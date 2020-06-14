Apartment List
/
FL
/
the meadows
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

152 Apartments for rent in The Meadows, FL with garage

The Meadows apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2
4445 Oakley Greene, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1628 sqft
Beautiful Turn Key Villa in the Meadows - Tucked away on a private cul-de-sac, this tastefully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom villa will make you feel right at home.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
2779 RINGWOOD MEADOW
2779 Ringwood Mdw, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2000 sqft
Waiting for you is this 2 story furnished 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath condo. Nestled in the Meadows this condo overlooks the golf course and green space both in the front and back and offers a spacious layout with vaulted ceilings.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
3316 HADFIELD GREENE
3316 Hadfield Greene, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1651 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED TURN KEY VILLA with vaulted ceilings and TROPICAL GOLF COURSE VIEWS. Sit on the large lanai and enjoy the view of the serene grassy golf course and the wildlife . This villa features an oversized great room and seating area .

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
5232 EVERWOOD RUN
5232 Everwood Run, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2258 sqft
A large split-plan, turnkey-furnished pool home with amazing water-views awaits your seasonal visit.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5203 MANORWOOD DRIVE
5203 Manorwood Drive, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1862 sqft
Live in luxury at Grande Oaks Preserve. In this gated community, you won't have to worry about walking up stairs to get home, because there's an elevator that leads you right to the unit.
Results within 1 mile of The Meadows
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
62 Units Available
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1302 sqft
TGM University Park offers an ideal combination of location and lifestyle.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5810 Covington Way
5810 Covington Way, Fruitville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1470 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,470 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5721 BENTGRASS DRIVE
5721 Bentgrass Drive, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1072 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see this Spacious First Floor 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo with a Study and 1 Car Garage. Unit has Newer Wood Floors. Relax and Enjoy the peaceful Preserve view from your Screened in Lanai. Rent Includes Basic Cable. No Pets.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5638 MONTE ROSSO ROAD
5638 Monte Rosso Road, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1320 sqft
FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH VILLA NESTLED IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD BETWEEN THE MEADOWS AND UNIVERSITY PKWY. END UNIT WITH A BEAUTIFUL POND VIEW. LIGHT AND BRIGHT VILLA WITH HIGH CEILINGS AND SPLIT FLOOR PLAN.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
7220 E 83RD DRIVE
7220 83rd Drive East, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1596 sqft
New laminated floors were just installed downstairs in the dining and living room. Freshly painted including the kitchen, dining and living room, including the stairs, provides additional natural lighting.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
8308 72ND STREET E
8308 72nd Street East, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1596 sqft
Great Location!!! Sabal Bay 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse with single car attached garage. Sabal Bay is a gated community that offers clubhouse, pool, and playground. Brand new granite installed and freshly painted through out the unit.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
6939 LENNOX PLACE
6939 Lennox Place, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2034 sqft
UNIVERSITY PARK COUNTRY CLUB in SARASOTA. This sunny well maintained turnkey FURNISHED POOL HOME is OPEN FOR a SEASONAL 2021 STAY. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle in the beautiful heated PRIVATE POOL and lanai with peaceful views of the lake.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
7005 STANHOPE PLACE
7005 Stanhope Place, Manatee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2846 sqft
Fabulous House in University Park Golf and Country Club available immediately for short term rentals. Step into this luxury four bedroom home with an office and a formal living room plus dining room.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
6920 LENNOX PLACE
6920 Lennox Place, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2044 sqft
Beautiful well-maintained home in University Park with three bedrooms and a screened lanai and pool. Available for seasonal rentals and some summer months.
Results within 5 miles of The Meadows
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:32am
35 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,104
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1118 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
$
82 Units Available
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,367
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1595 sqft
* Full sized GE washer and dryers * Heated and salt-water pool MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
Rosemary District
23 Units Available
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,340
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1319 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1308 sqft
Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
Creekside Ranch
11209 Ranch Creek Ter, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,313
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1392 sqft
Luxury complex with fantastic amenities, including an on-site volleyball and basketball court, gym, pool and coffee bar. Updated interiors with hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly with a dog park. Bike storage.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
29 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,342
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,156
1471 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
25 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,560
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
43 Units Available
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,259
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1337 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Palm Aire in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
51 Units Available
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1469 sqft
Just a few minutes from AMC Barrett 24 Commons Theater, these apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and private patios. Community amenities include a clubhouse, business center and tennis court.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in The Meadows, FL

The Meadows apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

The Meadows 1 BedroomsThe Meadows 2 BedroomsThe Meadows 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Meadows 3 BedroomsThe Meadows Apartments with Balcony
The Meadows Apartments with GarageThe Meadows Apartments with GymThe Meadows Apartments with Hardwood FloorsThe Meadows Apartments with Move-in SpecialsThe Meadows Apartments with Parking
The Meadows Apartments with PoolThe Meadows Apartments with Washer-DryerThe Meadows Dog Friendly ApartmentsThe Meadows Furnished ApartmentsThe Meadows Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLVenice, FLFuller Heights, FLVenice Gardens, FLOldsmar, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FL
Apollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLPunta Gorda, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg