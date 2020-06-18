All apartments in The Villages
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:29 AM

6091 Manion Ter

6091 Manion Ter · (352) 314-2668
Location

6091 Manion Ter, The Villages, FL 34785

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1301 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This Beautiful home is located in The Villages, Monarch Groves neighborhood. Surrounded by beautiful waterways and pathways. Near the Riverbend Recreation Center, Rupert Canine Park, and Swallowtail Recreation Area. The Villages is an active adult community with so many activities for you to enjoy. You will get access to these recreation centers, swimming pools, pickleball, golf course and much more. The Villages Amenity fee is included with the rent.

****This home is currently unfurnished but can easily be furnished upon request****

*Offered by Gunn Property Services, LLC
*Visit GunnPropertyServices.com for online application and qualifications
*For further details pictures and video visit GunnPropertyServices.com
*Call our automated scheduling line 24 hrs a day to schedule a showing 352-559-9005

*Bright and open floor plan
*Energy Efficient Appliances
*Energy Efficient Windows
*Washer Dryer Included
*Hardwood Flooring
*Fenced in Yard
*2 Car Garage and 1 golf Cart Garage
*Lawn Care included in Rent
*Available immediately for short or Long term.

Utilities:

SECO
Peoples
City of Leesburg

*No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6091 Manion Ter have any available units?
6091 Manion Ter has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6091 Manion Ter have?
Some of 6091 Manion Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6091 Manion Ter currently offering any rent specials?
6091 Manion Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6091 Manion Ter pet-friendly?
No, 6091 Manion Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Villages.
Does 6091 Manion Ter offer parking?
Yes, 6091 Manion Ter does offer parking.
Does 6091 Manion Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6091 Manion Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6091 Manion Ter have a pool?
Yes, 6091 Manion Ter has a pool.
Does 6091 Manion Ter have accessible units?
No, 6091 Manion Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 6091 Manion Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6091 Manion Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 6091 Manion Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6091 Manion Ter has units with air conditioning.
