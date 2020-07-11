Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

54 Apartments for rent in Town 'n' Country, FL with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Town 'n' Country apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in sp... Read Guide >
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
21 Units Available
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
877 sqft
Bayvue is located south of Memorial Highway, one mile from the Veterans Expressway. Pet-friendly apartments feature several floor plans that include hardwood floors, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Community has car wash area and sports courts.
Results within 1 mile of Town 'n' Country
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
12 Units Available
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,721
1320 sqft
Welcome to 5 Oaks at Westchase. Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
29 Units Available
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,600
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1237 sqft
Our leasing office has officially reopened. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations.
Results within 5 miles of Town 'n' Country
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,039
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,776
1386 sqft
Located alongside a beautiful nature preserve, these apartments are also only minutes away from entertainment, dining and shopping. Units are available in varying floor plans, offering in-house laundry and private balconies.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
22 Units Available
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,083
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,388
1276 sqft
Recently renovated community near the Westchase Golf Course. On-site amenities include a pool, basketball court, and 24-hour gym. Updates in units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
$
55 Units Available
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$859
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$889
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1122 sqft
Hardwood floors, balcony and fireplace in recently updated apartments. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garden and a nature trail. Near Waters Avenue and Dale Mabry Highway, accessible to downtown for shopping and dining.
Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
$
11 Units Available
Old Seminole Heights
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,249
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1075 sqft
Located in the heart of Seminole Heights, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Tampa, HITE is the perfect addition to the eclectic and energetic area.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
10 Units Available
Carrollwood Station
8781 White Swan Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$911
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1000 sqft
Our uniquely designed community features one and two bedroom apartment homes. For those discerning residents who want to leave behind the stress of city life, Carrollwood Station offers a lush oasis of peace and solitude.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
11 Units Available
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1499 sqft
Stylish apartments located near Veterans Expressway and I-275. Apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include pool, hot tub, tennis courts and a media room. Smoke-free units are available.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
29 Units Available
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
Lantower Westshore
4504 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,441
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,746
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,264
1381 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
17 Units Available
St Joseph's Hospital
Legend Oaks
4714 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom homes in gated community minutes from Dale Mabry Hwy, I-275, shopping, dining, entertainment, University of Tampa. Cozy kitchens, walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, hot tub, gym, clubhouse, garage parking.
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
$
9 Units Available
The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr, Westchase, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,210
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1117 sqft
Located in Tampa's stylish Westchase neighborhood, near shopping, dining and many of the city's high tech companies. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with high-end finishes like granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
$
41 Units Available
Bayside West
Cove
4003 S Westshore Blvd, Tampa, FL
Studio
$995
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
872 sqft
Near I-75 and the waterfront. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors and modern appliances. On-site conference room, basketball and tennis courts, gym, and fire pit. Pool. Yoga and gym available.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
28 Units Available
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
Grady Square
2615 N Grady Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,245
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,417
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1258 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available. Granite countertops, dishwashers and parking garage. Pet-friendly apartments near Al Lopez Park. Convenient to Interstate 275 and Highway 574.
Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
9 Units Available
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1285 sqft
Located close to shopping and dining in Westchase, Odessa and Safety Harbor. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer. There's also a 24-hour gym, clubhouse and swimming pool on premises.
Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
37 Units Available
Cooper's Pond
3701 Fountain Mist Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$915
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
867 sqft
Recently renovated community with quaint pond. Bay windows and oversized closets allow for ample light and storage space. Two pools, a bark park, fitness center and on-site laundry for convenience.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
Lowry Park North
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1526 sqft
This property features eight different floor plans of recently renovated units. Units have hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a gym, courtyard and pool. There's shopping, dining and services along West Waters Avenue.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
2 Units Available
3001 West Horatio
3001 W Horatio St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,091
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxurious community in the SOHO area. Updated interiors with upscale features, including granite countertops and new appliances. On-site parking provided. Beautiful landscaping. Close to area parks and entertainment.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
1 Unit Available
Palma Ceia
3311-13 W San Juan Street
3311 W San Juan St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,229
535 sqft
Come home to character and convenience at 3311-13 San Juan, where everything that makes Palma Ceia special is right at your doorstep.1 BEDROOM
Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
7 Units Available
Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,064
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
998 sqft
This community offers residents a swimming pool, clubhouse, gym and cabanas. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring adorn the apartments' interiors. Located a short walk from Palms of Carrollwood Shopping Center.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
2 Units Available
Courier City - Oscawana
224 South Melville
224 S Melville Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
726 sqft
Right off Platt Street near South Howard's busy retail and entertainment area. A modern, updated community with new kitchens and beautiful wood floors throughout. On-site courtyard with grilling area. Close to Hyde Park.
Results within 10 miles of Town 'n' Country
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
25 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,004
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,388
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
20 Units Available
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$919
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
950 sqft
Blocks from Riviera Bay and fifteen minutes from Downtown St. Petersburg, Harlow at Gateway offers residents the opportunity to choose their own adventure.
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
$
21 Units Available
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Southern Cove Apartments is a beautiful Residential Neighborhood, surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available.
City Guide for Town 'n' Country, FL

Town 'n' Country may not be the most original name, but you've got to hand it to them. There isn't another city in Florida with a more confusing one.

Town ‘n’ Country is a census-designated place in Hillsborough County, Florida. The population is 78,442 and the town includes a number of creeks and parks. It wasn't settled until 1956, at which point it became a dairy farm! It stayed that way until it started getting suburbanized in the 1960s and 70s, but it still retains quite a bit of the old farm town feel. The town is growing fairly rapidly, probably due to spillover from Tampa and St. Petersburg, as well as its appealing location right near Florida's west coast. Homes are inexpensive and the cost of living is quite low, which are also appealing factors in today’s economy. The unemployment rate is slightly above average but job growth is on the rise. It’s a great place for students to live as the area is easily walkable and offers certain amenities that appeal to that demographic.

Having trouble with Craigslist Town 'n' Country? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Town 'n' Country, FL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Town 'n' Country apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Town 'n' Country apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

