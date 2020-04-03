All apartments in The Villages
Find more places like 9710 SE 171ST ARGYLL STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Villages, FL
/
9710 SE 171ST ARGYLL STREET
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:35 PM

9710 SE 171ST ARGYLL STREET

9710 Southeast 171st Argyll Street · (352) 362-1600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
The Villages
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9710 Southeast 171st Argyll Street, The Villages, FL 32162

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1547 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
bocce court
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
AVAILABLE FOR JAN, FEB, MARCH 2021!!!! SHORT TERM RENTAL!!!! Must see this beautiful, fully furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House. Pet friendly!! Includes complimentary use of 4 seater golf cart. This is your home away from home. This property is located close to shopping and dining and only a short drive from Spanish Springs and Lake Sumter Landing. It is fully furnished with everything you need to enjoy your vacation, including complimentary use of a golf cart. Enjoy your mornings on the lanai, and enjoy your evenings grilling out with the gas grill. All of our properties have WiFi, Cable/satellite TV. The Villages, Florida has all the activities you could dream of. With your temporary Resident ID you have access to 33 executive golf courses and 12 Championship golf courses. Golf in the Villages is tailored to all levels of play. Whether your a beginner or if have a low handicap. You may also enjoy any of the recreation centers and Olympic sized swimming pools. Recreation centers offer outdoor activities such as bocce ball, shuffleboard courts, tennis, pickle ball, horseshoe pits, basketball and more than 500 indoor events. Explore one the 3 public squares. We look forward to having you! Rates do not include sales tax, cleaning fee and security deposit which are required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9710 SE 171ST ARGYLL STREET have any available units?
9710 SE 171ST ARGYLL STREET has a unit available for $4,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9710 SE 171ST ARGYLL STREET have?
Some of 9710 SE 171ST ARGYLL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9710 SE 171ST ARGYLL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9710 SE 171ST ARGYLL STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9710 SE 171ST ARGYLL STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 9710 SE 171ST ARGYLL STREET is pet friendly.
Does 9710 SE 171ST ARGYLL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 9710 SE 171ST ARGYLL STREET does offer parking.
Does 9710 SE 171ST ARGYLL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9710 SE 171ST ARGYLL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9710 SE 171ST ARGYLL STREET have a pool?
Yes, 9710 SE 171ST ARGYLL STREET has a pool.
Does 9710 SE 171ST ARGYLL STREET have accessible units?
Yes, 9710 SE 171ST ARGYLL STREET has accessible units.
Does 9710 SE 171ST ARGYLL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9710 SE 171ST ARGYLL STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 9710 SE 171ST ARGYLL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 9710 SE 171ST ARGYLL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9710 SE 171ST ARGYLL STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

The Villages 2 BedroomsThe Villages Apartments with Garage
The Villages Apartments with GymThe Villages Apartments with Parking
The Villages Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLGainesville, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLSpring Hill, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLConway, FLEustis, FLHomosassa, FLMeadow Woods, FL
Inverness, FLBeverly Hills, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLHernando Beach, FLWildwood, FLPasadena Hills, FLPine Castle, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLGroveland, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity