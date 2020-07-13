Apartment List
/
FL
/
the meadows
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:38 AM

199 Apartments for rent in The Meadows, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some The Meadows apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
33 Units Available
The Venue at Lakewood Ranch
8240 Lakewood Ranch, The Meadows, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,246
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1393 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens and custom cabinetry. Residents enjoy such amenities as a saltwater pool, a fitness center and a coffee bar. Opposite Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2
4445 Oakley Greene, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1628 sqft
Beautiful Turn Key Villa in the Meadows - Tucked away on a private cul-de-sac, this tastefully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom villa will make you feel right at home.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
5120 MARSH FIELD ROAD
5120 Marsh Field Road, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1408 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/1/2020 Annual 1st Floor Furnished* condo in Heronmere section of The Meadows.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
2779 RINGWOOD MEADOW
2779 Ringwood Mdw, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2000 sqft
Waiting for you is this 2 story furnished 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath condo. Nestled in the Meadows this condo overlooks the golf course and green space both in the front and back and offers a spacious layout with vaulted ceilings.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
5082 MARSH FIELD RD
5082 Marsh Field Road, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1453 sqft
Pet-friendly! Newly refreshed, large 3-bedroom, 2-bath unit with a beautiful golf-course and lake views. 2nd floor unit.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
5413 MYRTLE WOOD DRIVE
5413 Myrtle Wood, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1596 sqft
Three bedroom, 2 bath TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL Sarasota rental condo in The Meadows. Comfortably furnished townhouse. Master bedroom on ground floor, two bedrooms upstairs. Internet, TV, electric, water provided. Two patios.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
3316 HADFIELD GREENE
3316 Hadfield Greene, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1651 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED TURN KEY VILLA with vaulted ceilings and TROPICAL GOLF COURSE VIEWS. Sit on the large lanai and enjoy the view of the serene grassy golf course and the wildlife .

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
5232 EVERWOOD RUN
5232 Everwood Run, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2258 sqft
A large split-plan, turnkey-furnished pool home with amazing water-views awaits your seasonal visit.

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
5324 MYRTLE WOOD
5324 Myrtle Wood, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1064 sqft
AVAILABLE FROM AUG 1 to DEC 31, 2020 - Nicely furnished-all utilities included-2 bedroom/2 bathroom ground floor villa- bright and spacious-vaulted ceilings-in The Meadows Golf & Country Club. Rent includes all utilities, cable, wireless internet.
Results within 1 mile of The Meadows
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
60 Units Available
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1302 sqft
TGM University Park offers an ideal combination of location and lifestyle.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5810 Covington Way
5810 Covington Way, Fruitville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1470 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,470 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
8308 72ND STREET E
8308 72nd Street East, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1596 sqft
Great Location!!! Sabal Bay 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse with single car attached garage. Sabal Bay is a gated community that offers clubhouse, pool, and playground. Brand new granite installed and freshly painted through out the unit.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5968 RACHELE DRIVE
5968 Rachele Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1598 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Longwood Run. Escape the cold weather, come to paradise and enjoy the Florida active lifestyle.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
5607 SHEFFIELD GREENE CIRCLE
5607 Sheffield Greene Circle, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1099 sqft
Upper level Condo with new kitchen, stainless steel appliances , Granite counters . Large great room floorpan with eat in kitchen . One balcony is screened and the second area is a Florida room, which can be used as a home office .

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Kensington Park
3760 DOVER DRIVE
3760 Dover Drive, Kensington Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1133 sqft
3 bedroom 1-1/2 bath home convenient to downtown, shopping and I-75. Vaulted ceilings, This home features laminate and tile flooring flooring, a screened porch, inside laundry room with washer dryer hookups and 1 car carport.

1 of 22

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5551 Bentgrass Dr Unit 107
5551 Bentgrass Drive, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1032 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The gated community of Las Palmas is the perfect place to call home! You're sure to be impressed by this 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
6939 LENNOX PLACE
6939 Lennox Place, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2034 sqft
UNIVERSITY PARK COUNTRY CLUB in SARASOTA. This sunny well maintained turnkey FURNISHED POOL HOME is OPEN FOR a SEASONAL 2021 STAY. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle in the beautiful heated PRIVATE POOL and lanai with peaceful views of the lake.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
7005 STANHOPE PLACE
7005 Stanhope Place, Manatee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2846 sqft
Fabulous House in University Park Golf and Country Club available immediately for short term rentals. Step into this luxury four bedroom home with an office and a formal living room plus dining room.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
6920 LENNOX PLACE
6920 Lennox Place, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2044 sqft
Beautiful well-maintained home in University Park with three bedrooms and a screened lanai and pool. Available for seasonal rentals and some summer months.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4836 BARCELONA AVENUE
4836 Barcelona Avenue, Desoto Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1634 sqft
This lovely home has been waiting for you. Vinyl plank flooring is found throughout the interior. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and modern cabinets.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5721 BENTGRASS DRIVE
5721 Bentgrass Drive, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1072 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see this Spacious First Floor 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo with a Study and 1 Car Garage. Unit has Newer Wood Floors. Relax and Enjoy the peaceful Preserve view from your Screened in Lanai. Rent Includes Basic Cable. No Pets.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5459 Bentgrass Dr Unit 115
5459 Bentgrass Drive, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unfurnished condo located in the gated community of Las Palmas is a must see! The kitchen is complete with all major appliances, plenty of cabinet space, and a large breakfast bar for casual dining! Plenty of room for all with
Results within 5 miles of The Meadows
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
27 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,297
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,156
1471 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
10 Units Available
Creekside Ranch
11209 Ranch Creek Ter, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1392 sqft
Luxury complex with fantastic amenities, including an on-site volleyball and basketball court, gym, pool and coffee bar. Updated interiors with hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly with a dog park. Bike storage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in The Meadows, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some The Meadows apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

The Meadows 1 BedroomsThe Meadows 2 BedroomsThe Meadows 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Meadows 3 BedroomsThe Meadows Apartments with Balcony
The Meadows Apartments with GarageThe Meadows Apartments with GymThe Meadows Apartments with Hardwood FloorsThe Meadows Apartments with ParkingThe Meadows Apartments with Pool
The Meadows Apartments with Washer-DryerThe Meadows Dog Friendly ApartmentsThe Meadows Furnished ApartmentsThe Meadows Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLVenice, FLFuller Heights, FLVenice Gardens, FLOldsmar, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FL
Apollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLPunta Gorda, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg