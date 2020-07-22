Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

119 Furnished Apartments for rent in South Gate Ridge, FL

Furnished apartments in South Gate Ridge can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for...

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
4009 FORISTALL AVENUE
4009 Foristall Avenue, South Gate Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1487 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come escape to Sunny Sarasota & relax at Tina’s Coastal Oasis! This delightful townhome located only 6.
Results within 1 mile of South Gate Ridge

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2950 Clark Rd, #212
2950 Clark Rd, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
888 sqft
Seasonal/short term/annual turnkey 2/1 1/2 bath top floor condo near Siesta Key! - Seasonal, short term or annual turnkey furnished This beautifully updated, 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom condo on the 2nd floor is located in a small, well kept,

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
3510 TREE LINE COURT
3510 Tree Line Court, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1405 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Describes this 2BD/2BA furnished villa on the lake in an active 55+ community. This unit can be rented for season or long term. Close to one of the number one beaches in Florida, Siesta Key.

1 of 41

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
8760 TRATTORIA TERRACE
8760 Trattoria Terrace, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1664 sqft
Just pick up your toothbrush and bags and come down to enjoy this beautiful & immaculate fully furnished villa located in the gated community of Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch. This home offers 2 bedroom, den/office, 2 full bath, 2 car garage.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
5517 ASHTON WAY
5517 Ashton Way, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1232 sqft
GREAT LOCATION...MINUTES FROM SIESTA KEY. Turnkey furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo nestled back on a cul-de-sac in the quiet community of ASHTON LAKES.

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
5620 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE
5620 Ashton Lake Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1233 sqft
FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1, 2020-MAY 31, 2021. BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW , THIS 2 BED 2 BATH WITH A DEN CAN SLEEP UP TO 6 GUESTS.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
5561 RIVERBLUFF CIRCLE
5561 Riverbluff Circle, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1120 sqft
Fantastic Sarasota Furnished Rental Available. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Carport, and Laundry Room. Great location, marina, in a very active 55 plus community.

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET
2843 New England Street, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1343 sqft
Seasonal rental inquiries only, not available for annual lease. Prices fluctuate throughout the year. Subject to availability.

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
3255 BENEVA ROAD
3255 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
876 sqft
AVAILABLE WINTER 2020-2021. Ground floor well-maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath TURNKEY FURNISHED Sarasota condo rental. Screened lanai overlooks pond with fountain. Electric, water, TV, WIFI, and internet included.

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
3283 BENEVA ROAD
3283 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1144 sqft
AVAILABLE WINTER 2020-2021. Ground floor 3 bedroom, 2 bath Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL condo rental with screened lanai. Completely remodeled kitchen. Newer furniture and flooring. Beds include King, Full, and Twins.

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
6008 OLIVE AVENUE
6008 Olive Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1180 sqft
ATTRACTIVE FURNISHED HOUSE READY FOR SEASONAL RENTAL! ALSO AVAILABLE FOR OFF-SEASON AT $1400. FLORIDA STYLE FURNITURE AND BEACHY PASTEL COLORS. STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES. SECOND BATH BEING ADDED! OVERSIZED ONE CAR GARAGE.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2950 CLARK ROAD
2950 Clark Road, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
888 sqft
COZY LAKEFRONT COMMUNITY! NICE GROUND FLOOR, END UNIT CONDO IN TRINITY VILLAGE. CLOSE TO WORLD FAMOUS SIESTA KEY BEACH, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS. SCREENED LANAI, NICELY FURNISHED. CARPET AND TILE.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2205 BENEVA TERRACE
2205 Beneva Terrace, Sarasota Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
756 sqft
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 2020 SHORT OR LONG TERM. TURNKEY FURNISHED PROPERTY 1 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2ND FLOOR CORNER CONDO CENTRALLY LOCATED IN SARASOTA. CONDO HAS WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS AND TILE IN THE BATHROOMS.

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2522 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE
2522 Clubhouse Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1013 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR OFF SEASON -OFF SEASONAL TURNKEY FURNISHED, 55+ COMMUNITY 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, CONDO IN FOREST LAKES VILLAGE. LIVING ROOM SLIDERS OPEN ONTO THE LANAI WHICH HAS A DELIGHTFUL VIEW OF THE POOL AND WELL-MANICURED GROUNDS.

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
6030 CARLTON AVENUE
6030 Carlton Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1306 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 15th FOR SUMMER & FALL 2020. NOT AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON. Turnkey furnished property cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath remodeled home in Gulf Gate. Wood looking tile floors throughout. Large kitchen with wood cabinets and granite counter tops.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
South Gate
2745 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE
2745 Orchid Oaks Drive, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1376 sqft
AVAILABLE WINTER 2020/2021. Very clean and spacious Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL condo rental. Unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a large kitchen with pass-through window. King bed in master bedroom, queen bed in bedroom 2.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
3231 BENEVA ROAD
3231 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
964 sqft
AVAILABLE WINTER 2020-2021. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL Sarasota rental condo has newer paint, carpet, and furnishings. Two community heated pools, 2 community tennis courts. Quiet complex.
Results within 5 miles of South Gate Ridge

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1110 Kaufman Ave 4
1110 Kaufman Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Spacious furnished Apartment w/UTILITIES INCLUDED - Property Id: 308664 Looking to be close to the beaches, Amish Resturants then this is the apartment for you.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6633 Deering Circle
6633 Deering Circle, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1864 sqft
Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Lake Front Pool Home w/ Den - Beautifully furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Lakefront Pool Home with Den/Study located in Deerfield Subdivision, just east of I-75 off of Porter Road.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2
4445 Oakley Greene, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1628 sqft
Beautiful Turn Key Villa in the Meadows - Tucked away on a private cul-de-sac, this tastefully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom villa will make you feel right at home.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7490 Botanica Pkwy
7490 Botanica Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2288 sqft
Impressive 3-bed/2-bath Townhouse Condo in Sarasota - Move right into this Provence Gardens home in desirable Palmer Ranch. This furnished home is in a gated community with 2 heated pools, picnic areas, and a fitness center.

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Poinsettia
1886 Bougainvillea St
1886 Bougainvillea Street, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1474 sqft
Tropical 3 BR/2 BA Short Term Rental Home Near Siesta Key - Have your own tropical retreat in this cozy, charming rental home! Ideally located close to Siesta Key, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and St.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1720 Oak Lakes Drive
1720 Oak Lakes Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2118 sqft
The Lakes Estates - This Lake Estates home is completely furnished and ready for you to bring your bags! This established community is a MUST SEE! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home comes complete with a pool and spa, upgraded kitchen and wood floors and

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
6470 Hollywood Blvd Apt 102
6470 Hollywood Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
910 sqft
Almeria on the Bay sits directly on the Intracoastal on the mainland just before the south bridge to Siesta Key. Condos are rarely available here and even rarer are the ground floor units directly on the Intracoastal.
What to keep in mind when looking for furnished apartments in South Gate Ridge, FL

Furnished apartments in South Gate Ridge can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some furnished spaces are short-term rentals designed for corporate stays. This could be ideal if you’re looking for some flexibility while you look around for a more permanent space and save up for furniture.

You can also look for furnished apartments in South Gate Ridge as a subletter. Someone who is relocating or traveling for a short time or needs a new roommate may already have a furnished apartment ready to go.

Ask questions about the furniture before you move in. Who is responsible for repairs to the furniture? Will you have access to the furniture for the duration of your lease? It]s possible that someone who moved out of the apartment and left their roommate and furniture behind may want to collect it at a later date.

