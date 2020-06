Amenities

Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent west of Tamiami Trail, located 2 miles from South Venice Beach Ferry and 3.5 miles to Manasota Key Beach. This updated split floor plan home has ceramic tile throughout the living area and carpet in the bedrooms. Double door front entrance into a large 18x12 living room, that is connected to the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen has wood cabinets and plenty of surface space on the counter tops as well as room for bar stools. Master bedroom has walk in closet. Large picture window in the front living room, sliders in the back family room and multiple windows in each bedroom giving great natural light throughout the entire home. Over-sized backyard with great trees and shrubbery providing a private setting.