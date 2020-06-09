All apartments in The Villages
Find more places like 2315 KENILWORTH PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Villages, FL
/
2315 KENILWORTH PLACE
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:32 AM

2315 KENILWORTH PLACE

2315 Kenilworth Place · (330) 283-8360
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
The Villages
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2315 Kenilworth Place, The Villages, FL 32162

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT LOCATION! This furnished/turnkey 2/2 Callaway Cabana Villa is ready to move in. Located in Ezell Villas in the Village of Tall Trees, which is between 466 and 466-A.The kitchen is spacious, equipped with all appliances, a gas stove, new refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and a breakfast/counter bar, which looks out into an open Living and Dining area. The Master Bedroom suite has a King size bed with the Master Bath attached. The Guest Bedroom suite has a Queen size bed and a Bathroom with a tub. It is well located just a short drive to Tall Trees Neighborhood Recreation Center, Pimlico Village Recreation Center, the Arnold Palmer Legends Country Club, and Sumter Landing. If you need to shop, Publix, Home Goods, Marshalls, Bealls and Wal Mart are just a short drive away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2315 KENILWORTH PLACE have any available units?
2315 KENILWORTH PLACE has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2315 KENILWORTH PLACE have?
Some of 2315 KENILWORTH PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2315 KENILWORTH PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2315 KENILWORTH PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 KENILWORTH PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2315 KENILWORTH PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Villages.
Does 2315 KENILWORTH PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2315 KENILWORTH PLACE does offer parking.
Does 2315 KENILWORTH PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2315 KENILWORTH PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 KENILWORTH PLACE have a pool?
No, 2315 KENILWORTH PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 2315 KENILWORTH PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2315 KENILWORTH PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 KENILWORTH PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2315 KENILWORTH PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2315 KENILWORTH PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2315 KENILWORTH PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2315 KENILWORTH PLACE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

The Villages 2 BedroomsThe Villages Apartments with Garage
The Villages Apartments with GymThe Villages Apartments with Parking
The Villages Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLGainesville, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLSpring Hill, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLConway, FLEustis, FLHomosassa, FLMeadow Woods, FL
Inverness, FLBeverly Hills, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLHernando Beach, FLWildwood, FLPasadena Hills, FLPine Castle, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLGroveland, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity