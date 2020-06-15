All apartments in The Villages
5451 Zajac Ave

5451 Zajac Ave · (860) 416-4398
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5451 Zajac Ave, The Villages, FL 34785

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1600 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1257 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Come Live The Villages Lifestyle! - Property Id: 286397

Beautiful newer UNFURNISHED 2 Bed, 2 Bath home featuring a bright, wide-open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, spacious screened front Lanai, front and side patios and a picket-fenced rear yard. At 1,257 sq ft, this is one of the bigger Patio Villas in The Villages.

Features: Open floor plan kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas stove and a large kitchen island; full sized washer and dryer; walk-in shower and closet in master bathroom.

Conveniently located in the Village of Marsh Bend this fresh new villa is a short walk to the NEW Everglades Recreation Center, Magnolia Plaza, Cattail Recreation Area, miles of nature trails, new restaurants, and the newest executive golf courses (free to play for any renter) with new amenities, shopping, golf, restaurants, and entertainment being added DAILY. Come and enjoy the care-free lifestyle, convenience and comfort of living in the villages!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286397
Property Id 286397

(RLNE5804588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5451 Zajac Ave have any available units?
5451 Zajac Ave has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5451 Zajac Ave have?
Some of 5451 Zajac Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5451 Zajac Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5451 Zajac Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5451 Zajac Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5451 Zajac Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Villages.
Does 5451 Zajac Ave offer parking?
No, 5451 Zajac Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5451 Zajac Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5451 Zajac Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5451 Zajac Ave have a pool?
No, 5451 Zajac Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5451 Zajac Ave have accessible units?
No, 5451 Zajac Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5451 Zajac Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5451 Zajac Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5451 Zajac Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5451 Zajac Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
