All apartments in The Villages
Find more places like 1135 SANTA CRUZ DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Villages, FL
/
1135 SANTA CRUZ DRIVE
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:19 PM

1135 SANTA CRUZ DRIVE

1135 Santa Cruz Drive · (404) 925-5189
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
The Villages
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1135 Santa Cruz Drive, The Villages, FL 32162

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1146 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
courtyard
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Really nice long term rental available now. This courtyard villa is in a great location. So close to everything, shopping, dining, nightly entertainment, gas stations and banking facilities. Partially furnished. Village of Santo Domingo

Two bedroom two bath split bedroom plan. Large living area combined with dining room. Sliders to the screened lanai. Very private back yard.

Come and live our fabulous lifestyle

***Village ID's are not required for renters to occupy a home, however, if you would like to enjoy any of the amenities that all renters and owners are entitled to, you will need to have a Villages Identification Card. Your Villages ID will cost $50 (which will entitle you to 2 ID's). You must contact us directly as we need to obtain certain information from you. We will process your ID's with The Villages so they will be ready upon your arrival, You will know that we have processed your ID's only when you have received an acknowledgement from this office***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 SANTA CRUZ DRIVE have any available units?
1135 SANTA CRUZ DRIVE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1135 SANTA CRUZ DRIVE have?
Some of 1135 SANTA CRUZ DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 SANTA CRUZ DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1135 SANTA CRUZ DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 SANTA CRUZ DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1135 SANTA CRUZ DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Villages.
Does 1135 SANTA CRUZ DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1135 SANTA CRUZ DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1135 SANTA CRUZ DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1135 SANTA CRUZ DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 SANTA CRUZ DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1135 SANTA CRUZ DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1135 SANTA CRUZ DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1135 SANTA CRUZ DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 SANTA CRUZ DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1135 SANTA CRUZ DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1135 SANTA CRUZ DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1135 SANTA CRUZ DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1135 SANTA CRUZ DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

The Villages 2 BedroomsThe Villages Apartments with Garage
The Villages Apartments with GymThe Villages Apartments with Parking
The Villages Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLGainesville, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLSpring Hill, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLConway, FLEustis, FLHomosassa, FLMeadow Woods, FL
Inverness, FLBeverly Hills, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLHernando Beach, FLWildwood, FLPasadena Hills, FLPine Castle, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLGroveland, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity