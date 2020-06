Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This unfurnished well maintained 2 bedroom/2 bath Colony Patio Villa is located in one of the most desirable areas The Village of Mallory Square it is just 5 minutes from Lake Sumter Landing which has nightly entertainment numerous dining establishments Starbucks shopping and much more. Your are minutes away from Mallory Hill Country Club and Mallory Square Neighborhood Recreation Center. Colony Plaza Shopping Plaza which features a Publix Market and Colony Cottage Regional Recreational Center are just 10 minutes away.