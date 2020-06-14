/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:30 AM
68 Furnished Apartments for rent in Southwest Ranches, FL
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
6311 SW 130th Ave
6311 Southwest 130th Avenue, Southwest Ranches, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,700
Beautiful 5 bedroom 4.5 bath pool home on one level in desirable Sunshine Ranches - Spacious rooms w/ over 3,500 sq ft living space - 3.
Results within 1 mile of Southwest Ranches
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
4297 Pine Ridge Ct
4297 Pine Ridge Court, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1208 sqft
*** FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL *** 2 bedroom with 2 full bath. (Furnished Only) Ideal for your Relocation Client. Open floor plan. Tile floors in all living areas. Open kitchen. Screened patio. 1 car garage and long driveway.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
16224 Emerald Cove Rd
16224 Emerald Cove Road, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
TOWN HOME LOCATED IN WESTON, FL . GREAT LOCATION, VERY CLOSE ACCESS TO I-75 AND GREAT SCHOOLS. PLENTY OF RESTAURANTS NEARBY. GREAT ROOM COMES FURNISHED WITH COUCH, RECLINER, SIDE TABLE, COFFEE TABLE AND TV STAND IF NEEDED. WALK IN CLOSETS.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
5131 S Flamingo Rd
5131 South Flamingo Road, Cooper City, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
Beautiful Rambler Ranch Style single family home listed for rent. Main house features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 car garage. Property sits on a 5 acres lot with a private drive that is not seen from the road.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Isles at Weston
1 Unit Available
4486 W Whitewater Ave
4486 West Whitewater Avenue, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
Totally REMODELED House, Like Moving into A Brand-New Home. It Features Open Italian Kitchen, Spacious Living Room, Dining Area, Large Bedrooms, New Zebra with Blackouts Shades, Large Patio and All New MODERN Appliances From 2019.
Results within 5 miles of Southwest Ranches
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,448
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,891
1334 sqft
Conveniently located close to Pembroke Lakes Mall and Hard Rock Stadium, with easy access to I-75 and I-95. Pet-friendly community with tennis and racquetball courts and a children's playground.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
25 Units Available
Windsor at Miramar
3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1441 sqft
Community is pet-friendly and has resort-style pool, putting green and lighted tennis court. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, crown molding and gourmet kitchens. Located close to I-7 and the Miramar Parkway.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lagomar
1 Unit Available
143 SW 127th Ter
143 Southwest 127th Terrace, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2190 sqft
Awesome Home in Lago Mar area! Beautifully Furnished, 1-of-a-kind, quiet, gated, built less than 4 yrs ago, oversized front garden, covered patio, pool, bright and clean with 18 large impact windows or southern exposure, private split bedroom plan
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hollybrook Golf
1 Unit Available
9411 N Hollybrook Lake Dr
9411 North Hollybrook Lake Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
Bring your golf-shoes, flip-flops & bathing suit! Play golf, tennis, swim, cook outdoors, go for long walks or simply relax in our Country Club with famous PGA course! Everything you need is a few steps away: Restaurant, Billiard Room, Fully
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
13850 SW 18th Ct
13850 Southwest 18th Court, Davie, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3866 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 10TH. Perfect paradise get away! This large FURNISHED house has a total of five bedrooms; three master bedrooms with their own bathrooms, and two bedrooms with shared bathrooms.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
14503 SW 16th St
14503 Southwest 16th Street, Davie, FL
6 Bedrooms
$10,000
4580 sqft
1 YEAR LEASE MINIMUM, NO EXCEPTIONS.!!! Welcome to this FURNISHED Unique & One of a Kind Luxurious Resort Style Home Featuring 4 Beds + Office & 3.5 Baths in the Main home & a Private 1,193 sq.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
14130 SW 33rd Ct
14130 Southwest 33rd Court, Davie, FL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$6,300
5085 sqft
***GRANDIOSE, SPANISH MEDITERRANEAN STYLE, 6 BEDROOM, 5 BATH ELEGANT HOME WITH POOL . CORNER HOME ON OVERSIZED LOT, PRIVATE AND SERENE.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Plantation Acres
1 Unit Available
651 N Old Hiatus Rd
651 N Old Hiatus Rd, Plantation, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
4394 sqft
FURNISHED !! SEASONAL RENTAL! OR 12 MONTHS !Can be rented weekly, or monthly or for special events. in the desired Plantation Acres community. Vaulted ceilings ,BIG POOL , BEAUTIFUL FURNITURE'S , T.V'S , POOL TABLE ,AND MORE USE TO BE AIR B&B ...
