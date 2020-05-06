1037 RIDGEVILLE ROAD

Amenities

AVAILABLE JANUARY & FEBRUARY 2021!

Come enjoy The Villages Lifestyle in this Beautiful "Turn-Key" Furnished "Colony" Patio Villa home in The Village of Sable Chase! Professionally manicured landscaping, screened covered front Lanai with table and chairs to enjoy a cup of coffee in the mornings. Featuring; Open floor plan with Volume ceilings, Eat-in Breakfast area, closet pantry, plantation shutters, enhanced lighting and laminate flooring throughout living, dining and kitchen. Charming classic cottage Furnishings with flat screen TV's in the Living Room and Bedrooms.

Gas utilities/dryer/range, 1-1/2 car garage with room for your golf cart, epoxy painted garage flooring and washer and dryer included for your convenience. The back yard has a privacy fence. This home is conveniently located less than 1.5 miles to Lake Sumter Landing Market Square, you are close to golf, pools, shopping and recreation. Make an appointment today!