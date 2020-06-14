/
1 bedroom apartments
83 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in The Meadows, FL
$
22 Units Available
The Venue at Lakewood Ranch
8240 Lakewood Ranch, The Meadows, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,131
781 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens and custom cabinetry. Residents enjoy such amenities as a saltwater pool, a fitness center and a coffee bar. Opposite Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
4581 MORNINGSIDE
4581 Morningside, The Meadows, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
680 sqft
RENTAL OFF SEASON - SHORT TERM - from JUNE 10 TO OCTOBER 31, 2020 - The Meadows Golf & Country Club - Fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo plus enclosed lanai - Ground Floor - just steps from swimming pool.
Results within 1 mile of The Meadows
$
62 Units Available
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
761 sqft
TGM University Park offers an ideal combination of location and lifestyle.
1 Unit Available
5721 BENTGRASS DRIVE
5721 Bentgrass Drive, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1072 sqft
Come see this Spacious First Floor 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo with a Study and 1 Car Garage. Unit has Newer Wood Floors. Relax and Enjoy the peaceful Preserve view from your Screened in Lanai. Rent Includes Basic Cable. No Pets.
1 Unit Available
5551 Bentgrass Dr Unit 107
5551 Bentgrass Drive, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1032 sqft
The gated community of Las Palmas is the perfect place to call home! You're sure to be impressed by this 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo.
1 Unit Available
335 BOBBY JONES ROAD
335 Bobby Jones Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
504 sqft
QUIET CUTE CONDO WITH GOLF COURSE VIEW. LARGE LANAI WITH GREAT OUTDOOR SPACE AND NEW DECK. ALL CERAMIC TILE, NO CARPET. QUEEN SIZE BED AND A SLEEP SOFA WITH DOUBLE BED IN LIVING ROOM.
Results within 5 miles of The Meadows
$
29 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,342
820 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.
28 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
813 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
$
25 Units Available
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
765 sqft
Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind.
36 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
821 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
$
43 Units Available
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,259
805 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Palm Aire in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
82 Units Available
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,367
797 sqft
* Full sized GE washer and dryers * Heated and salt-water pool MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Rosemary District
23 Units Available
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,485
773 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
13 Units Available
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
733 sqft
The Lexington offers one, two, three and four-bedroom floor plans with large living space, gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer (in select units) and private screened patios.
$
25 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
777 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
51 Units Available
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
848 sqft
Just a few minutes from AMC Barrett 24 Commons Theater, these apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and private patios. Community amenities include a clubhouse, business center and tennis court.
$
338 Units Available
Bainbridge Palmore
310 North Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,418
771 sqft
Bainbridge Palmore unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
$
12 Units Available
Creekside Ranch
11209 Ranch Creek Ter, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,313
816 sqft
Luxury complex with fantastic amenities, including an on-site volleyball and basketball court, gym, pool and coffee bar. Updated interiors with hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly with a dog park. Bike storage.
$
36 Units Available
Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch
11140 Lost Creek Ter, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
877 sqft
Our lavish apartments of Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch offer you the opportunity to live the fabulous lifestyle you deserve.
23 Units Available
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
701 sqft
At Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, FL, community is everything. We offer the lifestyle you're seeking in a setting that provides all the comforts you need.
Contact for Availability
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Luxury living within miles of I-75 and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Open-air community lounge with fireplace, pool, outdoor grilling area and fire pit. Apartments have gourmet kitchens, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
1110 Villagio Cir #207
1110 Villagio Circle, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
822 sqft
1110 Villagio Cir #207 Available 07/01/20 1/1 with beautiful water views available July 1st - This spacious second floor condo has a stunning water view. There is a comfortable living/dining room area and a kitchen with breakfast bar.
1 Unit Available
2703 Hidden Lake Dr North - Unit C
2703 Hidden Lake Drive North, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
661 sqft
Clean Affordable 1 BR / 1 Bath Condo For Rent in Hidden Lake Village - Clean, freshly painted, first floor, 1-bed, 1-bath condo unit in Hidden Lake Village. Great location that's close to downtown Sarasota and quick access to I-75.
1 Unit Available
8341 38th Street Circle East
8341 38th Street Circle East, Manatee County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
821 sqft
Nice and clean condo on the last 3. floor in the gated community with amenities as: heated swimming pool, tennis courts, 24 H fitness center and more. Close to the restaurants, malls and nice beaches. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
