820 Old Darby St

Beautiful 4 bedroom/2 bath, 2 car garage home with an open/split floor plan with laminate flooring throughout the entire home. This lovely home has been renovated throughout. Home features a formal dining and living room, spacious kitchen with ample cabinetry and counter space. The home offers a secondary living room or den, large master bedroom, with a walk-in closet. The garage has plenty of storage space including washer and dryer hookups. Enjoy the outdoors and tranquility in the screened in porch overlooking looking the large backyard with mature trees. Great location and easy access to I-75, I-4 and crosstown expressway. Convenient to schools, shopping and great restaurants. Only 60 minutes from Florida's top vacation destinations, Disney, Orlando. Pets accepted up to 25 pounds. Available Now!