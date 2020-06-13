Apartment List
/
FL
/
stuart
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

68 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Stuart, FL

Finding an apartment in Stuart that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
Astorwood
1228 SE Asterwood Place, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
864 sqft
Astorwood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
294 SE Kitching Circle
294 Southeast Kitching Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1191 sqft
Estates of Stuart 2 bedroom 2 bath Fully furnished upstairs unit with 1 car garage. Enjoy morning coffee from your screened balcony. This unit is 2nd floor level living space. Nice wood laminate flooring in living area, carpeted bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2440 SE Ocean Blvd
2440 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
969 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom nicely furnished second floor condominium overlooking the community heated pool in this quiet community.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2600 S Kanner Highway
2600 S Kanner Hwy, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
820 sqft
SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL: COMPLETELY RENOVATED, ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS!! Available now-Dec 2020. 1st floor unit: 2 bed/1.5 baths with too many upgrades to note. New tile flooring and fresh paint.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1252 SE Madison Avenue
1252 Southeast Madison Avenue, Stuart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1676 sqft
Upgraded Pool home 10 minutes to the “open” beaches and minutes to downtown Stuart. Quiet and family friendly neighborhood close to restaurants and shopping. 3BR/2BA nicely furnished home with screened in pool and deck.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
49 SE Sedona Circle
49 SE Sedona Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unusual FIRST floor 3/2 condo with 1 car garage in gated community of Vilabella, located centrally in Stuart on Central Parkway between US 1 & Kanner Hwy. Newer carpet, impact windows & sliders & brand new shower in master bedroom.

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
675 NW Flagler Avenue
675 Northwest Flagler Avenue, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1266 sqft
Best view available at the Harborage. Full Panoramic river view from all rooms. This exceptional condo offers complete privacy from the covered balcony as you watch the sunrise, boats going by, and downtown Stuart.

1 of 17

Last updated March 26 at 01:23am
1 Unit Available
1600 SE 7th Street
1600 Southeast 7th Street, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Completely Upgraded Kitchen. Allows up to two pets. Trucks allowed. Great school district. Carport! Conveniently located to all services just off of East Ocean. Lawn maintenance included along with washer/dryer hookups.
Results within 1 mile of Stuart

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8 St Lucie Court
8 St Lucie Court, Sewall's Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,750
4515 sqft
Waterfront-Sewall's Point Beauty- 4 BR Pool Home - Come lease this beautiful Sewalls Point luxury and deep/wide waterfront home that sits on a half acre.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1030 SW 31st Street
1030 Southwest 31st Street, Palm City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
860 sqft
Newer 2 story apartment. Perfect for the young professional or single person. Super nice 2 story apartment with a large living room and eat in kitchen downstairs, 20 x 11.5 bedroom & bath upstairs.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3225 SE Mimosa Street
3225 Southeast Mimosa Street, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Single family home in Hibiscus Park. 2 bedroom 2 bath and 1 car garage. Tile throughout. Full size washer/dryer. Screened patio. Interior freshly painted. 1st month, last month and sec. deposited required for move in .

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
North River Shores
1 Unit Available
2175 Northwest Tilia Trail
2175 NW Tilia Trl, North River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1587 sqft
Beautiful Key West style 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2-Car Garage villa is now available for rent. This professionally managed property is constructed of concrete block and includes hurricane impact glass on the windows.

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2105 SW Mapp Road
2105 Southwest Mapp Road, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1313 sqft
Available May 1 2020 - monthly ($2,900.00) or annually ($2,600.00).

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
18 S River Road
18 South River Road, Sewall's Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3129 sqft
Prestigious South Sewall's Point Location! Discover this Custom Built Home, Newly Remodeled and Updated in September 2019.Luxurious Master Retreat,3 additional Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms Plus an Oversized 2.5 Car Garage.

