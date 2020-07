Amenities

Nicely decorated 2 bedroom 2 bath Amerillo ranch home located in Springhill. 3rd bedroom locked off for owners personal belongings. Open living room with a 55" flat screen TV flows into the dining and kitchen area. Mater bedroom has a king bed, walk in closet and bath has a walk in shower. 2nd bedroom has a queen bed and 2nd bath has both a tub and shower. Closed in lanai which has a very nice seating area and a flat screen TV. Inside laundry room. 4 passenger gas golf cart is included. This home is conveniently located close to shopping, dining, banking and restaurants and is a short drive to either Sumter Landing or Spanish Springs town squares. Small dog 30 pounds or less allowed with $150 non-refundable pet fee.