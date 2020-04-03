3253 RIVERTON ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Get out of the cold and come to the most desirable community in Florida, The Villages, in the Village of NATCHEZ! This home has been completely remodeled and ready for a seasonal tenant. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is a spacious Villa with open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, a large kitchen with breakfast bar, and screened front patio. The home has new king size bed in Master bedroom & Queen size bed in Guest Bedroom. New dishes, new linens, new pots and pans, new flooring. This Villa is centrally located between Lake Sumter Landing and Spanish Springs, enjoy nightly dancing and cocktails by the lake or fountains. With in walking distance to favorite restaurant's and shopping, including Bone Fish, Olive Garden, and Publix.

You won't want to miss this wonderful opportunity to enjoy a taste of paradise!