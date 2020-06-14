Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:31 AM

149 Apartments for rent in Sunset, FL with garage

Sunset apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg...

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
11510 SW 60th Ter
11510 Southwest 60th Terrace, Sunset, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
Located in one of the most sought after gated communities in Kendall, only minutes away from Palmetto Expressway & from Florida's Turnpike.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
6130 SW 114 Avenue
6130 SW 114th Ave, Sunset, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1201 sqft
Recently remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in one of the nicest gated communities in Kendall. Clay floors throughout the house and wood floors in the bedrooms with nicely updated bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Sunset

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9337 SW 98th Ct
9337 Southwest 98th Court, Kendall, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Florida living at its best. This stunning two story residence offers luxurious living in a highly sought after neighborhood. A spacious 3,323 square foot layout geared for perfect Florida living.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Olympia Heights
1 Unit Available
9511 SW 51st Ter
9511 Southwest 51st Terrace, Olympia Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Beautifully renovated 3 Bed/2 Bath home in a great neighborhood! No other home like this in the area, come see for yourself.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Westwood Lake
1 Unit Available
10981 SW 46th St
10981 Southwest 46th Street, Westwood Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful property ready to move in and make it your next home. It has 4 bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2 car garage with front and rear garage, and a patio with a great lake view.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
9241 SW 101st Ave
9241 Southwest 101st Avenue, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3 bedrooms/2 bedroom all utilities/internet/cable included in rent.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sunset East
1 Unit Available
7755 SW 85th Ct
7755 Southwest 85th Court, Glenvar Heights, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
Gorgeous 1/2 acre, cul-de-sac home in prime location. This spacious home is perfect for entertaining indoor and out. Features dramatic high ceilings, beautiful kitchen with breakfast area, large living areas, and marble master bathroom.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Olympia Heights
1 Unit Available
8911 SW 44th St
8911 Southwest 44th Street, Olympia Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2025 sqft
UPDATED BEAUTIFUL HOUSE!!!, a Real Charmer Kitchen! Tasteful Decor, New Tile Floors. Al windows and doors with accordion Shutters. Located in the heart of Miami, just a minutes away from major highways, multiples schools, shopping malls.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
8420 SW 103rd Ave
8420 Southwest 103rd Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Located in sought after Sunset Park Townhomes 2 large 12 X 18 bedrooms upstairs half bath downstairs updated kitchen and bath. 1 car garage and a solarium area between home and garage.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
8401 SW 107th Ave
8401 Southwest 107th Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
2 Bedrooms
Ask
APARTMENT DOES NOT HAVE A KITCHEN. Beautiful apartment with an ample balcony overlooking at the garden. Great location, close to shopping, major highways and restaurants, beautiful community, right in the heart of Kendall.
Results within 5 miles of Sunset
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
$
Glenvar Heights
42 Units Available
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,782
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,497
2140 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
$
15 Units Available
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,668
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located near Miami International Airport and the Mall of the Americas. Units include vanities with wall-to-wall mirrors and large private terraces with stunning city vistas.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 06:41am
$
Dadeland
60 Units Available
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,487
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,674
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
Fontainebleau Park West
12 Units Available
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,615
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1369 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 197

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Dadeland
192 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,658
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
West Miami
18 Units Available
Club Prado
950 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,741
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,838
1370 sqft
Club Prado offers luxury living in West Miami. Enjoy amenities that include a pool, spa and sundeck with private cabanas. Units feature gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Three Lakes
12 Units Available
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Fontainebleau Park West
55 Units Available
Doral View
901 NW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,499
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,096
1268 sqft
An elegant community that's close to area schools, parks and shopping. Updated interiors feature walk-in closets, private spa bathrooms and ample space. These luxury apartments provide residents with access to resort-like features.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Kendall
88 Units Available
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,655
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
The Crossings
22 Units Available
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Riviera
86 Units Available
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,870
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Bird Road Farmsites
4 Units Available
Atlantico at Miramar
12121 SW 43rd St, Kendale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,635
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An urban lifestyle community with nearby walking trails. On-site playground, bark park, and resort-style pools. Interiors offer granite countertops, modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and farm sinks. Minutes from area shops.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated November 27 at 10:23pm
$
Fontainbleau East
31 Units Available
Town Fontainebleu Lakes
1062 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,680
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,961
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,389
1268 sqft
For South Florida luxury with unmatched access to employers, landmarks, and entertainment, look no further than Doral Station. Our Tuscan-inspired community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Miami, Florida.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5150 SW 77th St
5150 Southwest 77th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
6 Bedrooms
$12,500
"BEST PONCE/DAVIS AREA" WALKING DISTANCE TO SUNSET PLACE! ARCHITECTURAL MASTERPIECE! HANDCRAFTED CUSTOM MILLWORK THROUGHOUT THIS LOVELY HOME. FABULOUS CHEF'S KITCHEN INCLUDING A PROFESSIONAL GRADE VIKING STOVE.
City Guide for Sunset, FL

"There's never one sunrise the same or one sunset the same." (-Carlos Santana)

It's hard not to be drawn in by the peace and beauty that the name alone of this town evokes. And luckily, Sunset doesn't disappoint. Sunset, FL is a small, secluded spot in Miami, where people go for something a bit quieter and cozier than what you can find on South Beach. It's a suburban community -- but its population is very young (the median age is about 29). It's also a Spanish-language haven, where more than 70% of the population speaks Spanish as their first language. As one of the more affordable neighborhoods in the Miami area, this is a great spot for young families to go if they want a place in the area but don't want to pay beachfront prices. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Sunset, FL

Sunset apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

