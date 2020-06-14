/
furnished apartments
20 Furnished Apartments for rent in South Apopka, FL
1 Unit Available
232 W 20th Street
232 20th Street, South Apopka, FL
Studio
$600
182 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Unit 2 is a newly constructed add-on to the back of the property’s address located in Apopka on a quiet street. The unit is a modern efficiency with 1.0 bathroom & kitchen. It's $600.00/month for rent and requires a $600 deposit.
Results within 5 miles of South Apopka
Errol Estates Country Club
1 Unit Available
1240 Villa Ln #145
1240 Villa Lane, Apopka, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
980 sqft
2BD / 2BA - Apopka - This is a beautiful 2 bed/2 bath FURNISHED Condo located in the heart of Errol in Apopka. Updated and lovely! Freshly painted. Carpet throughout living room/bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
827 CAMARGO WAY
827 Camargo Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1209 sqft
Nice split floor plan with a bonus room (solarium). This place can be rented furnished or non-furnished.
Results within 10 miles of South Apopka
10 Units Available
The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,294
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1357 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer. Community features a swimming pool, tanning deck and fitness center. Located close to the Enzian Theater, museums and restaurants.
25 Units Available
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1201 sqft
Mediterranean style complex in a walkable community close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. New construction and community has a swimming pool.
Lockhart
41 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir, Lockhart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,118
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$639
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,557
1387 sqft
Just eight miles from downtown Orlando, The Grand Reserve at Maitland Park lets you live comfortably and still tap into the excitement of the city.
Kirkman North
15 Units Available
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes to I-4, Valencia College and Universal Studios. Units with washers/dryers, full appliances, carpeted floors and internet/cable. Pool, playground, tennis court and volleyball area for active residents.
17 Units Available
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1228 sqft
You’ll love the one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly Dwell Maitland, FL, apartments for rent by The Klein Company. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach.
6 Units Available
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$907
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,027
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
968 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
9 Units Available
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the 408 Expressway, Lake Rose, Woodlawn Memorial Park, West Oaks Mall. Nearby schools: Frangus Elementary, Gotha Middle School, Central Florida Christian Academy. Pet-friendly apartments with proximity to jogging & biking trails and public transportation. Amenities include: in-unit laundry, pool, hot tub.
Metro West
1 Unit Available
5827 Strada Capri Way
5827 Strada Capri Way, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1834 sqft
Stunning Fully Furnished TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT in the Heart of Orlando. (SHORT & LONG TERM AVAILABLE) Very Sophisticated 3 bedroom townhouse fully furnished.
1 Unit Available
2053 Carolina Avenue
2053 Carolina Avenue, Gotha, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1600 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Lake House 2053 Carolina Avenue, Gotha - Property Id: 123325 Awesome Lake Front Cottage for a single person. ALL INCLUSIVE with utilities...FURNISHED MASTER BEDROOM AND BATH....
Metro West
1 Unit Available
6451 Old Park Ln 101
6451 Old Park Lane, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1391 sqft
3/2 Apartment in Stonebridge Commons Metrowest - Property Id: 282958 Aparment for rent at Stonebridge Commons.
Rosemont
1 Unit Available
4167 PLAYER CIRCLE
4167 Player Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
838 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED! Amazingly priced completely renovated 1 bedroom 1.5 bath condominium with a gorgeous Lake View from the Living room and Master Bedroom.
Metro West
1 Unit Available
6064 WESTGATE DRIVE
6064 Westgate Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,049
700 sqft
Beautiful 1/1 Condo. CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. Gated community minutes from the Parks and Downtown area. Community has various pools, basketball courts and other amenities. Schedule to see today!
1 Unit Available
7827 WESTMINSTER ABBEY BOULEVARD
7827 Westminster Abbey Boulevard, Orange County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
4174 sqft
Stunning 2-story fully furnished home, 5 Bed, 4/1 Bath, located in the elegant and highly desirable gated Westminster Landing community, in an A+rated school district, short distance to Dr.
Springs
1 Unit Available
2194 Woodbridge Road - 1
2194 Woodbridge Road, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1227 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL. FULLY FURNISHED in the desirable 24h guard gated community the Springs. Beautiful 2nd story 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom condo. You will be swept away by the serene surroundings.
Metro West
1 Unit Available
6034 WESTGATE DRIVE
6034 Westgate Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1184 sqft
Beautiful condo fully furnished in the gate community of Central park! New appliances, remodeled bathroom, new washer and dryer. Very spacious layout and plenty of natural lighting. Enjoy your beautiful view of pool from your screened porch.
1 Unit Available
617 MARINER WAY
617 Mariner Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2286 sqft
Beautiful 4 bdrm 2.5 bath ranch home located on Lake Orienta in Altamonte Springs, with boating and skiing allowed. Over 2200 Square feet. The living/dining combination looks out onto a screened porch, private pool, and Lake Orienta.
1 Unit Available
1105 Minnesota Ave
1105 Minnesota Avenue, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1852 sqft
2 Story Townhouse: 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 1,852 sq. ft. $2,795 per month fully furnished with all utilities included Townhouse Description: Downstairs has an open concept floor plan with spacious living room, dining room, kitchen and half bath.
