golf Acres Subdivision. Plenty of old Florida charm.Large.This 2 bedroom is 1576 square feet. Hurry!Won't last.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
411 N Key Lime Sq SW
411 N Ky, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2329 sqft
411 N Key Lime Sq SW Available 08/01/20 Spacious~Sunny~Community Amenities~Pool~Tennis~Fitness~3/Garage~Hurricane Shutters! - Live the Good life in this beautiful manicured community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
831 Middleton Dr. SW
831 Middleton Drive Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1882 sqft
Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Available now, gorgeous! unfurnished annual rental, 2 story townhouse with lake front and view from covered patio.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
547 Calamondin Way
547 Calamondin Way SW, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
First Floor Master Bedroom Suite! Two bedrooms, Open Loft/office and full bath on 2nd level. Nice corner lot in sought after Citrus Springs. Amenities: Pool, fitness center, tennis, pickle ball & social clubs. ANNUAL LEASES ONLY.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
6168 Coverty Place
6168 Coverty Place, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2150 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3BR/2BA Centex home for rent in desirable Woodfield gated adult community. Spacious/open split-bedroom floor plan with 2-car garage, huge screened porch and lush landscaping.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1090 Southlakes Way
1090 Southlakes Way SW, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Large 4bed 3 bath split plan,master suite

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
413 W Tangerine
413 W Tangerine Sq SW, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Citrus Village 3 bedroom, 2 bath, Large floo rplan, tile in main areas, carpeted bedrooms. Minutes to everything in Vero. Tenant occupied * 24 hr notice required.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
664 Tulip Lane
664 Tulip Lane, Vero Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
FURNISHED. Available May 1, this large home is close to everything plus is on a canal with dock & pool! Come enjoy this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that is the epitome of Florida living at it's best.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
429 18th Street
429 18th Street, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Adorable 2BD/2BA corner unit in gated village within one and a half miles to the beach with restaurants and shops close by. New concrete block construction.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
427 18th Street
427 18th Street, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Location, Location, Location! Gated enclave of villas & town homes one and a half miles to beautiful beach.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2646 12th Square SW
2646 12th Square SW, Florida Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE JULY 1st. Lakefront 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home for rent located just steps from the community pool in the gated community of Majestic Oaks. Brand new carpet, paint, appliances and more.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
842 Langrove Avenue
842 Langrove Ave South West, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
BRADFORD PLACE 3/2 1/2, LARGE MASTER SUITE UPSTAIRS. GATED COMMUNITY WITH HEATED POOL AND CLUBHOUSE, SIDEWALKS, PRESERVE. GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, DINING AND BEACHES. SMALL DOGS CONSIDERED WITH FEE - NO CATS

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
525 19th Lane
525 19th Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Located in Oakmont Park near Miracle Mile. Close to Shopping, River and Beaches. This furnished turn key home is ready for your time in Vero Beach.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
6095 Bella Rosa Lane
6095 Bella Rosa Drive, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Luxury townhome with high end finishes now available. This lovely 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with a 1 car garage is centrally located near shopping, restaurants, I95 and beaches. Gas range and tankless water heater saves on utility bill.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
3435 Diamond Leaf Drive
3435 Diamond Leaf Drive, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Seeking an Annual or Seasonal Tenant, Harmony Reserve Lake front Furnished 3/2 New Construction home with spacious open floor plan. Volume ceilings, island kitchen w/ breakfast bar, master bath w/ double sinks & large walk in shower.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1160 Driftwood Drive
1160 Driftwood Drive, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2140 sqft
Castaway Cove Wave Two beach side home. Large rooms with open family room leading out to the covered lanai and pool area! The pool area and pool are the sellers in this home. BBQ enthusiast will like the out door BBQ area!
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1825 Bridgepointe Cir. #14.
1825 Bridgepointe Circle, Gifford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2146 sqft
1825 Bridgepointe Cir. #14. Available 08/05/20 Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Spacious & fabulous, 3 bedroom 3.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
300 Park Shores Court
300 Park Shores Court, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1583 sqft
Renovated 2 Bed 2.5 bath Concrete Block town home on quiet cul-de-sac in beautiful Park Shores community. Granite counter tops in the beautiful kitchen, Screened porch, one car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5601 Highway A1a
5601 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MUST SEE! Best corner unit that feels like a quiet home with 2,400 sq.ft., two large balconies overlooking serene preserve and everything updated.Offered for seasonal or 6mo + lease. Two secure parking spaces & elevator for an easy access.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Vero Beach South, FL

Vero Beach South apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

