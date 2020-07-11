54 Apartments for rent in Town 'n' Country, FL with move-in specials
Town 'n' Country may not be the most original name, but you've got to hand it to them. There isn't another city in Florida with a more confusing one.
Town ‘n’ Country is a census-designated place in Hillsborough County, Florida. The population is 78,442 and the town includes a number of creeks and parks. It wasn't settled until 1956, at which point it became a dairy farm! It stayed that way until it started getting suburbanized in the 1960s and 70s, but it still retains quite a bit of the old farm town feel. The town is growing fairly rapidly, probably due to spillover from Tampa and St. Petersburg, as well as its appealing location right near Florida's west coast. Homes are inexpensive and the cost of living is quite low, which are also appealing factors in today’s economy. The unemployment rate is slightly above average but job growth is on the rise. It’s a great place for students to live as the area is easily walkable and offers certain amenities that appeal to that demographic.
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Town 'n' Country apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Town 'n' Country apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.