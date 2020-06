Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access media room

Located in Castaway Cove, which offers private beach access, this beautifully appointed 3BD, 2BA, 2,008 sq ft. home comes fully equipped with a pool, jacuzzi, ultra speed wi-fi & gym. Tie in a short commute to fine dining, shopping, art museum, theater and much more. Look no further as you found a perfect getaway! Currently available through Dec. 2020.