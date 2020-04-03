1289 DEERFIELD LANE

Amenities

SHORT TERM RENTAL!!!! AVAILABLE WINTER 2021!!! Must see this fully furnished with golf cart 3 Bedroom 3 Bath home with a 4th room made into a sitting area/library. Home has King bed in master queen in one guest room and 2 twin beds in 3rd guest bedroom. This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Spanish Springs and Lake Sumter Landing. It is fully furnished with everything you need to enjoy your vacation. Enjoy your mornings or evenings relaxing while reading a book in your own private den. This home is everything you asked for and more. All of our properties have WiFi, Cable/satellite TV. The Villages, Florida has all the activities you could dream of. With your temporary Resident ID you have access to 33 executive golf courses and 12 Championship golf courses. Golf in the Villages is tailored to all levels of play. Whether your a beginner or if have a low handicap. You may also enjoy any of the recreation centers and Olympic sized swimming pools. Recreation centers offer outdoor activities such as bocce ball, shuffleboard courts, tennis, pickle ball, horseshoe pits, basketball and more than 500 indoor events. Explore one the 3 public squares with your complimentary golf cart. We look forward to having you stay with us! Rates do not include security deposit, sales tax and cleaning fee which are required.