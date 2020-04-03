All apartments in The Villages
1289 DEERFIELD LANE

1289 Deerfield Lane · (352) 362-1600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1289 Deerfield Lane, The Villages, FL 32162

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2143 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
bocce court
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
bocce court
parking
pool
shuffle board
garage
internet access
tennis court
SHORT TERM RENTAL!!!! AVAILABLE WINTER 2021!!! Must see this fully furnished with golf cart 3 Bedroom 3 Bath home with a 4th room made into a sitting area/library. Home has King bed in master queen in one guest room and 2 twin beds in 3rd guest bedroom. This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Spanish Springs and Lake Sumter Landing. It is fully furnished with everything you need to enjoy your vacation. Enjoy your mornings or evenings relaxing while reading a book in your own private den. This home is everything you asked for and more. All of our properties have WiFi, Cable/satellite TV. The Villages, Florida has all the activities you could dream of. With your temporary Resident ID you have access to 33 executive golf courses and 12 Championship golf courses. Golf in the Villages is tailored to all levels of play. Whether your a beginner or if have a low handicap. You may also enjoy any of the recreation centers and Olympic sized swimming pools. Recreation centers offer outdoor activities such as bocce ball, shuffleboard courts, tennis, pickle ball, horseshoe pits, basketball and more than 500 indoor events. Explore one the 3 public squares with your complimentary golf cart. We look forward to having you stay with us! Rates do not include security deposit, sales tax and cleaning fee which are required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1289 DEERFIELD LANE have any available units?
1289 DEERFIELD LANE has a unit available for $4,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1289 DEERFIELD LANE have?
Some of 1289 DEERFIELD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1289 DEERFIELD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1289 DEERFIELD LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1289 DEERFIELD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1289 DEERFIELD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Villages.
Does 1289 DEERFIELD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1289 DEERFIELD LANE does offer parking.
Does 1289 DEERFIELD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1289 DEERFIELD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1289 DEERFIELD LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1289 DEERFIELD LANE has a pool.
Does 1289 DEERFIELD LANE have accessible units?
Yes, 1289 DEERFIELD LANE has accessible units.
Does 1289 DEERFIELD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1289 DEERFIELD LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1289 DEERFIELD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1289 DEERFIELD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
