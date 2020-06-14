Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:24 AM

36 Apartments for rent in South Beach, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to South Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1065 Clipper Road
1065 Clipper Road, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Located in Castaway Cove, which offers private beach access, this beautifully appointed 3BD, 2BA, 2,008 sq ft. home comes fully equipped with a pool, jacuzzi, ultra speed wi-fi & gym.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
2245 N Southwinds Boulevard
2245 North Southwinds Boulevard, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Available Now for an Annual Renter in The Moorings @ Southwinds gorgeous penthouse 3 BR/ 3 BA condo has spectacular ocean views. Spacious balcony. 2,100 sq ft with southern exposure. Direct beach access. Moorings membership available.
Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1736 Ocean #LOT 20 Drive
1736 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$32,500
8400 sqft
60 DAY MINIMUM RENTAL! OCEANFRONT MASTERPIECE IN RIOMAR! FULLY FURNISHED~ This incredible DIRECT OCEANFRONT home sits on approx 1.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
831 Middleton Dr. SW
831 Middleton Drive Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1882 sqft
Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Available now, gorgeous! unfurnished annual rental, 2 story townhouse with lake front and view from covered patio.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
5702 Place Lake Drive
5702 Place Lake Drive, Lakewood Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1744 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Great home great area - Property Id: 275470 Nice fully furnished house with jacuzzi on back patio with beautiful lake view Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3702 N. Highway A1A 1002
3702 Atlantic Beach Boulevard, St. Lucie County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1996 sqft
Unit 1002 Available 06/15/20 Ocean front 3 bedroom 3 full bath condo - Property Id: 297059 Ocean front 3 bedroom 3 bath fully furnished. Club house pool, jacuzzi, billard room and BBQ area. Gated community Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
4600 Highway A1a
4600 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautifully renovated 2.300 Sq. ft. 3 Bed, 3 Bath Oceanfront condo with river views and 2 car under building parking. Granite, counters, tiled floors with two spacious patios. 2 furnished bedroom suites and one office suite that can be 3rd bedroom.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
5020 Fairways Circle
5020 Fairways Circle, Gifford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Tile in main living areas and large master bedroom. Split floor plan with private second bedroom and bath. All appliances included. Great community with lots of emenities including pool, exercise room and tennis.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1550 S 42nd Circle
1550 S 42nd Cir, Gifford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
AVAILABLE SEPT 1ST. LAGUNA, 2nd floor condo, 2 beds, 2 baths with great lake view. What a cute, chic & tastefully furnished condo.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
305 N Grove Isle Circle
305 North Grove Isle Circle, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful 2/2 1st Floor unit in 55+ Community with a spectacular view of the lake from large enclosed back porch. Condo includes a Car port and small pet is acceptable 20lbs max.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2700 Ocean Drive
2700 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Direct Oceanfront 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo centrally located in the presitgous Gables Development with direct ocean walkway, under building parking, exercise room, community room, heated pool and spa.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1843 Grey Falcon Circle SW
1843 Grey Falcon Cir SW, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
Immaculate 3BR PLUS a loft on the lake! Newer stainless steel kitchen appliances. 2 level spacious home in a beautiful gated community with a pool, gym, tot-lot & more. 2 walk in closets in MBR. 2 story living room and a separate family room.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
572 7th
572 7th Street, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely, freshly painted, tiled 2/2 condo with beautiful views of pond and foundation. Shows pride of ownership. Washer and dryer in unit. Separate bedrooms, walk in closet. Garage available.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
716 Kumquat Road
716 Kumquat Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2826 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Remodeled 4 Bedroom 3 bath heated pool home east of A1A just a short walk to guarded beach restaurants, shops and ocean drive. Close to Marina, Riverside park, dog park, Theater, museum, Tennis Courts, exercise trail.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
5837 Spanish River Road
5837 Spanish River Road, Lakewood Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1950 sqft
Large beautiful 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath, 2 car garage home in Portofino Shores, a wonderful gated community with a Clubhouse, Fitness center, Pool, Tennis courts and playground. Separate living and family rooms.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
606 Bridgewater Lane
606 Bridgewater Lane Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Try before you buy! Lease-purchase terms available! Beautifully refreshed home w/open great room plan has new paint & carpet, gorgeous tile, luxe new master bath. Island kitchen, gas cooktop, stainless appliances, fitness/yoga room.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
86 Crooked Tree Lane
86 Crooked Tree Lane, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Avail Now 2/2 1st flr Vista Royale condo. New AC. Private, enclosed porch overlooks pond w/golf course beyond. Short walk from parking; laundry steps away. New kitchen w/granite counters, new appl.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1166 6th Avenue
1166 6th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Prime rental opportunity in the heart of one of Vero Beach's hottest, most central areas. Spacious 2/2 end unit in friendly building features newer flooring, carpet, appliances & fresh paint.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
5163 N Highway A1a
5163 Highway A1a, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1078 sqft
WONDERFUL PLACE TO CALL HOME. THIS 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS CONDO HAS AND UPDATED AND UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH CUSTOMS CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. NO CARPET HERE, TILE AND LAMINATED FLOORING THROUGHOUT.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
5151 Highway A1a
5151 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
$1600 annual rental. 55+ Community, No Pets or Trucks. Lovely second floor unit. Comfortable furnishings. Beautiful riverfront community, active clubhouse, exercise room and large community pool. Room sized are approximate/subject to error.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
200 Sable Oak Lane
200 Sable Oak Lane, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Great Location in Gated Community, Spacious 3x3 unit. just a quick walk to heated pool, 2 clay tennis courts and the fitness room, private beach access included. Sizes are approx/subj to error.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
3554 Ocean Drive
3554 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Available Now for Off season only $4500 / mo til December. Booked for Jan-April 2021! Beautiful Sunsets & ocean views, southwest corner unit. 2BR/2BA open floor plan with split bedrooms. Floor to ceiling impact sliders in all rooms.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
15 Units Available
Portofino Landings
4712 E Portofino Landings Blvd, Fort Pierce, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,104
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,441
1195 sqft
At Portofino Landings we take a personal interest in each and every resident. Our unwavering dedication assures each home is both comfortable and convenient.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
411 N Key Lime Sq SW
411 N Ky, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2329 sqft
411 N Key Lime Sq SW Available 08/01/20 Spacious~Sunny~Community Amenities~Pool~Tennis~Fitness~3/Garage~Hurricane Shutters! - Live the Good life in this beautiful manicured community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in South Beach, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to South Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

