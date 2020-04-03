All apartments in The Villages
1674 OSPREY AVENUE

1674 Osprey Avenue · (352) 362-1600
Location

1674 Osprey Avenue, The Villages, FL 32162

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
bocce court
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
bocce court
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
SHORT TERM RENTAL!! Must see this fully furnished pet friendly patio villa for ONLY 3850 plus tax for a whole months stay. This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Lake Sumter Landing. This property is a very short distance to recreation center and family pool. It is fully furnished with everything you need to enjoy your vacation. Enjoy your mornings on this beautiful patio, and enjoy your evenings grilling out . This property has King bed in master and two twin beds in guest bedroom. All laminate throughout the home. All of our properties have WiFi, Cable/satellite TV. The Villages, Florida has all the activities you could dream of. With your temporary Resident ID you have access to 33 executive golf courses and 12 Championship golf courses. Golf in the Villages is tailored to all levels of play. Whether your a beginner or if have a low handicap. You may also enjoy any of the recreation centers and Olympic sized swimming pools. Recreation centers offer outdoor activities such as bocce ball, shuffleboard courts, tennis, pickle ball, horseshoe pits, basketball and more than 500 indoor events. Explore one the 3 public squares for nightly live entertainment. We look forward to having you! There are sales tax, cleaning fee and deposit required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1674 OSPREY AVENUE have any available units?
1674 OSPREY AVENUE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1674 OSPREY AVENUE have?
Some of 1674 OSPREY AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1674 OSPREY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1674 OSPREY AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1674 OSPREY AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1674 OSPREY AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1674 OSPREY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1674 OSPREY AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 1674 OSPREY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1674 OSPREY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1674 OSPREY AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 1674 OSPREY AVENUE has a pool.
Does 1674 OSPREY AVENUE have accessible units?
Yes, 1674 OSPREY AVENUE has accessible units.
Does 1674 OSPREY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1674 OSPREY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1674 OSPREY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1674 OSPREY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
