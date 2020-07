Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Maronda Home built in 2018 practically brand new!! Home has lots of space. 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths PLUS a den. Open floorplan. Kitchen with all stainless appliances. Large island. Breakfast nook and separate formal dining area. Large walk in closet in master plus a double closet. Tub with separate shower and double sinks in master. Inside laundry room with extra storage , washer and dryer. 3 car garage with power openers. Lawn care and pest control included in the rent. No pets. First last and security collected to move in. $50 application fee per adult. 1 year lease.