Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

112 Apartments for rent in Vamo, FL with garage

Vamo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles ... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1890 WHARF ROAD
1890 Wharf Road, Vamo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1908 sqft
Location, location, location. Close to the beach, shopping and still in pretty quiet area. Amazing remodeled single family, tastefully furnished home now ready for long term rent. 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
8221 Shadow Pine Way
8221 Shadow Pine Way, Vamo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
2428 sqft
Beautiful single family home nestled in the well-manicured Deer Creek neighborhood in Palmer Ranch. Pool Maintenance and Lawn Care included! This 2 spacious bedroom plus a den home has a large private pool which overlooks private preserve.
Results within 1 mile of Vamo
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
25 Units Available
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1376 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
8750 Midnight Pass Rd Apt 202
8750 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
800 sqft
This One Bedroom, One Bath completely remodeled for your seasonal enjoyment.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
8725 DAYDREAM STREET
8725 Daydream St, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1758 sqft
Brand new town home in Sarasota for rent. Corner unit in the gated community of Promenade on Palmer Ranch. Move-in ready, all concrete block, two story 1,758 SqFt. 3 bedrooms + loft, 2.5 bathrooms and a 1 car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
8529 Great Meadow Drive
8529 Great Meadow Drive, Sarasota County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2421 sqft
Annual, unfurnished single family pool home available in Turtle Rock on Palmer Ranch. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is light, bright and spacious.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
8302 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
8302 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacation Home Available Monthly. First opening August 2020. Available through January 2021. This single story 3 bedroom vacation home is located in quiet tropical south Siesta Key setting.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
9779 KNIGHTSBRIDGE CIRCLE
9779 Knightsbridge Circle, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
1784 sqft
You will love this absolutely stunning pool home in a gated community, superior furnishings and decorated to please the most particular of tenants.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
9480 HIGH GATE DRIVE
9480 High Gate Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1333 sqft
Absolutely immaculate vacation veranda in Stoneybrook Golf & Country Club, one of the areas finest golf course communities. This sparkling gem invites you to enjoy the delightful view from the lanai of the lake and 18th green.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
8974 GREY OAKS AVENUE
8974 Grey Oaks Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
2120 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL: Spacious single-family home located behind the gates at Stoneybrook Golf & CC.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
8769 PEBBLE CREEK LANE
8769 Pebble Creek Lane, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1622 sqft
Delightful two bedroom villa at Pebble Creek at Stoneybrook G&CC, beautifully furnished and appointed, two bedrooms, two baths plus office, internet access, flat screen TVs, galley kitchen, breakfast nook with lots of windows, screened and covered

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
4639 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE
4639 Chapel Hill Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1414 sqft
One of the prettiest views in Stoneybrook overlooking the 3rd hole on the golf course. This is special!! This second floor “Barrington” model veranda offers over 1400 sq. ft.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
8961 VERANDA WAY
8961 Veranda Way, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1333 sqft
Ground floor Carlton, two bedrooms, two baths, furnished in a Florida motif, screened entry Veranda and rear screened lanai with preserve view, internet access, flat screened TVs, King bed in master plus walk-in closets, fantastic amenities,

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2908 CAPTIVA DRIVE
2908 Captiva Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1781 sqft
A perfect vacation getaway in prime Gulf Gate location. Bring the family to this 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a private sparkling pool under a screened pool cage. The home offers 4 bedrooms, a large open living room PLUS family room and dining area.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
9550 HIGH GATE DRIVE
9550 High Gate Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1333 sqft
A FRESH NEW LOOK- New wood floors grace this second-floor vacation condo located at Stonebrook Golf and Country Club.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Oaks
1 Unit Available
136 OSPREY POINT DR
136 Osprey Point Drive, Osprey, FL
7 Bedrooms
$50,000
8843 sqft
EXQUISITELY STUNNING "GEORGIAN ESTATE HOME" nestled on a BAY FRONT lot in one of Sarasota's premier gated communities. Sweeping double stairway entry opens to a breathtaking two-story grand salon. Meticulous, with custom renovations throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Vamo
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:32am
35 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,104
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1118 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
140 Units Available
Sage on Palmer Ranch
12501 Honore Avenue, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1315 sqft
Sage on Palmer Ranch is a beautiful new luxury apartment community in the heart of Palmer Ranch, Sarasota, offering a range between one to three bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
6313 Beechwood Ave
6313 Beechwood Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1440 sqft
Enjoy this SEASONAL Property rental. It is a spotless, totally renovated residence, is just a short walk to the BEACH on Siesta Key.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
209 Monet Pl
209 Monet Dr, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1663 sqft
Located in highly desirable Sorrento East, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home offer plenty of room to spread out.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
2858 Ashton Road
2858 Ashton Road, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,330
1855 sqft
4BR/3Bath/2-car Garage BRAND NEW! 2 MILES TO SIESTA!! Extensive upgrades throughout the home with quality construction. Large 20x20 porcelain tiles lead you into the great room.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5364 Crestlake Blvd 150
5364 Crestlake Boulevard, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1049 sqft
Crestwood Villas - Property Id: 276011 Bright & Spacious 2 bed/2 bath one level unit villa 1 car garage screened lanai community pool, tennis court, shuffleboard Conveniently located to Siesta Key Beach, , and I-75 Call Today Management Concepts

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102
7927 Moonstone Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1776 sqft
7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102 Available 08/01/20 Large Town Home In Stonehaven - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 - Large, (1,776sf) "non-furnished" 3 bed 2 1/2 bath 2 story town home with 1 car garage located in beautiful, gated Stonehaven residential

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7876 Bergamo Ave.
7876 Bergamo Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1672 sqft
Annual unfurnished 3/ 2 1/2 townhome in VillageWalk with super amenity package - Annual unfurnished-Come home to a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom condo townhome with all bedrooms on 2nd floor.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Vamo, FL

Vamo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

