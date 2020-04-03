9710 SE 171ST ARGYLL STREET

Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR JAN, FEB, MARCH 2021!!!! SHORT TERM RENTAL!!!! Must see this beautiful, fully furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House. Pet friendly!! Includes complimentary use of 4 seater golf cart. This is your home away from home. This property is located close to shopping and dining and only a short drive from Spanish Springs and Lake Sumter Landing. It is fully furnished with everything you need to enjoy your vacation, including complimentary use of a golf cart. Enjoy your mornings on the lanai, and enjoy your evenings grilling out with the gas grill. All of our properties have WiFi, Cable/satellite TV. The Villages, Florida has all the activities you could dream of. With your temporary Resident ID you have access to 33 executive golf courses and 12 Championship golf courses. Golf in the Villages is tailored to all levels of play. Whether your a beginner or if have a low handicap. You may also enjoy any of the recreation centers and Olympic sized swimming pools. Recreation centers offer outdoor activities such as bocce ball, shuffleboard courts, tennis, pickle ball, horseshoe pits, basketball and more than 500 indoor events. Explore one the 3 public squares. We look forward to having you! Rates do not include sales tax, cleaning fee and security deposit which are required