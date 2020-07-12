Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:43 PM

192 Apartments for rent in South Sarasota, FL with parking

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5591 Cannes Cir Apt 602
5591 Cannes Circle, South Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1706 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Let the grand bridge entrance across Phillippi Creek welcome you home to this rarely available 2 bedroom condo! Located in the gated community of Phillippi Landings this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with a den is a must see! The large kitchen is

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2392 SANDRALA DRIVE
2392 Sandrala Drive, South Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
4756 sqft
GREAT"OLD" FLORIDA SETTING AND GET EXCITED FOR THIS HIDDEN GEM FAMILY HOME. LOCATED ON PHILLIPPI RIVER WITH BOAT DOCK AND LIFT. BEAUTIFUL LARGE POOL AREA WITH POOL CABANA AND SPA. DOUBLE HEIGHT POOL CAGE.

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2309 LYNN STREET
2309 Lynn Street, South Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1618 sqft
Lovely single family home in Ridgewood available for rent. This light and bright two bedroom two bathroom turnkey furnished single family home has a lots of appeal.

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1664 STARLING DRIVE
1664 Starling Drive, South Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1712 sqft
Look no further! It's a two bedroom, two bathroom condo for rent...In sought after gated community, centrally located, west of trail with groceries, shopping and restaurants right outside your doorstep.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2107 ALVARADO LANE
2107 Alvarado Lane, South Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1675 sqft
This three bedroom two bath home is centrally located within Sarasota. Placing it just 5 minutes from Siesta Key, 5 minutes to Gulf Gate or South Gate shopping, and 10 minutes to Downtown Sarasota.
Results within 1 mile of South Sarasota

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3700 S Osprey Ave., #305
3700 South Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
991 sqft
Annual unfurnished 2/1 top floor condo near northern entrance to Siesta Key! - Annual, unfurnished 2/1 condo on top floor very close to northern access to Siesta Key. This roomy condo has NO CARPETING-flooring is tile and vinyl.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Poinsettia
1886 Bougainvillea St
1886 Bougainvillea Street, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1474 sqft
Tropical 3 BR/2 BA Short Term Rental Home Near Siesta Key - Have your own tropical retreat in this cozy, charming rental home! Ideally located close to Siesta Key, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and St.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2772 WOODGATE LANE
2772 Woodgate Lane, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
874 sqft
Centrally located to desirable locations of Sarasota. Minutes from Siesta Key’s beautiful beaches, Gulf Gates eclectic restaurants, and downtown.

1 of 26

Last updated July 7 at 07:33am
1 Unit Available
5855 Midnight Pass Rd
5855 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SEASONAL RENTAL: Harbor Towers Yacht & Racquet Club on Siesta Key is Resort lifestyle Living. From the moment you enter the club you are relaxed by the waterfall and tropical landscape.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
149 Southwinds Dr
149 Southwinds Drive, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
635 sqft
This charming furnished mobile home in the 55+ Southwinds community may be the perfect place to call your new home! Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath is fully furnished for your convenience.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
San Remo
3711 TANGIER TERRACE
3711 Tangier Terrace, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2135 sqft
Updated POOL Home in San Remo.San Remo is a classic community near the North Siesta Key bridge; this home has been elegantly updated. The family room overlooks the pool and is filled with natural light.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2519 TERRY LANE
2519 Terry Lane, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
You can't beat the location of this 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo just off Stickney Point Road. The lovely mature landscaping really enhances the beauty of this property.

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Siesta Beach
4532 WOODSIDE ROAD
4532 Woodside Road, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2189 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE! Island home located ON Siesta Key’s GRAND CANAL. Bring your boat to this beautiful WATERFRONT 3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom updated home. Nestled on a private street with only 14 canal front homes.

1 of 88

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
5750 Midnight Pass Rd, #504E
5750 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1335 sqft
BEACHFRONT! Enjoy spectacular sunsets and stunning views of the Gulf of Mexico from this 5th floor 3 bedroom/2 bath luxury condo.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Gate
2619 Sunnyside Street Sarasota
2619 Sunnyside Street, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1623 sqft
Spacious 3bed/2bath Home for Rent in Southgate!! - Hurry in to view this spacious 3bed/2bath home located in one of Sarasota's most desirable neighborhoods! Just minutes away from Siesta Key Beach, the number 1 beach in the U.S.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5620 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE
5620 Ashton Lake Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1233 sqft
FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1, 2020-MAY 31, 2021. BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW , THIS 2 BED 2 BATH WITH A DEN CAN SLEEP UP TO 6 GUESTS.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
5561 RIVERBLUFF CIRCLE
5561 Riverbluff Circle, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1120 sqft
Fantastic Sarasota Furnished Rental Available. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Carport, and Laundry Room. Great location, marina, in a very active 55 plus community.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET
2843 New England Street, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1343 sqft
Seasonal rental inquiries only, not available for annual lease. Prices fluctuate throughout the year. Subject to availability.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
South Gate
2515 SUNNYSIDE STREET
2515 Sunnyside Street, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1578 sqft
Wonderful opportunity in Hibiscus Park with Southside Elementary School and minutes away to Sarasota Memorial Hospital! This move in ready home features 3BR/2Bath for immediate occupancy. Combination of living and dinning and separate eat-in-kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
2730 PROCTOR ROAD - 104
2730 Proctor Road, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
LARGE 2 BEDROOMS WITH 2 BATHROOMS -KITCHEN -LIVING ROOM- PARKING SPACE - AIR CONDITIONNING- LARGE 2 BEDROOM APT - 2 BATH FOR RENT -GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT- IN SARASOTA- VERY CONVENIENT TO ALL- PROPERTY MANAGER ONSITE- LANAI IN BACK -- PLEASE CALL

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
South Gate
3255 S LOCKWOOD RIDGE ROAD
3255 South Lockwood Ridge Road, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1576 sqft
Beautiful Single Family home with private pool. The updated kitchen opens to living and dining area perfect for entertaining. Home has a beautiful music room for those inclined to play piano and sing for their guests.

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1387 MOONMIST DRIVE
1387 Moonmist Drive, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1381 sqft
Beautiful furnished villa in Polynesian Gardens available to rent. The immaculately maintained, neat as a pin villa has fresh paint, a split floor plan, living room/dining room combination, plantation shutters, crown molding and 1,381 square feet.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5239 WINDING WAY
5239 Winding Way, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1194 sqft
This is the PERFECT Siesta Key Retreat house! Relax in this BEAUTIFUL and Quiet neighborhood surrounded by mature trees.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5640 CAPE LEYTE DRIVE
5640 Cape Leyte Drive, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1628 sqft
Bring the family and enjoy the powdery sand and gorgeous sunsets of world famous Siesta Key Beach, voted #1 in America! The beach is only 2 blocks away from this perfect getaway home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in South Sarasota, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some South Sarasota apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