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Weston
1 Unit Available
2557 Montclaire Cir
2557 Montclaire Circle, Weston, FL
5 Bedrooms
$6,900
4295 sqft
Montclaire One of Most desirable WHCC subdivisions, Simply gorgeous, fully renovated ,great open design, high ceilings, great open kitchen, white marble floors , stunning master bathroom ,outdoor kitchen and shower, it's truly a gem, FURNISHED ALSO
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pine Island Ridge
1 Unit Available
1504 Whitehall Dr
1504 White Hall Drive, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Come to see this IMMACULATE FULLY FURNISHED, freshly painted 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Unit, which also includes a bonus room area that may be converted into a third room, storage or den.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Weston
1 Unit Available
1685 PASSION VINE
1685 Passion Vine Circle, Weston, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
BEAUTIFUL.... FURNISHED 3 BED / 2 BATH ...STEPS TO WESTON TOWN CENTER... NICE...PEACEFUL LOCATION...HIGH END FURNITURE....LOVELY KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS...MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT!
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hollybrook Golf
1 Unit Available
8900 Washington Blvd
8900 Washington Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
Breathtaking views of Golf & Water. Fully renovated with modern upgrades throughout. Close to shopping, beaches, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and much more. Enjoy quiet meals off the beautiful terrace. Can be fully furnished if needed. 55 plus community.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Association
1 Unit Available
16430 SW 29th St
16430 Southwest 29th Street, Miramar, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
Approval under a week. Miramar Pkw/Dykes Water Front 5 bedroom 3 Bathroom Home for Rent Furnished with 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom on the 1st Floor, private fenced backyard, patio furniture, grill.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pine Island Ridge
1 Unit Available
9411 Evergreen Pl
9411 Evergreen Place, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
BEAUTIFUL VIEWS FROM THIS FURNISHED COZY APARTMENT IN DESIRABLE PINE ISLAND RIDGE A COUNTRY CLUB COMMUNITY.GOLF COURT /TENNIS COURT/PLAY GROUND/COMMUNITY POOL/TWO RESTAURANTS/EXERCISE ROOM/SAUNA AVAILABLE. NO PETS/NO SMOKING PLEASE.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Weston
1 Unit Available
2581 Mayfair Lane
2581 Mayfair Lane, Weston, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,650
COMPLETLY FURNISHED ---Gorgeous Weston Hills Country Club home with Fabulous Golf Views, 3 way split with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
12665 SW 54th Ct
12665 Southwest 54th Court, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Spacious, renovated, two story, 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath townhome in the desirable community of Bahia at Vizcaya in Miramar. Open eat-in kitchen great for entertaining. Large fenced in backyard. Private Community Pool and more. Full size laundry room.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
491 Racquet Club Rd
491 Racquet Club Road, Weston, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful Fully Furnished apartment with remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Canal view. 2 beds and 2.5 baths. Two master bedroom. Very safe community. Easy access to I75. Excellent A grade schools. Incredible clubhouse with bowling, gym, theater, etc.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Century Village
1 Unit Available
650 SW 138th Ave
650 Southwest 138th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Enjoy the awesome lakes views from this beautiful 1 bedroom 1 full bath & 1 half bath apartment. It is fully furnished and have a fully equipped kitchen or not. Washer and Dryer inside the unit.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
16300 Golf Club Rd
16300 Golf Club Road, Weston, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1487 sqft
FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL, RARELY AVAILABLE, MINIMUM 4 MOS. TOP FLOOR UNIT, SUPERB DECORATIONS THRUOGHOUT, MAGNIFICENT VIEWS FROM THIS PENTHOUSE FLOOR. FURNISHED AND READY FOR SEASONAL OCCUPANCY. FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT.
