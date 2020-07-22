Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020

138 Apartments for rent in Union Park, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Union Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Union Park
1731 GRAYSON DRIVE
1731 Grayson Drive, Union Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
225 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED and ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THIS 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT! If you are looking for a turn key opportunity, stop your search here! This 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom APARTMENT is located in the desired 32825 zip code near UCF, and also centrally
Last updated July 22 at 12:14 PM
22 Units Available
Highpoint Club Apartments
11100 Point Sylvan Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
950 sqft
Convenient location, just minutes from Orlando International Airport. Residents enjoy units with laundry, dishwasher and recent renovations. Community includes parking, tennis court, pool, clubhouse and coffee bar.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
8 Units Available
Eastmar Commons
10038 Vista Laguna Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,562
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amenities abound in this community. There's a pool, cookout area, game room, yoga studio and much more. Nearby Routes 408 and 417 provide easy access to Orlando. In-unit washer/dryer hookups and hardwood flooring.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1121 Shoshanna Drive
1121 Shoshanna Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1172 sqft
3Bed / 2Bath (Orlando) UCF Home For Rent (See Terms) - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital

Last updated July 22 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
1257 Martin Boulevard
1257 Martin Boulevard, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1010 sqft
This cozy 2 bedroom/2 bathroom home has a wonderful view of the small fountain pond in the backyard from both bedrooms! This home has vaulted ceilings, dark wood floors, newer kitchen counters and ceramic tile. New flooring in the living room.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1270 MARTIN BOULEVARD
1270 Martin Boulevard, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1440 sqft
Beautiful East Orlando Home - Move-in Ready!! Must see three bedroom two bath home ready for immediate move-in. House features tile flooring throughout and ceiling fans in all rooms.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
11515 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE
11515 Rouse Run Circle, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1440 sqft
This beautiful, bright home with a pond view is available August 1st! Modern tile floors and light paint give off a bright and clean feeling as natural light floods the home from all windows.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
34 Units Available
Vista East
Art Avenue
10201 Lee Vista Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community located close to 417 Greenway Toll Road and 528 Beachline Toll Road. Residents have access to jogging trails, fire pit and saltwater pool. Units feature dishwasher, garden tub and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
42 Units Available
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1270 sqft
Great location for commuters close to highways 417, 408, and I-4. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, carport, pool, and playground.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
17 Units Available
Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,328
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1403 sqft
This community is located minutes from the Waterford Lakes Village shopping center. Beautiful lake views, along with tennis court, hot tub, garage parking, and 24-hour gym. Units have been recently renovated and include in-unit laundry..
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
27 Units Available
Goldenrod
Bishop Park
3250 Bishop Park Dr, Goldenrod, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,022
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1010 sqft
Relaxed, tropical setting just minutes from downtown Orlando. 1-2 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, private patios/balconies and Roman tubs. Complex boasts gorgeous pool area, summer kitchen, wet bar and more.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
6 Units Available
Union Park
Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,044
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1005 sqft
Prime location in Orlando close to I-4 and FL 408. Apartments have one- and two-bedroom floor plans, screened-in porches, air conditioning, new appliances and washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
5 Units Available
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,417
1046 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! This must-have location in East Orlando is like no other! Vista Pines Apartment Homes is located on North Chickasaw Trail with easy access to SR-408/East-West Expressway and
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
29 Units Available
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1201 sqft
This spacious community is close to Waterford Lakes Town Center, SR-408 and SR-417. Apartments offer open floor plans, large kitchens and energy-efficient appliances. On-site fitness studio, Wi-Fi hotspot and pool with a sundeck.
Last updated July 22 at 01:00 PM
25 Units Available
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,743
1300 sqft
Right by the 408 Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Rouse, Edgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments with whirlpool sauna, dog park, lighted tennis court, media room with 3D TV, playground, volleyball court, resort-style pool with sundeck, fitness center with ballet and acrobat floor.
Last updated July 22 at 12:41 PM
10 Units Available
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,389
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to East-West Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Kehoe. Schools in the area: University High School, Lawton Chiles Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with pet spa, movie theater, resort-style pool, children's play area, tennis courts, fitness studio, major employer discount.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
41 Units Available
Lake Frederica
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,049
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1022 sqft
Vibrant, beautiful community with impressive landscaping and sparkling pool. Each apartment features renovated interiors, high 8-foot ceilings and W/D hookups in many. Breakfast bar and private patio/balcony. Great location close to downtown Tempe!
Last updated July 22 at 12:19 PM
14 Units Available
Lake Frederica
Canopy Apartment Villas
5762 Folkstone Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,229
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and balconies between Semoran Boulevard and Curry Ford Road. Pool, gym and outdoor spaces beside a small lake. Close to dining and shopping, including High Tide Harry's seafood.
Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
26 Units Available
Goldenrod
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,174
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,104
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
940 sqft
This property features lakeside studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments with six floorplans. Located just outside Orlando close to major highways, shops and restaurants. Community has tennis courts, hiking trails and playground.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
23 Units Available
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,329
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1295 sqft
Movie theater, entertainment center and several restaurants are all within walking distance of this sophisticated apartment complex. Smoke-free units have plush carpeting and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly amenities include a dog park and a grooming area.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
12 Units Available
Heritage Estates Garden Homes
11701 Heritage Estates Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,327
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Schools in the area: Discovery Middle School, Legacy Middle School, Primrose School of Waterford Lakes, La Petite Academy. Close to Waterford Lake Village, 408 Expressway, Waterford Lakes Recreation. Amenities include: dog park, resort-style pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, fitness center, renovated clubhouse.
Last updated July 22 at 12:28 PM
3 Units Available
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 50, Fl-408, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Super Target, Bridgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments that are close to public transportation, with amenities that include: hot tub, spa, pool, fitness center, bark park, business center, tennis court, tot lot, business center.
Last updated July 22 at 12:16 PM
15 Units Available
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,313
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1450 sqft
Modern apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans and great views. Located close to shopping and dining and only minutes away from Highways 408 and 50. Community has 24 hour gym and pool.
Last updated July 22 at 12:05 PM
22 Units Available
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1635 sqft
Area schools: University of Central Florida, Evans Elementary, Paul J Hagerty High, Seminole State College - Oviedo Campus. Along the Alafaya Trail. Close to La Liga Indoor Soccer, Boing Jump Center, University Palms Shopping Center. Amenities include: pet park, pool, hot tub, basketball court.
City Guide for Union Park, FL

The city of Union Park is a wonderful landing spot for out-of-towners. Many people move to Union Park from other states, finding this wonderful area to be a great place to set up roots. An amazing 72 percent of residents were born out of the state of Florida.

Union Park, Florida, is a small area 11 miles east of Orlando. It is technically called a CDP, or Census-designated place. In layman's terms, this means the area is unincorporated and doesn't have its own government. If you love hot, humid weather and grew up loving Mickey Mouse, then this neighborhood is definitely the place for you. The current population is 9,765, as of the 2010 U.S. Census. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Union Park, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Union Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

