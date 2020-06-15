All apartments in The Villages
Find more places like 2011 San Leonard Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Villages, FL
/
2011 San Leonard Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2011 San Leonard Way

2011 San Leonardo Way · (352) 391-5577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
The Villages
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2011 San Leonardo Way, The Villages, FL 32159

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2011 San Leonard Way · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
media room
2 bedroom 2 bath Ranch - Nicely renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath Cataline II located in The Villages of Palo Atlo. Vaulted ceilings and life-proof vinyl flooring throughout the living area and kitchen. The beautifully renovated kitchen with cabinets that have over and under lighting on a dimmer, crisp white cabinets with contrasting dark granite counters and tile back-splash including the bar area of the island, enhanced stainless appliances, outlets with USB chargers, & LED can lights.Living room has amble seating to watch the 55" flat screen TV. Master bedroom has a queen bed, walk in closet and granite counter tops and a roman shower. 2nd bedroom has a queen bed and nice closet storage. 2nd bathroom has a shower and tub. The enclosed lanai has beautiful porcelain tile floors new screens and vinyl windows. The enclosed lanai has beautiful porcelain tile floors new screens and vinyl windows. Home is located close to Tierra Del Sol Theater and it a short drive to either Spanish Springs or Lake Sumter Landing town squares where you will find shopping, dining and entertainment.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5788313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 San Leonard Way have any available units?
2011 San Leonard Way has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2011 San Leonard Way have?
Some of 2011 San Leonard Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 San Leonard Way currently offering any rent specials?
2011 San Leonard Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 San Leonard Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2011 San Leonard Way is pet friendly.
Does 2011 San Leonard Way offer parking?
No, 2011 San Leonard Way does not offer parking.
Does 2011 San Leonard Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2011 San Leonard Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 San Leonard Way have a pool?
No, 2011 San Leonard Way does not have a pool.
Does 2011 San Leonard Way have accessible units?
No, 2011 San Leonard Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 San Leonard Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2011 San Leonard Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2011 San Leonard Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2011 San Leonard Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2011 San Leonard Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

The Villages 2 BedroomsThe Villages Apartments with Garage
The Villages Apartments with GymThe Villages Apartments with Parking
The Villages Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLGainesville, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLSpring Hill, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLConway, FLEustis, FLHomosassa, FLMeadow Woods, FL
Inverness, FLBeverly Hills, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLHernando Beach, FLWildwood, FLPasadena Hills, FLPine Castle, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLGroveland, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity