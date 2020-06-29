All apartments in Seminole County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:50 PM

1999 Summer Club Dr, Unit 105

1999 Summer Club Drive · (407) 250-4800 ext. 106
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1999 Summer Club Drive, Seminole County, FL 32765

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1999 Summer Club Dr, Unit 105 · Avail. now

$1,275

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 2/2 Condo at Villa Lakeside! - Come see this cute 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom located on the 1st floor in Villas at Lakeside, this cute condo boasts a great room with dining area, walk in closets, and inside utility room! Community includes a pool, exercise room and tennis courts! This property will be available at the end of June, early July. Add yourself to the waiting list by using the link below. Once this property becomes available for showings, you will be notified via email.

This property offers an option of a security deposit-free lease using Obligo’s billing authorization technology for qualified tenants and well as a mandatory Tenant Benefit Package.

INTERESTED IN A TOUR? – Call 407-543-1073 anytime for tour information.

360 VIRTUAL TOUR - Coming Soon!

SHOWINGS - Register for a private tour by clicking this link: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1999-summer-club-dr

READY TO APPLY? - Click here and complete the online application: https://trusthomeproperties.com/tenants/#homes-for-rent

SECURITY DEPOSIT - No upfront security deposit option with Obligo for Renters who qualify for the Obligo service. If you do not qualify then a traditional upfront security deposit will be required.

TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE – Included with ALL leases is a $49 Tenant Benefit Package.

PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3282354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1999 Summer Club Dr, Unit 105 have any available units?
1999 Summer Club Dr, Unit 105 has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1999 Summer Club Dr, Unit 105 have?
Some of 1999 Summer Club Dr, Unit 105's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1999 Summer Club Dr, Unit 105 currently offering any rent specials?
1999 Summer Club Dr, Unit 105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1999 Summer Club Dr, Unit 105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1999 Summer Club Dr, Unit 105 is pet friendly.
Does 1999 Summer Club Dr, Unit 105 offer parking?
No, 1999 Summer Club Dr, Unit 105 does not offer parking.
Does 1999 Summer Club Dr, Unit 105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1999 Summer Club Dr, Unit 105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1999 Summer Club Dr, Unit 105 have a pool?
Yes, 1999 Summer Club Dr, Unit 105 has a pool.
Does 1999 Summer Club Dr, Unit 105 have accessible units?
No, 1999 Summer Club Dr, Unit 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 1999 Summer Club Dr, Unit 105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1999 Summer Club Dr, Unit 105 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1999 Summer Club Dr, Unit 105 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1999 Summer Club Dr, Unit 105 does not have units with air conditioning.
