Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:35 PM

3253 RIVERTON ROAD

3253 Riverton Road · (352) 602-0520
Location

3253 Riverton Road, The Villages, FL 32162

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Get out of the cold and come to the most desirable community in Florida, The Villages, in the Village of NATCHEZ! This home has been completely remodeled and ready for a seasonal tenant. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is a spacious Villa with open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, a large kitchen with breakfast bar, and screened front patio. The home has new king size bed in Master bedroom & Queen size bed in Guest Bedroom. New dishes, new linens, new pots and pans, new flooring. This Villa is centrally located between Lake Sumter Landing and Spanish Springs, enjoy nightly dancing and cocktails by the lake or fountains. With in walking distance to favorite restaurant's and shopping, including Bone Fish, Olive Garden, and Publix.
You won't want to miss this wonderful opportunity to enjoy a taste of paradise!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3253 RIVERTON ROAD have any available units?
3253 RIVERTON ROAD has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3253 RIVERTON ROAD have?
Some of 3253 RIVERTON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3253 RIVERTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3253 RIVERTON ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3253 RIVERTON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3253 RIVERTON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Villages.
Does 3253 RIVERTON ROAD offer parking?
No, 3253 RIVERTON ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3253 RIVERTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3253 RIVERTON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3253 RIVERTON ROAD have a pool?
No, 3253 RIVERTON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3253 RIVERTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3253 RIVERTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3253 RIVERTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3253 RIVERTON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3253 RIVERTON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3253 RIVERTON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
