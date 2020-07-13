/
apartments with pool
45 Apartments for rent in St. Augustine Shores, FL with pool
213 Cantabria Way
213 Cantabria Way, St. Augustine Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1674 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Springfield model consists of 2 Bed 2 Bath plus a study with a welcoming entry foyer that leads to the living & dining rooms. It features an open design with a media niche and direct access to the covered Lanai.
243 Amistad Drive
243 Amistad Drive, St. Augustine Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1799 sqft
Peace, quiet and serenity with this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome tucked away in St. Augustine's Villages of Valencia! Upstairs loft can be used for a quiet reading nook or extra den. The master bedroom and bath are located downstairs.
164 King Arthur Court
164 King Arthur Court, St. Augustine Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,170
2814 sqft
AVAILABLE 07/15/! Home is currently occupied, please be mindful of current residents! Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom, 2.
209 Cantabria Way
209 Cantabria Way, St. Augustine Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1778 sqft
A Charming covered entry opens to an inviting foyer leading to the Open Living, Dining areas and a spacious Covered Lanai.
544 Sweet Mango Trail
544 Sweet Mango Trail, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2044 sqft
Gorgeous. Elegant,New Home! Large Open Spaces And A Large Screen Porch,All With Beautiful Views Of Lake And Trees. Fully Fenced Back Yard,Privacy Fencing On The Sides With Black Aluminum In The Back To Save The View.
199 GREEN PALM CT
199 Green Palm Court, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1714 sqft
Nearly new home just minutes from downtown St Augustine and Crescent Beach available now! This spacious open plan offers open kitchen with California island, stainless appliances, and comes with washer and dryer.
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1387 sqft
Choose from one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with open-concept floor plans and sophisticated finishes, not to mention Intracoastal views of Old St. Augustine and the Lighthouse Museum.
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
947 sqft
Offering one- and two-bedroom floorplans, this community features a stunning beach location, grassy areas, and pet-friendly units with in-unit air conditioning, dishwasher and recent renovations. Kitchens feature refrigerators and ranges.
210 16th Street
210 16th Street, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Beautiful 3rd Floor Condo With Small Ocean Views. This Updated Condo Boasts 2 Bedrooms,2 Bath,And A Spacious Screened In Patio. The Kitchen Comes Equipped With New Appliances,A Quartz Countertop,Under Cabinet Lights,And A Beautiful Apron Sinks.
North Davis Shores
33 Comares
33 Comares Avenue, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1610 sqft
Stunning Corona Del Mar Waterfront Condo With Boat Slip! Gorgeous And Fully Updated With High End Finishes Throughout Its 1600 Sqft Of Coastal Bliss.
440 S Villa San Marco - Building 6 302
440 South Villa San Marco Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1085 sqft
VILLA SAN MARCO - Gated Community - VILLA SAN MARCO - Gated Community 2/2 Apartment, 3rd level private screened balcony looking over the lake featuring 1,085 sq ft. of living space near historic downtown.
17205 Harbour Vista Circle
17205 Harbour Vista Circle, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1092 sqft
Partially Furnished 2nd Floor 2 Bed/2 Bath Granada Floor Plan Located In The Preserve On Anastasia Island. Formal Dining Room With Open Kitchen With Breakfast Bar. Laundry Right Off The Kitchen.
32 DEL MAR CIR
32 Del Mar Cir, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1714 sqft
Don't miss out on this beautiful home offering 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths, and open concept floorpan. Kitchen is fully equipped with stainless appliances, beautiful white cabinetry, pantry, and California Island with seating space.
4116 Palmetto Bay Drive
4116 Palmetto Bay Drive, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2199 sqft
CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, AVAILABLE 08/15/2020 Golf course home in Cypress Lakes! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath beauty is priced right and move in ready. As you enter the home you will admire the spacious formal living and dining room area.
Lincolnville
123 Moore St
123 Moore Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
A beautifully furnished, like new home in the Lincolnville neighborhood. Home is walking distance or a short bike ride to downtown St Augustine or Flagler College.
6300 A1A South, A5-3U
6300 A1a, Butler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1004 sqft
Listen To The Waves From This Fully Furnished Condo "over The Dune" From The Ocean. New Carpet & Living Room Furnishing Plus All The Accutrements Needed To Enjoy Carefree Life At The Beach.
14 Park Terrace Drive
14 Park Terrace Drive, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2275 sqft
This Beautiful Home Is Available For Minimum 2 Months Rental Starting August 1,2020. Fully Furnished 3/2 With Sparkling Pool And Outdoor Living Area. All Utilites,Cable And Wifi Are Included.
7265 A1A S.
7265 A1a, Crescent Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1045 sqft
Enjoy Beautiful Sunsets In This Comfortable 2 Bedroom Condo/Town Home,Sleeps 4,On The Intracoastal Waterway (icw) In Crescent Beach,A Short Distance To Historic St. Augustine.
110 OCEAN HIBISCUS DR
110 Ocean Hibiscus Drive, Butler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
973 sqft
Beautifully furnished beachside condo with gated access to the beach! Community has 3 pools, tennis, 2 hot tubs & convenient to restaurants & grocery.
144 Island Cottage way
144 Island Cottage Way, Butler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2095 sqft
Beautiful Key West Style Beach Community Less Than A Mile From The Ocean...gated..unique 23 Home Community W/Pool..this Complex Is Very Special..
23205 Harbour Vista Circle
23205 Harbour Vista Circle, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1200 sqft
The Preserve on Anastasia Island is a resort-style condo community with top amenities (swimming pool, fitness center, indoor basketball courts, playground, bbq areas, gated entry) and close to the beach and everything you need.
650 W Pope Rd 236
650 West Pope Road, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
756 sqft
Beautiful, newly renovated beach condo. - Property Id: 307516 This gorgeous condo is right up the street from the Saint Augustine Beach fishing pier. New modern renovations make it one of the nicest in the neighborhood.
805 Golden Lake Loop
805 Golden Lake Loop, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1202 sqft
Spacious and open ground floor 3 bedroom/2 bath condo offers split floor plan and an attached one car garage, High ceilings throughout, large kitchen with granite counters, wood cabinets and stainless appliances, carpeted living areas, interior
110 Ocean Hollow Lane
110 Ocean Hollow Lane, Villano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
964 sqft
Come view the third floor STUNNING ocean views and live like you're on vacation year round! The peaceful feeling this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo gives you is priceless.
