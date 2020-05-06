All apartments in The Villages
1037 RIDGEVILLE ROAD
1037 RIDGEVILLE ROAD

1037 Ridgeville Road · (352) 602-0520
Location

1037 Ridgeville Road, The Villages, FL 32162

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE JANUARY & FEBRUARY 2021!
Come enjoy The Villages Lifestyle in this Beautiful "Turn-Key" Furnished "Colony" Patio Villa home in The Village of Sable Chase! Professionally manicured landscaping, screened covered front Lanai with table and chairs to enjoy a cup of coffee in the mornings. Featuring; Open floor plan with Volume ceilings, Eat-in Breakfast area, closet pantry, plantation shutters, enhanced lighting and laminate flooring throughout living, dining and kitchen. Charming classic cottage Furnishings with flat screen TV's in the Living Room and Bedrooms.
Gas utilities/dryer/range, 1-1/2 car garage with room for your golf cart, epoxy painted garage flooring and washer and dryer included for your convenience. The back yard has a privacy fence. This home is conveniently located less than 1.5 miles to Lake Sumter Landing Market Square, you are close to golf, pools, shopping and recreation. Make an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 RIDGEVILLE ROAD have any available units?
1037 RIDGEVILLE ROAD has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1037 RIDGEVILLE ROAD have?
Some of 1037 RIDGEVILLE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1037 RIDGEVILLE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1037 RIDGEVILLE ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 RIDGEVILLE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1037 RIDGEVILLE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Villages.
Does 1037 RIDGEVILLE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1037 RIDGEVILLE ROAD does offer parking.
Does 1037 RIDGEVILLE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1037 RIDGEVILLE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 RIDGEVILLE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1037 RIDGEVILLE ROAD has a pool.
Does 1037 RIDGEVILLE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1037 RIDGEVILLE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 RIDGEVILLE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1037 RIDGEVILLE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1037 RIDGEVILLE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1037 RIDGEVILLE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
