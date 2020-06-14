149 Apartments for rent in Sunset, FL with garage
It's hard not to be drawn in by the peace and beauty that the name alone of this town evokes. And luckily, Sunset doesn't disappoint. Sunset, FL is a small, secluded spot in Miami, where people go for something a bit quieter and cozier than what you can find on South Beach. It's a suburban community -- but its population is very young (the median age is about 29). It's also a Spanish-language haven, where more than 70% of the population speaks Spanish as their first language. As one of the more affordable neighborhoods in the Miami area, this is a great spot for young families to go if they want a place in the area but don't want to pay beachfront prices. See more
Sunset apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.