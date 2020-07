32 Whitewood Street

Amenities

NEW CONSTRUCTION LOCATED IN BEAUTIFUL SUGARMILL WOODS. HOME HAS 3 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN. KITCHEN HAS WHITE SHAKER CABINETS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NICE FRONT PORCH TO ENJOY THESE WARM SUMMER NIGHTS. COVERED LANAI OFF BACK OF HOME FOR THOSE FAMILY BBQ"S. GREAT ROOM AND SEPARATE DINING ROOM. INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM OFF OF KITCHEN. MASTER BATH HAS HIS AND HER SINKS PLUS LARGE WALK IN SHOWER SUGARMILL HAS SEVERAL AMENITIES AVAILABLE FOR AN ADDITIONAL FEE. TWO SWIMMING POOLS, TENNIS COURTS, GOLF COURSES & GYM. JOIN ONE OR AS MANY AS YOU PLEASE. NO PETS ALLOWED. 1600.00 FIRST MONTHS RENT, 3200.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT , 45.00 LEASE PREP FEE & 50.00 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. COMMUNITY IS DEED RESTRICTED.