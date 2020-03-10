14367 Black Lake Preserve

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground

IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! 4 BEDS HOME LOCATED IN WINTER GARDEN! - Home located at Black Lake Preserve in west Orange Countys charming city of Winter Garden. Located south of Highway 50, off Avalon Road on Sunridge Boulevard. Between Winter Gardens highly-rated schools and the communitys fantastic amenities, Black Lake Preserve is sure to become one Central Floridas most popular communities.



Residents at Black Lake Preserve will enjoy prestigious living in a neighborhood fronted with an impressive brick wall. For the convenience of the residents, there are two privacy-gated entries. Residents will also enjoy living near to newly built elementary and middle schools where children can walk or ride bikes to attend. Close proximity to Floridas Turnpike and State Roads 535 and 429 will provide an easy drive for commuters to destinations including downtown Orlando, Walt Disney World Resort and the Maitland Exchange.



This gorgeous 4 bedroom home is features all brand new appliances, carpet and tile throughout the home. Energy efficient, noise isolated windows will help you save money and keep the privacy of your home!



Don't miss out and call us today to schedule a private tour today!!! Please call Chris Cole at 407-437-7133 with further questions!



(RLNE3785452)