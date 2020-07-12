Apartment List
220 Apartments for rent in Southgate, FL with parking

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Gate
2619 Sunnyside Street Sarasota
2619 Sunnyside Street, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1623 sqft
Spacious 3bed/2bath Home for Rent in Southgate!! - Hurry in to view this spacious 3bed/2bath home located in one of Sarasota's most desirable neighborhoods! Just minutes away from Siesta Key Beach, the number 1 beach in the U.S.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
South Gate
2515 SUNNYSIDE STREET
2515 Sunnyside Street, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1578 sqft
Wonderful opportunity in Hibiscus Park with Southside Elementary School and minutes away to Sarasota Memorial Hospital! This move in ready home features 3BR/2Bath for immediate occupancy. Combination of living and dinning and separate eat-in-kitchen.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
South Gate
3255 S LOCKWOOD RIDGE ROAD
3255 South Lockwood Ridge Road, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1576 sqft
Beautiful Single Family home with private pool. The updated kitchen opens to living and dining area perfect for entertaining. Home has a beautiful music room for those inclined to play piano and sing for their guests.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
South Gate
2745 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE
2745 Orchid Oaks Drive, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1376 sqft
AVAILABLE WINTER 2020/2021. Very clean and spacious Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL condo rental. Unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a large kitchen with pass-through window. King bed in master bedroom, queen bed in bedroom 2.
Results within 1 mile of Southgate

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3700 S Osprey Ave., #305
3700 South Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
991 sqft
Annual unfurnished 2/1 top floor condo near northern entrance to Siesta Key! - Annual, unfurnished 2/1 condo on top floor very close to northern access to Siesta Key. This roomy condo has NO CARPETING-flooring is tile and vinyl.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Poinsettia
1886 Bougainvillea St
1886 Bougainvillea Street, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1474 sqft
Tropical 3 BR/2 BA Short Term Rental Home Near Siesta Key - Have your own tropical retreat in this cozy, charming rental home! Ideally located close to Siesta Key, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and St.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Alta Vista
2278 Tamisola St
2278 Tami Sola Street, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2222 sqft
If you're looking to live the good life in downtown Sarasota then this two-story contemporary home is a must see! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features stunning elements of luxury and high design throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4622 MacEachen Blvd
4622 Maceachen Boulevard, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1433 sqft
Ideal 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Great Neighborhood - The search for your perfect rental home ends here! This charming 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home is located in a picturesque neighborhood in a great area of Sarasota.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
San Remo
3711 TANGIER TERRACE
3711 Tangier Terrace, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2135 sqft
Updated POOL Home in San Remo.San Remo is a classic community near the North Siesta Key bridge; this home has been elegantly updated. The family room overlooks the pool and is filled with natural light.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2392 SANDRALA DRIVE
2392 Sandrala Drive, South Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
4756 sqft
GREAT"OLD" FLORIDA SETTING AND GET EXCITED FOR THIS HIDDEN GEM FAMILY HOME. LOCATED ON PHILLIPPI RIVER WITH BOAT DOCK AND LIFT. BEAUTIFUL LARGE POOL AREA WITH POOL CABANA AND SPA. DOUBLE HEIGHT POOL CAGE.

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Arlington Park
2106 Temple St
2106 Temple Street, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1001 sqft
2106 Temple Street is ready to be lived in.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1381 PALMWOOD DRIVE
1381 Palmwood Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1723 sqft
Fantastic 3-bedrooms 2-bath home located in desirable Central Sarasota area! This beautiful home is located off Bahia Vista in the quaint neighborhood of Tamaron.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Alta Vista
2766 LYLE STREET
2766 Lyle Street, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
988 sqft
Cute house easy access to downtown, local schools and YMCA. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms, large fenced yard and beautiful terrazzo floors. Updated kitchen, extra bonus room overlooking the backyard, patio and fenced backyard.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3225 BENEVA ROAD
3225 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two bedroom, two bath condo with amazing views of the fountain and pool club. Nice bright, sunny unit. Second floor unit has been updated with fresh paint and carpet. This complex is centrally located in Sarasota.

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2309 LYNN STREET
2309 Lynn Street, South Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1618 sqft
Lovely single family home in Ridgewood available for rent. This light and bright two bedroom two bathroom turnkey furnished single family home has a lots of appeal.

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive, South Gate Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1253 sqft
Annual rental - 2BR/2B house with 1,253 sq. ft, 1-car garage, and a fully fenced yard. Brand new AC, plumbing, and paint! There is extra living space in the Florida room off the back of the house and it opens to a fully screened adorable patio.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Arlington Park
2105 HYDE PARK CIRCLE
2105 Hyde Park Circle, Sarasota, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1912 sqft
Available August 1st. Do not miss this home! Location, Location, Location. Customarily renovated by a skilled interior designer....it's gorgeous! 4/3 with pool and fenced in yard, a spacious home with a yard and pool designed for entertaining.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Hudson Bayou
1639 FLOYD STREET
1639 Floyd Street, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1680 sqft
This gem is waiting for you.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2522 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE
2522 Clubhouse Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1013 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR OFF SEASON -OFF SEASONAL TURNKEY FURNISHED, 55+ COMMUNITY 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, CONDO IN FOREST LAKES VILLAGE. LIVING ROOM SLIDERS OPEN ONTO THE LANAI WHICH HAS A DELIGHTFUL VIEW OF THE POOL AND WELL-MANICURED GROUNDS.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1701 SIESTA DRIVE
1701 Siesta Drive, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1168 sqft
BUILT IN 1926! Cozy and quaint historical home minutes from the Siesta Key and Hillview. Step back in time in this cozy and relaxing home. Wonderful library. Enclosed garden/courtyard. Garage not available. Non smoking.

1 of 12

Last updated April 13 at 10:04am
1 Unit Available
516 BEARDED OAKS CIRCLE
516 Bearded Oaks Circle, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1116 sqft
Don't miss your chance to rent this charming waterfront property in the desirable, maintenance-free, pet friendly community of Bearded Oaks! This 2 bed, 2 bath home features an open layout, split floorpan and spacious screened in lanai overlooking a

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Bayview Heights
1773 HARMONY LANE
1773 Harmony Lane, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1098 sqft
This West of Trail, West of Osprey home rests on Harmony Ln next to Cherokee Park and is surrounded by multi-million dollar homes in one of the most sought after locations in all of Sarasota.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1538 MALLARD LANE
1538 Mallard Lane, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1535 sqft
NEW PRICE. NEW CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS. Freshly painted inside and out. Wonderful west of the trail three bedroom ,two bathroom home located on a quiet street. Neighboring million dollar homes and only a block from the bay.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Arlington Park
2339 HAWTHORNE STREET
2339 Hawthorne Street, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1728 sqft
Near Downtown Sarasota and Close to the Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Beautifully updated turnkey furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath with new laminate plank floors in the bedrooms and Terrazzo everywhere else.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Southgate, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Southgate apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

