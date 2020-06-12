/
3 bedroom apartments
32 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Silver Springs Shores, FL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Silver Springs Shores
1 Unit Available
450 Fairways Cir A103
450 Fairways Circle, Silver Springs Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$845
1029 sqft
450 Fairways Cir A103 SILVER DOWNS CONDOS - Spacious 3 bed/ 2 bath unit located downstairs with tile floors throughout. This home includes washer/dryer, stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher not warranted.
Results within 5 miles of Silver Springs Shores
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Silver Springs Shores
1 Unit Available
1 Pine Trace
1 Pine Trace Terrace, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
120 sqft
BE THE FIRST TO RENT THIS THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME IN SILVER SPRINGS SHORES.
Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
Silver Springs Shores
1 Unit Available
108 Teak Loop
108 Teak Loop, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1292 sqft
This lovely 3/2 in Silver Springs Shores has been completely renovated and is move in ready! The home boasts wood grain laminate flooring, fresh paint, newly remodeled bathrooms and a lovely kitchen with all new appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
8873 SE 136TH LANE
8873 Southeast 136th Lane, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1486 sqft
Recently painted 3/2 with deep yard privacy. Large eat in kitchen with gas range, light cabinets and more. Large master bedroom, vaulted ceilings in the great room, split floor plan, screened lanai.
Results within 10 miles of Silver Springs Shores
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
$
18 Units Available
Deerwood Village
1850 SE 18th Ave, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1426 sqft
Modern living near it all. On-site amenities include a pool, business center and 24-hour gym. Dog park is available for this pet-friendly area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplaces included.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
7 Units Available
Carrington Lane
3001 SE Lake Weir Ave, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1120 sqft
This charming community offers outstanding proximity to area schools and shopping. Apartments feature large kitchens, patios and balconies, and a washer and dryer in each home. Pool, dog park, and fitness center on-site.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Parkside at East Village
13765 Northeast 136th Loop Road, Lady Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1442 sqft
Our brand new property has everything you're looking for. We believe in maintaining a simple lifestyle while taking on life's adventures. Our apartments feature convenient design elements with a welcoming and luxurious appeal.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
9980 SW 2ND AVENUE
9980 Southwest 2nd Avenue, Marion County, FL
FIRST, LAST and SECURITY REQUIRED ($8100). BRING THE ANIMALS. EXECUTIVE RENTAL. SHADY ROAD! NO HOA! ZONED AG! DETACHED RV GARAGE WITH SEP 1/1 APT. ON 2.31 ACRES CLOSE TO OCALA HORSE PARK & GREENWAY TRAILS! DEAD END ROAD BACKS UP TO CLASSIC OAKS FARM.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop
7799 Southeast 168th Lone Oak Loop, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1934 sqft
7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop Available 07/01/20 3BR/2BA Seasonal Rental Home in The Village of Calumet Grove w/Golf Cart - Enjoy the warm Florida weather in this beautiful 3BR/2BA Golf-Front, Gardenia model home in The Village of Calumet Grove.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
231 NE 28 Ave #208
231 Northeast 28th Avenue, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1627 sqft
231 NE 28 AVE UNIT #208 - THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH CONDO ON 12TH FAIRWAY OF MUNICIPAL GOLF COURSE.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4445 SE 5th Pl
4445 5th Place, Ocala, FL
Beautiful, spacious, and in a well established neighborhood! Over 3400sqft featuring beautiful brick, textured ceilings, 2 ovens, 2 air conditioning units, well maintained landscaping, large Florida room, split floor plan, 2 car garage, and much
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
14432 SE 143rd Ter
14432 Southeast 143rd Terrace, Marion County, FL
*High End, 4 Bedroom/3 Bath, Recently Renovated Rental on Beautiful Lake Weir* Seasonal/Short-Term: $4,500 per month -or- 7 night minimum: $300 per night. No Smoking. No Pets. Call or Book Today at www.marioncountyflvacationrentals.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
3612 Northeast 25th Avenue
3612 Northeast 25th Avenue, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1188 sqft
Come check out this clean, remodeled NE area rental. Situated right off of NE 25th avenue with a nice large backyard that is mostly fenced. Property includes a carport, and pest control.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4000 NE 20TH AVENUE
4000 Northeast 20th Avenue, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1275 sqft
Nicely updated 3/2/1 home in NE Ocala. Tile flooring in main living area, hallways, baths and inside laundry. New carpeting in all 3 bedrooms with ceiling fans and lighting in all 3. Master has walk in closet for additional storage.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
9019 SE HWY 42
9019 Southeast 165th Street, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
Great 3/2 home across The Villages.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
809 NE 23RD AVENUE
809 Northeast 23rd Avenue, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1526 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! MOVE IN READY 3/2 WITH OVER 2300 SQ FT UNDER ROOF IN THE HEART OF OCALA. HOME HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS IN THE LIVING ROOM, DINING, ROOM, AND FAMILY ROOM. CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS AND THE REST IS TILE.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
8970 SE 159TH PLACE
8970 Southeast 159th Place, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1184 sqft
Beautifully redone home on corner lot in Summerfield, close to the Villages shopping, etc. This home has brand new ceramic flooring except for the bedrooms, which have new carpet. Bathrooms have been remodeled.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
8960 Se 157th Pl
8960 Southeast 157th Place, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1571 sqft
Available July 2020! Currently occupied. Do not disturb current tenants. We will be scheduling appointments to view the property toward the end of June and beginning of July.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
687 SE 47TH LOOP
687 Southeast 47th Loop, Ocala, FL
House features 4 bedrooms, plus bonus room, and a den/office and two living rooms. Large Kitchen with Gas Range and bar seating. Don't forget your huge wrap around screened lanai with swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
12189 SE 173RD PLACE
12189 Southeast 173rd Place, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1731 sqft
LONG TERM UNFURNISHED PET FRIENDLY AVAILABLE AUG 2020 Awesome home in the beautiful location of Stonecrest Retirement Community GREAT HOME NICE AND SPACIOUS Unfurnished and ready for you to move in! Two car garage, screened in birdcage on the back
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1515 NE 47TH AVENUE
1515 Northeast 47th Avenue, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1875 sqft
WELCOME HOME! Gorgeous 3/2/2 home in Autumn Ridge. Nearly 1,900 Sf of living area with a split and open floor plan. Spacious kitchen with a breakfast bar, nice cabinets, a center island, pantry and plenty of counter space.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4642 NE 11 St
4642 Northeast 11th Street, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1484 sqft
4642 NE 11 St Available 05/15/20 4642 NE 11 ST - THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH RENTAL IN HEART OF OCALA. HOME FEATURES LARGE LIVING AND DINING ROOMS, SUNROOM, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM AND BATH, WITH OVER HALF ACRE YARD.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4840 SE 135th PL
4840 Southeast 135th Place, Marion County, FL
4 bed 2 bath home on large lot. - 4 bedroom 2 bath house on large corner lot. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2791987)
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1309 CAMERO DRIVE
1309 Camero Drive, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1620 sqft
New Short Term Rental Special for March and April 2020. Must see this beautiful fully furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House. This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Spanish Springs and Lake Sumter Landing.
