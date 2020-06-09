2315 KENILWORTH PLACE

Amenities

GREAT LOCATION! This furnished/turnkey 2/2 Callaway Cabana Villa is ready to move in. Located in Ezell Villas in the Village of Tall Trees, which is between 466 and 466-A.The kitchen is spacious, equipped with all appliances, a gas stove, new refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and a breakfast/counter bar, which looks out into an open Living and Dining area. The Master Bedroom suite has a King size bed with the Master Bath attached. The Guest Bedroom suite has a Queen size bed and a Bathroom with a tub. It is well located just a short drive to Tall Trees Neighborhood Recreation Center, Pimlico Village Recreation Center, the Arnold Palmer Legends Country Club, and Sumter Landing. If you need to shop, Publix, Home Goods, Marshalls, Bealls and Wal Mart are just a short drive away.