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3431 SE Clubhouse Place
3431 Southeast Clubhouse Place, Martin County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2458 sqft
Large home available for families or Couples can share property with 2 Main en suite bedrooms 4 bedroom home in YCC on Golf course in a gated and manned community. Located on a quiet cul d'sac in the rear of the complex.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
11 Southwest Hideaway Place - 11
11 Southwest Hideaway Place, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
850 sqft
WEEKLY / MONTHLY VACATION RENTAL $800 A WEEK / $2800 MONTHLY FURNISHED INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES Newly remodeled,great location, CLOSE TO BEACHES, SHOPPING AND MORE Great central location.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
391 SW 35th Street
391 Southwest 35th Street, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1365 sqft
Located in the Heart of Palm City. 2nd floor condo overlooking the wide St. Lucie River. Very well maintained unit completely furnished with everything you need. Located close to I 95 shopping and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Stuart
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a firepit and swimming pool. Easy access to US 1 (S Federal Highway).
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
64 Units Available
Sonceto
2970 Sandhill Ridge Ct., Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,432
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,883
1369 sqft
Limited Time Special - Reduced Rental Rates and First Month Free PLUS App and Admin fee Reduced! Now scheduling hard-hat tours! Call or e-mail to schedule your personal hard-hat tour or virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
1 Unit Available
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1182 sqft
Prime location on the waterfront close to shops and restaurants. Community has a business center, community playground, swimming pool and gym. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature open floor plans and fully-equipped kitchens.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1662 SE Collette Court
1662 Southeast Collette Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
953 sqft
1662 SE Collette Court Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with garage - Subject to tenant criteria (RLNE3270342)

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
1 Unit Available
2419 SW Foxpoint Trail
2419 Southwest Foxpoint Trail, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1585 sqft
Video Walkthrough: https://www.youtube.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1508 SE Royal Green Circle
1508 Southeast Royal Green Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
886 sqft
LIGHT AND BRIGHT 2/2 ON THE SECOND FLOOR WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY CLUBHOUSE & POOL. TILE IN THE LIVING AREAS & VINYL WOOD FLOORING IN THE BEDROOMS. TENANT WILL NEED TO HAVE COA APPROVAL & COMPLETED APPLICATIONS BEFORE MOVING IN.
City Guide for Stuart, FL

Nicknamed the Sailfish Capital of the World, Stuart, Fla., located on the Treasure Coast, is also rich in shipwreck lore and many a fortune hunter has dreamed of bringing up more gold and silver from the ships sunken in nearby waters.  Good enough reason to move to Stuart?  Perhaps not, but luckily it has more going for it than gold.

Stuart sits at the confluence of the Atlantic, the Intracoastal Waterway and the Okeechobee, which cuts a watery swath through the sate from the ocean to the Gulf of Mexico. Its reason for being is boating and marinas and fishing; you can't escape it. Located near the Port St. Lucie Inlet, you would think the town sprung fully formed from the deep.  Indeed, 2.2 square miles of its total 8.5 mile area is water; that leaves plenty of sand bars to play on, and a number of neighborhoods built to house the 16,000 people who call this place home.  During the 100 years of this little city’s existence, it has sustained damage from a number of hurricanes and a couple of tropical cyclones – if you know the difference, you may know far too much about storms!  Residents proudly state that their town has never had a direct hit; that’s a good thing, it seems. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Stuart, FL

Finding an apartment in Stuart that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Stuart 1 BedroomsStuart 2 BedroomsStuart 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsStuart 3 BedroomsStuart Apartments with Balcony
Stuart Apartments with GarageStuart Apartments with GymStuart Apartments with Hardwood FloorsStuart Apartments with ParkingStuart Apartments with Pool
Stuart Apartments with Washer-DryerStuart Dog Friendly ApartmentsStuart Furnished ApartmentsStuart Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FL
Palm Springs, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FLJuno Beach, FLSebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLFlorida Ridge, FLVero Beach South, FL
Gifford, FLSouth Beach, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLMicco, FLJupiter Farms, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLNorth River Shores, FLHypoluxo, FLAtlantis, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Everglades UniversityFlorida Atlantic University
Palm Beach Atlantic University