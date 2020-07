Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Nicely furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath patio villa in Ivystone Villas. Cathederal ceilings in living room with amble seating to watch your favorite programs on a 42" flat screen TV. Dining room has a table that will seat 6 with a beautiful china closet. Kitchen has a gas stove and a breakfast seating area. Master bedroom has a king bed, walk in closet and the bath has a walk in shower. 32" flat screen TV is also there for your viewing. 2nd bedroom has a queen bed, sitting desk and amble closet storage. 2nd bath has both a tub and shower. Laundry area is located in the garage. Home is close to Nancy Lopez Country Club and Mulberry Grove Plaza where there is dining, shopping and groceries. Owner will accept small dog 30# or less.