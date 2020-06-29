1999 Summer Club Dr, Unit 105

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets gym pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Beautiful 2/2 Condo at Villa Lakeside! - Come see this cute 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom located on the 1st floor in Villas at Lakeside, this cute condo boasts a great room with dining area, walk in closets, and inside utility room! Community includes a pool, exercise room and tennis courts! This property will be available at the end of June, early July. Add yourself to the waiting list by using the link below. Once this property becomes available for showings, you will be notified via email.



This property offers an option of a security deposit-free lease using Obligo’s billing authorization technology for qualified tenants and well as a mandatory Tenant Benefit Package.



INTERESTED IN A TOUR? – Call 407-543-1073 anytime for tour information.



360 VIRTUAL TOUR - Coming Soon!



SHOWINGS - Register for a private tour by clicking this link: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1999-summer-club-dr



READY TO APPLY? - Click here and complete the online application: https://trusthomeproperties.com/tenants/#homes-for-rent



SECURITY DEPOSIT - No upfront security deposit option with Obligo for Renters who qualify for the Obligo service. If you do not qualify then a traditional upfront security deposit will be required.



TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE – Included with ALL leases is a $49 Tenant Benefit Package.



PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.



DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3282354)