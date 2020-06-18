6091 Manion Ter

Amenities

This Beautiful home is located in The Villages, Monarch Groves neighborhood. Surrounded by beautiful waterways and pathways. Near the Riverbend Recreation Center, Rupert Canine Park, and Swallowtail Recreation Area. The Villages is an active adult community with so many activities for you to enjoy. You will get access to these recreation centers, swimming pools, pickleball, golf course and much more. The Villages Amenity fee is included with the rent.



****This home is currently unfurnished but can easily be furnished upon request****



*Bright and open floor plan

*Energy Efficient Appliances

*Energy Efficient Windows

*Washer Dryer Included

*Hardwood Flooring

*Fenced in Yard

*2 Car Garage and 1 golf Cart Garage

*Lawn Care included in Rent

*Available immediately for short or Long term.



Utilities:



SECO

Peoples

City of Leesburg



*No Pets Allowed