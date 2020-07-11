/
apartments with washer dryer
112 Apartments for rent in Southchase, FL with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
11843 Hullbridge Ct.
11843 Hullbridge Court, Southchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1261 sqft
11843 Hullbridge Ct.
1 Unit Available
Southchase
620 Bohannon Blvd.
620 Bohannon Boulevard, Southchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1226 sqft
620 Bohannon Blvd.
Results within 1 mile of Southchase
Verified
$
58 Units Available
Marydia
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1272 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! Move-in by July 31, 2020, and receive up to six weeks free! *See agent for details.
Verified
12 Units Available
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1481 sqft
Resort-like community near Lester Mandell Park, Freedom Middle School and High School, and Waterbridge Elementary. On-site amenities include a volleyball and basketball court, playground and pool. Extra storage and trash valet.
1 Unit Available
10831 Windsor Walk Dr Unit #1305
10831 Windsor Walk Drive, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
643 sqft
Available now! 1 Bedroom Condo in Gated Community - One bedroom, one bathroom condo unit in a gated community. Open living and dining room. Brand new carpet and freshly painted. Stackable washer and dryer provided for the tenants convenience.
1 Unit Available
Osceola Corporate Center
1300 Santa Rosa Dr
1300 Santa Rosa Drive, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
1 Unit Available
Meadow Woods Village
527 Villa Del Sol Cir. #101
527 Villa Del Sol Circle, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Lovely 3/2, 1st Floor Condo in Meadow Woods! Available June 2020! - Lovely 3/2 condominium in the gated Villa del Sol community of Meadow Woods. Enjoy the ample floor plan and the convenience of being on the 1st floor.
1 Unit Available
Hunters Creek
2762 RUNYON CIRCLE
2762 Runyon Circle, Hunters Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2178 sqft
A beautiful 3 bedrooms with AN OFFICE/DEN, 2.5 bathroom POOL HOME, just under 2200 sqft located in a GATED DEVLIN GREEN GOLF COMMUNITY in highly demanded HUNTER'S CREEK. Very open and spacious with high ceilings.
1 Unit Available
Hunters Creek
13815 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE
13815 Fairway Island Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1160 sqft
Second Story condo, fully furnished, all you need is your clothes. Great unit with granite counter top and newer cabinets. You don't want to miss this opportunity because it will not last. all measurements are
1 Unit Available
Meadow Woods Village
522 VILLA DEL SOL CIRCLE
522 Villa Del Sol Circle, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Larger 3/2 condo in gated community with pool. Unit backs up to conservation. Well maintained and easy access to 417 and the attractions.
1 Unit Available
Osceola Corporate Center
3000 Marta Circle
3000 Marta Circle, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,114
740 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
1 Unit Available
9902 TURF WAY
9902 Turf Way, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
905 sqft
Gorgeous first floor condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths with tiles all over the property, all appliances are included as washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
Hunters Creek
13536 Turtle Marsh Loop
13536 Turtle Marsh Loop, Hunters Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FOR RENT! 2 bed / 2 bath condo located in the gated community of Golfview at Hunter's Creek.
Contact for Availability
Center Lake
1227 HEATHER LAKE DRIVE
1227 Heather Lake Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Three bedroom, two bath in Pebble Creek, a gated community. Modern looking kitchen and bathrooms. Split floor plan. Tile and wood style flooring throughout home, No carpet! Separate laundry room inside and a 1 car garage. Washer and dryer included.
1 Unit Available
13828 Timberbrooke Dr. #103
13828 Timberbrooke Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1013 sqft
Meadow Woods - Great location! First floor condo in a gated community. This condo offers 1013 square feet of living space, split floor plan, fresh paint, tile throughout, and screened in patio.
Results within 5 miles of Southchase
Verified
$
39 Units Available
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,127
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1400 sqft
Stylish homes with chef-inspired kitchens and amazing views. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, saltwater pool, 24/7 fitness center, and cinema. Near shopping and dining at Loop West Shopping Center. Beside Osceola Parkway.
Verified
12 Units Available
The Adelaide
6677 Tanglewood Bay Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
884 sqft
Beautiful luxury apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Grounds amenities include business center, pool, clubhouse and landscaped courtyard. Ideal location, near downtown Orlando attractions including SeaWorld and Universal Studios.
Verified
$
28 Units Available
Citi Lakes
12024 Meadowbend Loop, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,167
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,926
1290 sqft
Near Highway 70. This newly renovated community sits under pine trees. On-site fitness center, pool, and basketball court. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Verified
$
27 Units Available
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,003
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1356 sqft
Apartments have fireplaces, fully equipped kitchens and unique floor plans. Community includes fitness center, swimming pool and two lighted tennis courts. Easy access to I-4 is great for commuters.
Verified
$
32 Units Available
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,251
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1320 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified
67 Units Available
Osceola Corporate Center
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1301 sqft
Great location in Kissimmee near Lakefront Park, the LOOP, Lake Eola and the Fresh Market. LEED Silver apartments with walk-in closets, detached garages and hardwood flooring.
Verified
43 Units Available
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
726 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
684 sqft
Vine Street Square and Highway 192 put shopping and dining within easy access to this community's residents. Onsite amenities include a fitness center and WiFi at the pool. Apartments feature breakfast bars and in-unit laundry.
Verified
$
30 Units Available
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,171
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1233 sqft
Located near SeaWorld and other top Orlando attractions. Resort-style apartments have ice makers and walk-in closets. Work at the business center or conference room, or relax in the game room.
Verified
$
23 Units Available
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,312
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,959
1267 sqft
Close to I-4 and Florida's Turnpike, and attractions, such as Discovery Cove, Gatorland, SeaWorld Orlando. Luxury units feature high-end finishes and one-to-three bedroom floor plans. On-site pet-friendly amenities, including mobile pet grooming and pet park.
