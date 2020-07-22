Apartment List
FL
/
south miami
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:36 PM

71 Apartments for rent in South Miami, FL with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to South Miami apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 12:19 PM
$
55 Units Available
Dadeland
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,549
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,664
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,983
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 12:13 PM
$
40 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,833
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,391
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,411
2140 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
82 Units Available
Kendall
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,639
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,634
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,163
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
16 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,601
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
950 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
76 Units Available
Riviera
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,870
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
1190 sqft
The Residences at THesis will provide the surrounding community with 204 premium upscale apartments that boast high-end finishes, superior services and an experiential living experience.
Results within 5 miles of South Miami
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
28 Units Available
Crafts
The Reserve at The Plaza
122 Sevilla Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,609
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,459
1235 sqft
Everything, Next to Home. Convenience, comfort and community make The Reserve at The Plaza a step above all other options! Live in the heart of Coral Gables.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
18 Units Available
West Miami
Club Prado
950 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,671
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,783
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Club Prado offers luxury living in West Miami. Enjoy amenities that include a pool, spa and sundeck with private cabanas. Units feature gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
14 Units Available
Sunset West
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
45 Units Available
Fontainebleau Park West
Doral View
901 NW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,553
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,966
1268 sqft
An elegant community that's close to area schools, parks and shopping. Updated interiors feature walk-in closets, private spa bathrooms and ample space. These luxury apartments provide residents with access to resort-like features.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 22 at 12:07 PM
$
46 Units Available
Golden Pines
Modera Douglas Station
3760 Bird Rd, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,684
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,264
1075 sqft
A huge apartment block in Golden Pines with quick access to the South Dixie Highway. Rooms have granite counters and garbage disposals. Game room, garage and 24-hour concierge. Walking distance from Douglas Road Metrorail station.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
26 Units Available
Golden Pines
Milagro Coral Gables
2263 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,779
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,203
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,521
1142 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly green community. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center and bike storage. One block from Miracle Mile.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
24 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
830 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units feature large floorplans, tile floors, designer tile tub surrounds, large closets and oversized balconies. Lake views are available. Community features include two swimming pools, elevators, BBQ area and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 12:06 PM
$
7 Units Available
Golden Pines
The Mile Coral Gables
3622 Coral Way, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,705
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1133 sqft
Luxury apartment living that feels like a boutique hotel. On-site plunge pool, fitness studio and game room. Apartments feature white quartz kitchen countertops and designer kitchen cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:43 PM
$
11 Units Available
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,771
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,958
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located near Miami International Airport and the Mall of the Americas. Units include vanities with wall-to-wall mirrors and large private terraces with stunning city vistas.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:26 PM
$
14 Units Available
University Park
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,425
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
838 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
16 Units Available
Golden Pines
Grove Station Tower
2700 SW 27th Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,841
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,761
1552 sqft
Modern interiors with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit washers and dryers. Community features include a pool, gym and pet-friendly areas. Bonus amenities include trash valet and garages. Near Dixie Hwy in Coconut Grove.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
9 Units Available
Little Havana
Stadium Tower
1760 SW 7th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,745
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlooking the Marlins Stadium, these pet-friendly homes feature eat-in kitchens, linen closets, spacious balconies, and full-size washers and dryers. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and a barbecue area with daybeds.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:32 PM
$
32 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,447
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1071 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 12:08 PM
$
25 Units Available
Kendall
Colony at Dadeland
9357 SW 77th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,586
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,532
1288 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open layouts. Ample community amenities, including a clubhouse, two pools and 24/7 fitness center. Close to US Route 1 (Pinecrest Parkway). Near Dadeland Mall for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:02 PM
$
7 Units Available
Kendall
Cherry Grove Village
9000 SW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,204
1295 sqft
Twenty minutes from Miami downtown, these newly revamped homes feature granite countertops, large closets and fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a business center, a children's playground and a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 12:17 PM
$
13 Units Available
Douglas
Gables 37 Grand
987 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,278
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,477
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,416
1349 sqft
Close to Miracle Mile, Little Havana and Coconut Grove. On-site playground, business center, concierge service and coffee bar. Energy efficient, green living. Updated interiors with modern features.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
91 Units Available
Coconut Grove
Motion at Dadeland
8400 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,500
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,881
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
1107 sqft
Enjoy morning yoga in the state of the art fitness studio, sip on an afternoon drink at the poolside bar, and spend your evening entertaining at the Social Club.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
47 Units Available
Coral Terrace
District West Gables
2001 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,405
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1015 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments in a resort-style community situated near the University of Miami. Floor plans feature kitchens with state-of-the-art appliances and private balconies with beautiful views. Online rent payment and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
11 Units Available
Village of Merrick Park
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,275
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,326
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,982
1768 sqft
Community is pet friendly and has conference center with smart TVs. Located steps from shopping and dining like Crave and Mariposa. Apartments have granite countertops, washer, dryer and a separate dining room.
City Guide for South Miami, FL

I only came for two days of playing / But every time I come I always wind up stayin / This the type of town I could spend a few days in / Miami the city that keeps the roof blazon -- From "Miami" by Will Smith

South Miami was founded by people who just wanted to grow some avocados and mangoes. South Miami is a city located in Miami-Dade County, Florida, approximately nine miles southwest of Miami. First incorporated in 1927, South Miami had a population of 11,657 in the 2010 U.S. Census. This is one scrappy little city! They have had their town nearly destroyed many times by hurricanes, from the first major recorded one in 1926 to Hurricane Andrew in 1992 and again when Hurricane Bonnie hit in 1998. But the town's residents have proven each time that they aren't going to let some little hurricane defeat them, and they always rebuild the town, better than ever.

South Miami is a short drive from Miami International Airport. U.S. 1 (Dixie Highway) runs through South Miami, and is a major commercial strip. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in South Miami, FL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to South Miami apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

South Miami apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

