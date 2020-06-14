140 Apartments for rent in Southgate, FL with garage

Apartment List
1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Gate
1 Unit Available
2619 Sunnyside Street Sarasota
2619 Sunnyside Street, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1623 sqft
Spacious 3bed/2bath Home for Rent in Southgate!! - Hurry in to view this spacious 3bed/2bath home located in one of Sarasota's most desirable neighborhoods! Just minutes away from Siesta Key Beach, the number 1 beach in the U.S.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3370 SPRING MILL CIRCLE
3370 Spring Mill Cir, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1199 sqft
Updated ranch home features barrel tile roof, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, Florida room & one car garage. This home features updated kitchen and bathroom cabinets, appliances, and the tile is laid nicely on a diagonal pattern.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
South Gate
1 Unit Available
3255 S LOCKWOOD RIDGE ROAD
3255 South Lockwood Ridge Road, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1576 sqft
Beautiful Single Family home with private pool. The updated kitchen opens to living and dining area perfect for entertaining. Home has a beautiful music room for those inclined to play piano and sing for their guests.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
South Gate
1 Unit Available
2331 Valencia Drive
2331 Valencia Drive, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1398 sqft
Southgate annual unfurnished rental available for immediate occupancy. This 2 Bedroom, 2 bath Mid-century ranch available featuring a very large fenced backyard and is pet friendly.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
South Gate
1 Unit Available
2515 SUNNYSIDE STREET
2515 Sunnyside Street, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1578 sqft
Wonderful opportunity in Hibiscus Park with Southside Elementary School and minutes away to Sarasota Memorial Hospital! This move in ready home features 3BR/2Bath for immediate occupancy. Combination of living and dinning and separate eat-in-kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Southgate

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Alta Vista
1 Unit Available
2278 Tamisola St
2278 Tami Sola Street, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2222 sqft
If you're looking to live the good life in downtown Sarasota then this two-story contemporary home is a must see! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features stunning elements of luxury and high design throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4622 MacEachen Blvd
4622 Maceachen Boulevard, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1433 sqft
Ideal 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Great Neighborhood - The search for your perfect rental home ends here! This charming 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home is located in a picturesque neighborhood in a great area of Sarasota.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
539 BEARDED OAKS CIRCLE
539 Bearded Oaks Circle, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1452 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage at the end of a cul de sac. There is a large work room / study at back of home. Screend front and back porches. Community pool. Close to I-75 and shopping. convenient to Downtown area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2309 LYNN STREET
2309 Lynn Street, South Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1618 sqft
Lovely single family home in Ridgewood available for rent. This light and bright two bedroom two bathroom turnkey furnished single family home has a lots of appeal.

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive, South Gate Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1253 sqft
Annual rental - 2BR/2B house with 1,253 sq. ft, 1-car garage, and a fully fenced yard. Brand new AC, plumbing, and paint! There is extra living space in the Florida room off the back of the house and it opens to a fully screened adorable patio.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Harbor Acres
1 Unit Available
1804 S ORANGE AVENUE
1804 South Orange Avenue, Sarasota, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2289 sqft
West of trail pool home on a large maintenance-free 1/3 acre.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Arlington Park
1 Unit Available
2105 HYDE PARK CIRCLE
2105 Hyde Park Circle, Sarasota, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1912 sqft
Available August 1st. Do not miss this home! Location, Location, Location. Customarily renovated by a skilled interior designer....it's gorgeous! 4/3 with pool and fenced in yard, a spacious home with a yard and pool designed for entertaining.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Arlington Park
1 Unit Available
2239 HILLVIEW STREET
2239 Hillview Street, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1202 sqft
Beautiful single family home on Hillview Street. The turnkey furnished home has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room, kitchen with stainless appliances and a breakfast nook as well as a separate family room with desk.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Alta Vista
1 Unit Available
2766 LYLE STREET
2766 Lyle Street, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
988 sqft
Cute house easy access to downtown, local schools and YMCA. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms, large fenced yard and beautiful terrazzo floors. Updated kitchen, extra bonus room overlooking the backyard, patio and fenced backyard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1353 OAK VIEW DRIVE
1353 Oak View Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1740 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Convenient to all UTC attractions; shopping, dining, walking, rowing, etc and not far from Siesta Key Beach and I-75.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1701 SIESTA DRIVE
1701 Siesta Drive, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1168 sqft
BUILT IN 1926! Cozy and quaint historical home minutes from the Siesta Key and Hillview. Step back in time in this cozy and relaxing home. Wonderful library. Enclosed garden/courtyard. Garage not available. Non smoking.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3224 S EAST AVENUE
3224 South East Avenue, Sarasota, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2609 sqft
Gorgeous one year young DR Horton home with four bedrooms and a two car garage is now available for rent. This open floor plan offers a generous size master suite conveniently located on the first floor with entrance to the patio.

1 of 12

Last updated April 13 at 10:04am
1 Unit Available
516 BEARDED OAKS CIRCLE
516 Bearded Oaks Circle, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1116 sqft
Don't miss your chance to rent this charming waterfront property in the desirable, maintenance-free, pet friendly community of Bearded Oaks! This 2 bed, 2 bath home features an open layout, split floorpan and spacious screened in lanai overlooking a

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1538 MALLARD LANE
1538 Mallard Lane, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
1535 sqft
Wonderful west of the trail three bedroom ,two bathroom home located on a quiet street. Neighboring million dollar homes and only a block from the bay.
Results within 5 miles of Southgate
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:32am
35 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,104
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1118 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
$
82 Units Available
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,367
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1595 sqft
* Full sized GE washer and dryers * Heated and salt-water pool MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
Rosemary District
23 Units Available
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,340
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1308 sqft
Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
29 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,342
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,156
1471 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Southgate, FL

Southgate apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

