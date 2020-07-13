158 Apartments for rent in Vamo, FL with parking

Apartment List
1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
1707 Pelican Cove Rd
1707 Pelican Cove Road, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1112 sqft
TROPICAL GETAWAY! Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath condo in the sought after resort community of Pelican Cove. You will feel right at home the moment you walk into this bright, spacious unit.

1 of 71

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1708 GLENHOUSE DRIVE
1708 Glenhouse Drive, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1288 sqft
Very tastefully decorated 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo in Pelican Cove over looking 1 of the 6 pools in the community. Vaulted ceilings in living room with skylights open to lanai. Laminate floors in living room and dining room.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
4270 CASTLEBRIDGE LANE
4270 Castlebridge Ln, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1068 sqft
You will absolutely love this bright and sunny ground floor condo at Pinestone on Palmer Ranch, two bedrooms, two baths, a beautiful glassed and screened lanai with pool view, gorgeous plank flooring, beautiful stainless steel appliances, large
Results within 1 mile of Vamo
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
$
21 Units Available
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1376 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4160 Central Sarasota Pkwy Unit 623
4160 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4160 Central Sarasota Pkwy Unit 623 Available 09/01/20 Gated Community - Beautiful, bright second-floor unit in the gated Bella Villino community on Palmer Ranch. Tile floor in main area and brand new carpet in bedroom.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821
4232 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1191 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 bed, 2 bath condo in Palmer Ranch.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
4853 SABAL LAKE CIRCLE
4853 Sabal Lake Circle, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2035 sqft
Turtle Rock home available July 1st! Located on a corner lot overlooking the serene Sabal Lake- BRAND NEW Kitchen just installed including: LG Stainless Steele Suite- appliances, granite counter tops, and new cabinets! New granite surface in

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
8750 Olde Hickory Avenue #9103
8750 Olde Hickory Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1238 sqft
Short term vacation rental - 2BR/2B first floor condo with 1238 sq. ft. Tastefully turnkey furnished, this home is completely updated and is located in the desirable Terraces Community of Stoneybrook Golf & Country Club.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8750 Midnight Pass Rd Apt 202
8750 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
800 sqft
This One Bedroom, One Bath completely remodeled for your seasonal enjoyment.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
8938 SILKWOOD COURT
8938 Silkwood Court, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1225 sqft
Nice Villa located in quiet community. No carpet, wood laminate and ceramic tile. Granite counter tops in kitchen and baths and stainless steel appliances. Great location convenient to shopping, restaurants & beaches. No smoking allowed in Villa.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
4142 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4142 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
759 sqft
GREAT COASTAL LOCATION near the #1 RATED U.S. BEACH on Siesta Key. The condo is located within the resort-style complex called Bella Villino Condominiums.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
7798 HOLIDAY DRIVE
7798 Holiday Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
2947 sqft
Pure SERENITY in this lovely ranch style home located on a breathtaking stretch of LITTLE SARASOTA BAY. Three bedrooms, three baths, large home tastefully decorated, fully equipped kitchen with all the conveniences of home.

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
4130 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4130 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1069 sqft
Totally renovated, this immaculate 2 beds/2 baths condo, in a quiet and friendly gate community of Bella Villino on Palmer Ranch. Enjoy the updated condo with an open planned interior. Cozy master bedroom with a perfect walk in closet.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
3627 YELLOW PINE COURT
3627 Yellow Pine Court, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1353 sqft
Unit is also for sale. Owners will rent yearly or short term. Includes Utilities up to $200 (anything over renter pays) Perfect for permanent resident or investment! Rare WEEKLY RENTALS in this WELL FUNDED sought after COMMUNITY.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
4148 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4148 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
949 sqft
GREAT COASTAL LOCATION near the #1 RATED U.S. BEACH on Siesta Key. The condo is located within the resort-style complex called Bella Villino Condominiums.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
9397 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
9397 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1029 sqft
SIESTA KEY! Water views from every room in this condo. Comfortable furnishing, washer and dryer in the condo. This community is gated and the building security. There is a heated pool/spa and tennis courts right on the water.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
9779 KNIGHTSBRIDGE CIRCLE
9779 Knightsbridge Circle, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
1784 sqft
You will love this absolutely stunning pool home in a gated community, superior furnishings and decorated to please the most particular of tenants.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
5108 TREESDALE COURT
5108 Treesdale Court, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1904 sqft
Completely remodeled and Meticulously maintained Villa in Turtle Rock...from the moment you drive into Palmer Ranch you immediately feel the tranquility that this community offers...

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
8776 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
8776 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1338 sqft
Wow! This stunning condo and offers SPECTACULAR views of the Gulf of Mexico. Enjoy your updated kitchen with expanded Granite Countertops. You may never want to leave.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
9480 HIGH GATE DRIVE
9480 High Gate Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1333 sqft
Absolutely immaculate vacation veranda in Stoneybrook Golf & Country Club, one of the areas finest golf course communities. This sparkling gem invites you to enjoy the delightful view from the lanai of the lake and 18th green.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
8974 GREY OAKS AVENUE
8974 Grey Oaks Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
2120 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL: Spacious single-family home located behind the gates at Stoneybrook Golf & CC.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
8769 PEBBLE CREEK LANE
8769 Pebble Creek Lane, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1622 sqft
Delightful two bedroom villa at Pebble Creek at Stoneybrook G&CC, beautifully furnished and appointed, two bedrooms, two baths plus office, internet access, flat screen TVs, galley kitchen, breakfast nook with lots of windows, screened and covered

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
4639 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE
4639 Chapel Hill Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1414 sqft
One of the prettiest views in Stoneybrook overlooking the 3rd hole on the golf course. This is special!! This second floor “Barrington” model veranda offers over 1400 sq. ft.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
9330 CLUBSIDE CIRCLE
9330 Clubside Circle, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1106 sqft
Beautiful view from the screened lanai, two bedrooms, two full baths, new furniture, new carpeting, internet access, flat screen TVs, very nicely appointed, everything you need for your Florida getaway, one covered parking space, golf membership
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Vamo, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Vamo apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

