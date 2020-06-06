All apartments in Seffner
Find more places like 820 Old Darby St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seffner, FL
/
820 Old Darby St
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:40 AM

820 Old Darby St

820 Old Darby Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seffner
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

820 Old Darby Street, Seffner, FL 33584

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom/2 bath, 2 car garage home with an open/split floor plan with laminate flooring throughout the entire home. This lovely home has been renovated throughout. Home features a formal dining and living room, spacious kitchen with ample cabinetry and counter space. The home offers a secondary living room or den, large master bedroom, with a walk-in closet. The garage has plenty of storage space including washer and dryer hookups. Enjoy the outdoors and tranquility in the screened in porch overlooking looking the large backyard with mature trees. Great location and easy access to I-75, I-4 and crosstown expressway. Convenient to schools, shopping and great restaurants. Only 60 minutes from Florida's top vacation destinations, Disney, Orlando. Pets accepted up to 25 pounds. Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Old Darby St have any available units?
820 Old Darby St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seffner, FL.
What amenities does 820 Old Darby St have?
Some of 820 Old Darby St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Old Darby St currently offering any rent specials?
820 Old Darby St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Old Darby St pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 Old Darby St is pet friendly.
Does 820 Old Darby St offer parking?
Yes, 820 Old Darby St offers parking.
Does 820 Old Darby St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Old Darby St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Old Darby St have a pool?
No, 820 Old Darby St does not have a pool.
Does 820 Old Darby St have accessible units?
No, 820 Old Darby St does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Old Darby St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 Old Darby St has units with dishwashers.
Does 820 Old Darby St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 820 Old Darby St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Should I Live with a Roommate?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Seffner Apartments with BalconySeffner Apartments with Garage
Seffner Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSeffner Apartments with Parking
Seffner Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLGroveland, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLLake Wales, FLSarasota Springs, FL
South Brooksville, FLHaines City, FLGreenbriar, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSafety Harbor, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa