Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Very clean and nicely decorated 2 bedroom, 2 path Patio Villa located in The Village of Rio Ranchero. Open floor plan with 2 recliners in the living room which features a 50" flat screen TV to watch your favorite programs. Master bedroom has an adjustable Queen size bed, walk in closet and a walk in shower. 2nd bedroom has a full bed with a nice size closet. 2nd bath has a tub and shower. Lania has sliding windows and a electric fireplace for those cool evenings. This home is conveniently located so you are a short drive to either Spanish Springs or Lake Sumter Landing town centers where you can find shopping, restaurants and entertainment each evening 365 days per year. Home is not pet friendly.