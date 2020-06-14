Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

99 Apartments for rent in South Daytona, FL with garage

South Daytona apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
124 Spinnaker Circle
124 Spinnaker Circle, South Daytona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1469 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home in Port Orange/ South Daytona border. This spacious home has granite countertops and completely remodeled kitchen and baths. Fully fenced in yard and accepts pets! Split floor plan for privacy.
Results within 1 mile of South Daytona

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3333 S Atlantic Avenue
3333 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2067 sqft
Volusia County is now Open for short term rentals! DIRECT OCEANFRONT - 3 bedroom 3 bathroom fully furnished condominium. Living room and Master Ensuite opens to PRIVATE oceanfront balcony. Large Kitchen.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
River Ridge Estates
1 Unit Available
2721 S Atlantic Avenue
2721 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
7 Bedrooms
$7,000
5676 sqft
Incredible views in this 7 bedroom oceanfront home with guest house. Come to Florida, the warm, humid sunshine State.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3615 S Atlantic Avenue
3615 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
595 sqft
FURNISHED SHORT TERM VACATION UNIT. Oceanfront complex. Lovely 1 bedroom condo on the beachside. Many ammenities to include a murphy bed in living room, community pool overlooking the ocean, and direct beach access.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3169 S Peninsula Drive
3169 South Peninsula Drive, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1120 sqft
Beachside beauty! Large 3/2 with garage.New exterior and interior paint Terrazzo floors! New light fixtures. New ceiling fans. AC is 6 years old. Fenced yard with lawncare included. Available furnished or unfurnished

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
803 Banbury Drive
803 Banbury Drive, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1232 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Port Orange Home! - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 1 car garage is now available! Located in Port Orange this home features a huge living room, eat in kitchen with wood cabinets and tile flooring throughout.
Results within 5 miles of South Daytona
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Daytona
8 Units Available
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$948
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlooking the water of the Intracoastal Waterway. Recently renovated to include granite countertops, walk-in closets and modern furnishings such as stainless steel appliances. Private balconies provided. Pool, clubhouse and gym available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,113
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1255 sqft
Luxurious touches such as hardwood floors and extra storage in air-conditioned units. Complex boasts a coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden and fire pit. Easy access to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Last updated June 14 at 06:36am
29 Units Available
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1320 sqft
Apartments have a variety of floor plans, designer counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-plank flooring. Located close to shops, schools and museums. Community features landscaped grounds and a swimming pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Port Orange Gateway Center
58 Units Available
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1392 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Dunlawton Avenue. Modern fitness center, on-site pool, playground, hot tub and business center. Garage available. Spacious apartments with extra storage and a patio or balcony. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
24 Units Available
Sanctuary at West Port
5400 Coraci Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1337 sqft
Comfortable homes with open layouts and soaking tubs. Community highlights include a dog park, business center and clubhouse. Close to I-95 for easy transportation. A short distance from Tiger Bay State Forest.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Waters Edge
225 Units Available
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
Studio
$1,187
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1143 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
241 Riverside Dr Unit 2004
241 Riverside Dr, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1539 sqft
Welcome Home to this beautiful Furnished Riverview Condo of the Halifax River, just steps away from the World's Most Famous Beach! This unit offers two bedrooms, two full bathrooms with a split floor plan, a large private balcony with amazing views

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Spruce Creek
1 Unit Available
1800 Spruce Creek Boulevard
1800 Spruce Creek Boulevard, Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1517 sqft
Available for long term rental, this Furnished Condo is located in Spruce Creek Fly-In, overlooking a nature area. It offers a Great Room with Stone Fireplace and a wet bar, a 1st floor Powder Room, 2 Bedrooms up, each with a private bath.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
145 N Gull Circle
145 Gull Cir N, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1712 sqft
Amazing property available for long term rental in the beautiful Pelican Bay subdivision. 2 master suites, hot tub and golf course view. Peaceful living at its best! Plenty of storage and closets. RainSoft system in over sized 2 car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3703 S Atlantic Avenue
3703 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2542 sqft
Beautiful furnished 3 bedroom condo in Ocean Villas.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
446 Pendrey Drive
446 Pendry Drive, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1658 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath concrete block home located in the sought after neighborhood of Oakland Park. This home boast the ideal open concept and split floor plan. Great size rooms especially the master bedroom.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
204 Surf Scooter Drive
204 Surf Scooter Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1525 sqft
Updated Photos will follow as soon as the work has been completedThis home is in the process of a renovation to include : All Brand New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Granite, New Kitchen Lighting and New Vinyl Plank Flooring.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
826 Jollymon Way
826 Jollymon Way, Volusia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
2110 sqft
Recently built single family home with extended screened lanai and watersview. 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Den (with French doors) and Dining with wet bar. Tile floors throughout. Quartz countertops. Great house and neighborhood. 55 and older only.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1429 N Atlantic Avenue
1429 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
The unit is on the 4th floor with an elevator provided. Inside the unit is a townhouse floor plan with the two large bedrooms on the second floor. Stairs to the second floor.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3753 Cardinal Boulevard
3753 Cardinal Boulevard, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1598 sqft
GRACIOUS BEACH LIVING IN PARADISE! Completely furnished and ready to start enjoying Sunsets off the Balconies or long days at the Beach .

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
6217 Ranier Circle
6217 Ranier Circle, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1938 sqft
Lovely home in an upscale neighborhood! Large 3bed 2bath home, with oversized two car garage. Separate laundry room is a convenient feature. Screened in Florida room offers shaded privacy.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Georgetowne
1 Unit Available
195 Centennial Lane
195 Centennial Lane, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1186 sqft
Very nice split bedroom with 2 masters on each side of house. Nice living and dining areas and spacious kitchen. Large enclosed patio.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4514 Alder Drive
4514 Alder Drive, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1365 sqft
Large and beautiful town home with a water view in a great Port Orange community ready for new tenant. Plenty of room for the family. Zoned for desired Port Orange schools.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in South Daytona, FL

South Daytona apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

