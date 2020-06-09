1135 SANTA CRUZ DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage courtyard ice maker microwave

Really nice long term rental available now. This courtyard villa is in a great location. So close to everything, shopping, dining, nightly entertainment, gas stations and banking facilities. Partially furnished. Village of Santo Domingo



Two bedroom two bath split bedroom plan. Large living area combined with dining room. Sliders to the screened lanai. Very private back yard.



Come and live our fabulous lifestyle



***Village ID's are not required for renters to occupy a home, however, if you would like to enjoy any of the amenities that all renters and owners are entitled to, you will need to have a Villages Identification Card. Your Villages ID will cost $50 (which will entitle you to 2 ID's). You must contact us directly as we need to obtain certain information from you. We will process your ID's with The Villages so they will be ready upon your arrival, You will know that we have processed your ID's only when you have received an acknowledgement from this office***