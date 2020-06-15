5451 Zajac Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym

Come Live The Villages Lifestyle! - Property Id: 286397



Beautiful newer UNFURNISHED 2 Bed, 2 Bath home featuring a bright, wide-open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, spacious screened front Lanai, front and side patios and a picket-fenced rear yard. At 1,257 sq ft, this is one of the bigger Patio Villas in The Villages.



Features: Open floor plan kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas stove and a large kitchen island; full sized washer and dryer; walk-in shower and closet in master bathroom.



Conveniently located in the Village of Marsh Bend this fresh new villa is a short walk to the NEW Everglades Recreation Center, Magnolia Plaza, Cattail Recreation Area, miles of nature trails, new restaurants, and the newest executive golf courses (free to play for any renter) with new amenities, shopping, golf, restaurants, and entertainment being added DAILY. Come and enjoy the care-free lifestyle, convenience and comfort of living in the villages!

