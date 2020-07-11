/
apartments with washer dryer
158 Apartments for rent in South Bradenton, FL with washer-dryer
Samoset
435 30TH AVENUE W
435 30th Avenue West, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
924 sqft
55+, WOOD PARK. GATED COMMUNITY. BRADENTON'S BEST KEPT SECRET! Nonsmokers, no pets, no trucks/motorcycles/RVs. Located right behind Sheriff's Dept. across from north side of DeSoto Square Mall. Wonderful very livable floor plan.
Oneco
5226 5th Street Cir W Lot 13
5226 5th St Circle West, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
1100 sqft
One Bedroom mobile home immaculately maintained. Large expansive Kitchen and Living room with additional Florida Room attached. Furnished or Unfurnished. Call now!!
South Bradenton
144 Pinehurst Dr
144 Pinehurst Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1158 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 144 Pinehurst Dr in South Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
South Bradenton
267 Sherwood Dr
267 Sherwood Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1728 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 267 Sherwood Dr in South Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
South Bradenton
3104 LAKE BAYSHORE DRIVE
3104 Lake Bayshore Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1144 sqft
Lovely lake view. 55+ Building, 2nd floor with elevator access. Relax and enjoy carefree living in this 2 BR/2 BA condo in coveted Bayshore on the Lake.
South Bradenton
3441 51ST AVENUE CIRCLE W
3441 51st Avenue Circle West, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1823 sqft
Your home away from home is here! Three bedroom, two bath villa has spacious, updated kitchen with all the needed steel front appliances and breakfast bar. Living/dining combination has two skylights which allows lots of natural light inside.
South Bradenton
3707 45TH TERRACE WEST
3707 45th Ter W, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1429 sqft
This 2 bedroom, loft office with 2 and 1/2 baths is located in the beautiful Lakeside Village Townhomes. With a beautiful lake view! Downstairs is great for entertaining with a the screened porch overlooking the lake.
South Bradenton
3326 LAKE BAYSHORE DRIVE
3326 Lake Bayshore Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1144 sqft
Great newly renovated first floor 2BR 2 bath home. Sit on the lanai and watch the birds on the lake. Full-size washer & dryer. Close to beaches, shopping, restaurants, hospital, and the Arts.
South Bradenton
731 OAKVIEW DRIVE
731 Oakview Drive, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1632 sqft
Spacious three bedroom, two bath ground level end unit with detached carport. Located in Wildewood Springs which is a very quiet but active community.
South Bradenton
3609 45TH TERRACE W
3609 45th Ter W, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
Beautiful 2 BR/2.5 Bath townhouse at Lakeside Village has warmth and great sun exposure with some added bonuses: a programmable, warming bidet in the first floor half bath and a chair transport system for the second floor.
South Bradenton
446 PALM TREE DRIVE
446 Palm Tree Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1304 sqft
Bright second floor 2 BR/2 BA condo (stair access only) in coveted Wildewood Springs. Heated pools, spas, tennis courts, walking trails and serene environment of nature yet close to everything.
South Bradenton
554 LAKESIDE DRIVE
554 Lakeside Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
940 sqft
2nd floor unit with stair access only. Beautiful Wildewood Springs 2BR/2BA unit comes with 2 twins in the Master bedroom and a Queen in the Guest room. Cozy Florida room with a beautiful view of the lush landscape. Heated pool, hot tub and tennis.
South Bradenton
718 OAKVIEW DRIVE
718 Oakview Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
940 sqft
Relaxing retreat among the mature oaks in this peaceful sanctuary. Settle in and soak up the serenity, the warm Florida sunshine and the beautiful Gulf breezes in this 2nd floor, 2 BR/2 BA unit in Wildewood Springs.
South Bradenton
303 SPRINGDALE DRIVE
303 Springdale Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1304 sqft
This is a second story unit, with stair access only. Escape from the Northern cold and come to this lovely condo in West Bradenton. Master Bedroom features a Queen size bed and the Guest room has 2 twin beds plus there are 2 Queen sleeper sofas.
South Bradenton
5007 21st Street West
5007 21st Street West, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
855 sqft
Nice and cozy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath duplex ready to become your new home. Living room, kitchen w/stove and refrigerator, laundry room with closet and includes stackable washer/dryer Very Nice size fenced in back yard. Tile throughout the living areas.
Results within 1 mile of South Bradenton
Verified
West Bradenton
Sawgrass Cove
4801 47th Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments near Florida coast beaches. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, business center and more. Near Walmart and downtown Bradenton shopping. Minutes to beaches.
Verified
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1250 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
Verified
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
995 sqft
Apartments with new carpet and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a swimming pool with cabana and internet cafe. Located off Bayshore Gardens Parkway near Sarasota Bay and State College of Florida.
Verified
Arbor Oaks at Bradenton
5400 26th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,097
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1028 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Oaks Apartments in beautiful Bradenton, Florida. We are hidden among the beautiful tropical landscaping of 27 acres just 15 minutes from Anna Maria Island, Bradenton Beach, and Holmes Beach.
Verified
Bay Shore Gardens
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from the beach with nearby entertainment at The Mall at University Town Center. Relax on your screened porch and enjoy the comfort of faux hardwood floors, ample storage and more.
Verified
Samoset
Palms at Cortez
3810 5th St E, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
978 sqft
Modern apartment residences with a wood flooring, spacious living areas and modern kitchens. Balcony or patio offered. On-site pool, clothes care center and picnic area. Within a controlled, gated community.
3706 54th Drive W. #104
3706 54th Drive West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1439 sqft
3706 54th Dr. W.
5310 26th St W Unit 506
5310 26th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of Bradenton. At over 950 sq. ft. this spacious, split-floor plan condo has living and dining areas separated by the immaculate walk-through kitchen.
5310 26th St W Unit 2506
5310 26th St W, Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
960 sqft
Don't miss this 2 bedroom, 1 bath second floor unit with over 900 square feet of living space, located in the peaceful community of Garden Walk.
